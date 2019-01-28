Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Marenica Energy    MEY   AU000000MEY0

MARENICA ENERGY (MEY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marenica Energy : Quarterly Activities Report - 31st December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 11:19pm EST

29 January 2019

About Marenica Energy

Marenica Energy Limited (ASX:

MEY) is a minerals exploration

company holding a portfolio of

mineral tenements in Namibia.

The Company finalised a capital raising of $1.18

million to fund exploration activities and provide

Marenica is actively looking to

increase its tenement holdings.

working capital.

U-pgradeTM is Marenica's

Cash at Bank $1.4 million.

patented beneficiation process

which has the potential to

The Company is now debt free.

significantly improve the value of

Deep Yellow's Tumas channel likely to extend into

secondary uranium deposits.

Marenica's tenement applications.

Investment Summary

Mile 72 - Environmental clearance received - drilling

planned to commence during the March quarter.

75% interest in the Marenica

Uranium Project in Namibia.

The Company applied for additional tenements

prospective for uranium mineralisation in Namibia.

Discussions continue on projects for acquisition or

72

  • 100% interest in Mile Uranium Project in Namibia.

  • 100% interest in U-pgradeTM Process.

Uranium

Contact

Murray Hill

Managing Director & CEO T: +61 8 6555 1816

E:murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au

Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2018

Highlights

application of U-pgradeTM, or both.

Discussions continue to incorporate U-pgradeTM in third party development and production projects.

Marenica Energy Limited │7 Conlon Street, Waterford WA 6152 │+61 8 6555 1816 │www.marenicaenergy.com.au

Project Locations

Additional Tenement Applications

The Company believes the four tenement applications lodged last year, covering the area south of the Swakop River in Namibia, to be prospective for calcrete hosted uranium mineralisation. To add to this area, Marenica lodged an additional two EPL applications covering areas east of Tumas and southeast of Langer Heinrich.

  • EPL 7435 (Skilderkop) is located southeast of Langer Heinrich

  • EPL 7436 (Amichab) is located east of Tumas

Marenica notes that during the quarter, Deep Yellow Limited ("DYL") (ASX: DYL) released positive drilling results at its Tumas Deposit (EPL 3497) in Namibia. The DYL announcements highlighted eastern extensions to the recently discovered Tumas East channel on DYL's EPL 3497, with the most eastern line of drilling within 100 metres of the eastern boundary of DYL's tenement. Marenica's tenement application EPL 6987 adjoins the eastern boundary of EPL 3497 along a 17.5 km length, and Marenica's EPL 7279 extends that area further to the east (see Figure 2).

The Tumas channel flows from east to west, with the source of the secondary uranium deposited in the channel likely to be originating from the mountains to the east. Marenica's EPL applications are upstream of the Tumas deposit, with the uranium having likely flowed through the area covered by Marenica's EPL applications.

Figure 2

Location of EPL Applications Relative to Tumas Channel

Marenica considers all of its EPL applications to be prospective for calcrete hosted uranium and is ready to commence an immediate exploration program should the EPL's be granted. Marenica has previously confirmed the application of its patented U-pgradeTM beneficiation process to the Tumas deposit and is highly confident that U-pgradeTM could be applied to any uranium mineralisation identified on these application areas.

All EPL applications are currently undergoing due process with the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Namibia.

Marenica continues to investigate areas in Namibia prospective for uranium mineralisation.

Mile 72 Project

During the quarter, Marenica received environmental clearance on the Mile 72 Project, and plans to commence an exploration program in the first quarter of 2019.

Marenica has identified, from historical maps, areas prospective for uranium mineralisation near Mile 72, and lodged two EPL applications covering the area.

Application of the U-pgradeTM Beneficiation Process

Discussions continued with Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin") on the application of U-pgradeTM to the Langer Heinrich Uranium mine in Namibia. Both parties have publicly acknowledged the potential benefit of U-pgradeTM to Langer Heinrich and Marenica looks forward to assisting with the reduction of operating costs at the processing facility.

Marenica continues in various stages of discussion with a number of resource owners regarding the benefits of U-pgradeTM to their projects. Marenica also continues to investigate projects either for acquisition or application of U-pgradeTM.

Tenement Schedule

Namibia

Number

Name

Company

Interest

Area (km²)

MDRL 3287

EPL 3308

EPLA 6987

EPLA 6988

EPLA 7278

EPLA 7279

EPLA 7368

EPLA 7435

EPLA 7436

EPLA 7507

EPLA 7508

Marenica Mile 72 Koppies 650 West Hirabeb Ganab Trekkopje East Skilderkop Amichab Autseib Capri

Marenica Minerals (Pty) Ltd Metals Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Manmar Investments One Eight Two (Pty) Ltd Manmar Investments One Eight Two (Pty) Ltd Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd

Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd Marenica Ventures (Pty) Ltd

75%

100%

95%

95%

95%

95%

95%

95%

95%

95%

95%

321

20

49

379

730

199

17

190

251

688

987

"EPLA" denotes an EPL application

Placement and Debt

During the quarter, Marenica finalised a capital raising to raise a total of $1,178,000, before costs.

During the quarter, Marenica eliminated debt of $1.65 million and is now debt free.

Expenditure

The Group incurred exploration expenditure of $33,765 during the quarter.

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARENICA ENERGY
01/28MARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Cashflow Report - 31st December 2018
PU
01/28MARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report - 31st December 2018
PU
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Uranium explorer with a Disruptive Beneficiation Process
PU
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
AQ
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Change of Registered Address and Principal Office Address
AQ
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Debt Free and Continuing to Expand Uranium Portfolio
PU
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Tenement Applications adjoin Tumas Tenements
AQ
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Tenement Applications adjoin Tumas Tenements
PU
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Notification under section 708A (5) (e) of the Corporations Ac..
AQ
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
More news
Chart MARENICA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Marenica Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Murray Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew R. Bantock Non-Executive Chairman
Shane B. McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Feng Chen Non-Executive Director
John Ivan Sestan Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARENICA ENERGY12.16%0
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 448
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)1.72%5 446
CAMECO CORP3.36%4 791
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 139
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-3.89%1 088
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.