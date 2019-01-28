Marenica Energy : Quarterly Cashflow Report - 31st December 2018

Log in
01/28/2019 | 11:29pm EST

Appendix 5B

+Rule 5.5

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

71 001 666 600

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

31 December 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows

1.

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a) exploration & evaluation

(32)

(65)

(b) development

-

-

(c) production

-

-

(d) staff costs

(171)

(336)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(99)

(175)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

4

6

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(13)

(13)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

102

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(311)

(481)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(9)

(9)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c) investments

-

(1)

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

Page 1

Cash flows from operating activities

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c) investments

-

-

(d) other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(9)

(10)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

317

1,178

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(37)

(109)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

280

1,069

activities

4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and

cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

1,465

848

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(311)

(481)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(9)

(10)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

280

1,069

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

(1)

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,425

1,425

period

Page 2

  • 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

  • 5.1 Bank balances

  • 5.2 Call deposits

    Current quarter

    $A'000

    Previous quarter

    $A'000

    14 901

    1,411 564

  • 5.3 Bank overdrafts

  • 5.4 Other (provide details)

  • 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

    - - 1,425

    - - 1,465

  • 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

  • 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    106 -

  • 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director fees and salary/super to managing director.

  • 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  • 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

  • 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

    - -

  • 7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

  • 8. Financing facilities available

    Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

  • 8.1 Loan facilities

  • 8.2 Credit standby arrangements

  • 8.3 Other (please specify)

    Total facility amount

    Amount drawn at

    at quarter end

    quarter end

    $A'000

    $A'000

    - - -

    - - -

  • 8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

  • 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

  • 9.2 Development

  • 9.3 Production

200 - -

9.4 Staff costs 150

9.5 Administration and corporate costs 80

  • 9.6 Other (provide details if material)

  • 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

- 430

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)Tenement reference and locationNature of interest

Interest at beginning of quarter

Interest at end of quarter

  • 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced

    N/A

  • 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: .29 January 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name: Shane McBride...

Notes

  • 1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

  • 2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

  • 3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 04:28:03 UTC
