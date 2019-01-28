Marenica Energy : Quarterly Cashflow Report - 31st December 2018

Appendix 5B

Name of entity

MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

71 001 666 600

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

31 December 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows

1. 1.1 Receipts from customers - - 1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (32) (65) (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs (171) (336) (e) administration and corporate costs (99) (175) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 4 6 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid (13) (13) 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Research and development refunds - 102 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating (311) (481) activities 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (9) (9) (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - (1) (d) other non-current assets - - Page 1

Cash flows from operating activities

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date (6 months)

$A'000

2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment - - (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - - (d) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing (9) (10) activities 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares 317 1,178 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of (37) (109) shares, convertible notes or options 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and - - borrowings 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing 280 1,069 activities 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,465 848 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating (311) (481) activities (item 1.9 above) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (9) (10) (item 2.6 above) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 280 1,069 (item 3.10 above) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on - (1) cash held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 1,425 1,425 period Page 2

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 14 901 1,411 564

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) - - 1,425 - - 1,465

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 106 -

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director fees and salary/super to managing director.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 - -

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount Amount drawn at at quarter end quarter end $A'000 $A'000 - - - - - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development

9.3 Production

200 - -

9.4 Staff costs 150

9.5 Administration and corporate costs 80

9.6 Other (provide details if material)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows

- 430

10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)Tenement reference and locationNature of interest

Interest at beginning of quarter

Interest at end of quarter

10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced N/A

10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Application Nil 95%

Compliance statement

1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................

Date: .29 January 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name: Shane McBride...

