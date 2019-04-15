Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Marenica Energy    MEY   AU000000MEY0

MARENICA ENERGY

(MEY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/09
0.125 AUD   --.--%
12:58aMARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2019
PU
03/28MARENICA ENERGY : Drilling Commences at Mile 72 in Namibia
AQ
03/26MARENICA ENERGY : Grant of Strategic Uranium Tenement in Namibia
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marenica Energy : Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 12:58am EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

71 001 666 600

31 March 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

1.Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(86)

(151)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(154)

(490)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(107)

(282)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

3

9

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

(13)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

102

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(344)

(825)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(2)

(11)

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

(1)

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(2)

(12)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

-

1,178

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(14)

(123)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

(14)

1,055

activities

4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

1,425

848

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(344)

(825)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(2)

(12)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

(14)

1,055

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

(1)

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,065

1,065

period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

6

14

5.2

Call deposits

1,059

1,411

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,065

1,425

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

97

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments of director fees and salary/super to managing director.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

135

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

151

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

103

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

389

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

N/A

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

N/A

tenements and

petroleum tenements

acquired or increased

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Date: .15 April 2019.

(Company secretary)

Print name:

Shane McBride.....

Notes

1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 04:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARENICA ENERGY
12:58aMARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2019
PU
03/28MARENICA ENERGY : Drilling Commences at Mile 72 in Namibia
AQ
03/26MARENICA ENERGY : Grant of Strategic Uranium Tenement in Namibia
AQ
03/24MARENICA ENERGY : Grant of Strategic Uranium Tenement in Namibia
PU
02/19MARENICA ENERGY : executes Namibian strategy
AQ
02/18MARENICA ENERGY : Executes its Strategy to Acquire Uranium Deposits
PU
01/28MARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Cashflow Report - 31st December 2018
PU
01/28MARENICA ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report - 31st December 2018
PU
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Uranium explorer with a Disruptive Beneficiation Process
PU
2018MARENICA ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
AQ
More news
Chart MARENICA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Marenica Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Murray Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew R. Bantock Non-Executive Chairman
Shane B. McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Feng Chen Non-Executive Director
John Ivan Sestan Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARENICA ENERGY68.92%0
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)6.59%5 471
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 409
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 895
CAMECO CORP1.36%4 747
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-30.74%778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About