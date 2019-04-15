Marenica Energy : Quarterly Cashflow Report - March 2019

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report +Rule 5.5 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16 Name of entity MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 71 001 666 600 31 March 2019 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date $A'000 (9 months) $A'000 1.Cash flows from operating activities 1.1 Receipts from customers - - 1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (86) (151) (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs (154) (490) (e) administration and corporate costs (107) (282) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received 3 9 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - (13) 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Research and development refunds - 102 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - - 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating (344) (825) activities 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (2) (11) (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - (1) (d) other non-current assets - - + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date $A'000 (9 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment - - (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - - (d) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - - 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing (2) (12) activities 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares - 1,178 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes - - 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options - - 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of (14) (123) shares, convertible notes or options 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings - - 3.6 Repayment of borrowings - - 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and - - borrowings 3.8 Dividends paid - - 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - - 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing (14) 1,055 activities 4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,425 848 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating (344) (825) activities (item 1.9 above) 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (2) (12) (item 2.6 above) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (14) 1,055 (item 3.10 above) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on - (1) cash held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 1,065 1,065 period + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash Current quarter Previous quarter equivalents $A'000 $A'000 at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts 5.1 Bank balances 6 14 5.2 Call deposits 1,059 1,411 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 1,065 1,425 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 97 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2 Payments of director fees and salary/super to managing director. 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 - 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2 + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report 8. Financing facilities available Total facility amount Amount drawn at Add notes as necessary for an at quarter end quarter end understanding of the position $A'000 $A'000 8.1 Loan facilities - - 8.2 Credit standby arrangements - - 8.3 Other (please specify) - - 8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well. 9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation 135 9.2 Development - 9.3 Production - 9.4 Staff costs 151 9.5 Administration and corporate costs 103 9.6 Other (provide details if material) - 9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 389 10. Changes in Tenement Nature of interest Interest at Interest tenements reference beginning at end of (items 2.1(b) and and of quarter quarter 2.2(b) above) location 10.1 Interests in mining N/A tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced 10.2 Interests in mining N/A tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Compliance statement 1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. 2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Sign here: Date: .15 April 2019. (Company secretary) Print name: Shane McBride..... Notes 1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report. 2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. 3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Page 5

