Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Marenica Energy    MEY   AU000000MEY0

MARENICA ENERGY (MEY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/14
0.125 AUD   +19.05%
03:43aMARENICA ENERGY : Raises $1.2 Million
PU
09/17MARENICA ENERGY : MEY Trading Halt
PU
08/07MARENICA ENERGY : Retirement of Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Marenica Energy : Raises $1.2 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:43am CEST

Marenica Energy Limited

7 Conlon Street

Waterford WA 6152 +61 (0)8 6555 1816www.marenicaenergy.com.au

19 September 2018

ASX Announcement

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marenica Raises $1.2 million

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marenica Energy Limited (ASX: MEY) ("Marenica" or "the Company") advises that it has completed a capital raising to raise a total of $1,178,000, before costs ("Capital Raising").

The Capital Raising is to fund development activities and working capital, including:

  • Increasing the reach of the U-pgradeTM beneficiation process to third-party resource owners; and

  • Acquiring mining assets which the Company expects to develop in its own right.

The placement of 11,780,000 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at an issue price of 10 cents per Share plus 5,890,000 attaching Options which will be granted on the basis of one Option for every two Shares subscribed, will raise a total of $1,178,000, before costs. The unlisted options will have an exercise price of $0.17 per share, exercisable within two years of grant ("Option").

The placement will be undertaken in two tranches. The first tranche will place 8,609,674 Shares to raise $860.967.40 under the Company's ASX Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity and is expected to complete on or around Tuesday, 25 September 2018. The second tranche of the placement is subject to shareholder approval and will place 3,170,326 Shares to raise the balance of $317,032.60 and grant the total of 5,890,000 Options.

Marenica's Managing Director Murray Hill said that a number of factors have combined to spark increased interest in the Company.

"The recent positive sentiment towards the uranium sector, the granting of patents over the U-pgradeTM beneficiation process, continued advancement of applying U-pgrade™ to third-party projects and our strategy to acquire new tenements have created a positive investment environment.

"We welcome new and existing shareholders for their participation in the capital raising."

A general meeting of shareholders will be held as soon as practical. The placement is to professional and sophisticated investors. Paterson's Securities Limited was Lead Manager to the placement.

The new Shares will rank equally in all respects with existing Marenica fully paid ordinary shares. Following completion of both tranches of the placement the Company expects to issue 11,780,000 Shares, increasing the total shares on issue to 69,177,824. The company will release an Appendix 3B in due course.

The Company will pay a cash fee of 6% on the funds raised, before costs and grant 2,000,000 Options to the participating brokers.

Following the release of this announcement, Marenica requests that ASX lifts the trading halt in Marenica's securities prior to start of trading on Wednesday, 19 September 2018.

For further information please contact:

Investors: Murray Hill

Managing Director Marenica Energy Limited T: +61 8 6555 1816

E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 01:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARENICA ENERGY
03:43aMARENICA ENERGY : Raises $1.2 Million
PU
09/17MARENICA ENERGY : MEY Trading Halt
PU
08/07MARENICA ENERGY : Retirement of Director
AQ
07/31MARENICA ENERGY : Retirement of Director
PU
05/14MARENICA ENERGY : adds to its uranium portfolio
AQ
05/09MARENICA ENERGY : Press Release
CO
05/02MARENICA ENERGY : Evaluation of U-pgradeTM Process to Langer Heinrich continues
AQ
03/22MARENICA ENERGY : Raises $1.1 Million
AQ
03/05PALADIN ENERGY : U-pgrade could Optimise production at Langer Heinrich
AQ
02/12MARENICA ENERGY : Paladin Energy Limited - Highly Successful U-pgradeTM Testwork..
AQ
More news
Chart MARENICA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Marenica Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Murray Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew R. Bantock Non-Executive Chairman
Shane B. McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Feng Chen Non-Executive Director
John Ivan Sestan Chief Commercial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARENICA ENERGY13.64%0
CAMECO CORP8.61%3 815
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 414
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)-11.81%3 405
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.