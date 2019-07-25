Marenica Energy : Uranium Resources increased by 48Mlbs to 110Mlbs 0 07/25/2019 | 10:35pm EDT Send by mail :

4 July 2019 ASX Announcement ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uranium Resource Base Increased by 48 Mlbs to 110 Mlbs ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Acquisition of 48 million lbs of High-Grade Resources at an average of 859ppm U 3 O 8

High-Grade Resources at an average of 859ppm U O Approximate 80% Increase in Marenica's Uranium Resource base

The Uranium Resources are likely to be amenable to Marenica's U-pgrade™ beneficiation process

U-pgrade™ beneficiation process Marenica will rank 4 th largest*, by uranium resource, of all Uranium focussed companies on the ASX

largest*, by uranium resource, of all Uranium focussed companies on the ASX Acquisition price - A$250,000 cash and 27.5 million shares in Marenica

Timely acquisition with pending Uranium Section 232 decision in US Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", "the Company", ASX:MEY) is pleased to advise that it has executed a binding term sheet with Optimal Mining Limited ("Optimal") for the acquisition of Optimal's Australian uranium tenements ("Acquisition Assets"). Completion of the purchase is subject to a number of conditions, including that the shares in Marenica will be in-specie distributed to Optimal's shareholders. Please refer to the Transaction Details on Page 4 of this announcement. The outright purchase of Angela, Thatcher Soak and Oobagooma, and joint venture holdings in the Bigrlyi, Malawiri, Walbiri and Areva joint ventures in Australia; add significant high-grade Mineral Resources to Marenica's asset base, which increases to 110 Mlbs U3O8. The Mineral Resources are significant in their own right, but when coupled with the potential of Marenica's U-pgrade™ beneficiation process, Marenica can foresee how further value could be unlocked from these assets. Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, said "The counter-cyclical purchase of these high-grade uranium resources in Australia, averaging 859 ppm U3O8, increases our uranium resources by 48 Mlbs to 110 Mlbs. Following completion of the acquisition Marenica will have high-grade uranium resources in Australia; uranium resources and a recently assembled highly prospective exploration tenement position in Namibia; all of which Marenica expects to add significant value through application of its U-pgradeTM beneficiation process. One of the largest uranium resource inventories on the ASX, diversified by location, with a revolutionary uranium beneficiation process; where else can you find that! The acquisition is timely given the pending decision on the uranium Section 232 Petition in the US and the improving fundamentals for the uranium market. Marenica continues it's exciting phase of development in the uranium space." For further information please contact: Managing Director - Murray Hill T: +61 8 6555 1816 E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au * Refer to Annexure 1 for ranking matrix Office C1, 1139 Hay Street, West Perth, WA 6005; Telephone: +61 (0) 8 6555 1816; Web: www.marenicaenergy.com.au Page 1 Table 1: JORC Resource Summary Cut-off Total Resource Marenica Share Deposit Category (ppm Tonnes U3O8 U3O8 Holding Tonnes U3O8 U3O8 U3O8) (M) (ppm) (Mlb) (M) (ppm) (Mlb) 100% Holding Angela * Inferred 300 10.7 1,310 30.8 100% 10.7 1,310 30.8 Thatcher Soak Inferred 150 425 10.9 100% 11.6 425 10.9 100% Held Resource Total 22.3 850 41.7 100% 22.3 850 41.7 Bigrlyi Joint Venture Bigrlyi Deposit* Indicated 500 4.7 1,366 14.0 Inferred 500 2.8 1,144 7.1 Bigrlyi Deposit Total 500 7.5 1,283 21.1 20.82% 1.55 1,283 4.39 Sundberg Inferred 200 1.01 259 0.57 20.82% 0.21 259 0.12 Hill One JV Inferred 200 0.26 281 0.16 20.82% 0.05 281 0.03 Hill One EME Inferred 200 0.24 371 0.19 Karins Inferred 200 1.24 556 1.52 20.82% 0.26 556 0.32 Bigrlyi Joint Venture Total 10.2 1,049 23.5 20.82% 2.07 1,065 4.86 Walbiri Joint Venture Joint Venture Inferred 200 5.1 636 7.1 22.88% 1.16 636 1.63 100% EME Inferred 200 5.9 646 8.4 Walbiri Total Total 200 11.0 641 15.5 Malawiri Joint Venture Malawiri JV Inferred 100 0.42 1,288 1.20 23.97% 0.10 1,288 0.29 Joint Venture Resource Total 21.6 847 40.2 3.34 923 6.77 Australia Total 43.9 848 81.9 25.6 859 48.4 * JORC 2004 Resources, all others are JORC 2012. In addition, the Bigrlyi Deposit Mineral Resource contains 19.7 Mlb V2O5 at a grade of 1,197 ppm V2O5 with 13.4 Mlb V2O5 at 1,303 ppm V2O5 in the Indicated Resource Category and 6.3 Mlb V2O5 at 1,020 ppm V2O5 in the Inferred Resource Category, reported at a cut-off grade of 500 ppm U3O8. Figure 1: Location of the Tenements to be Acquired Page 2 The Assets to be Acquired On completion, Marenica will acquire all of the interests in three Australian subsidiaries of Optimal which collectively hold 16 mining tenements and joint venture interests in 28 mining tenements in Western Australia and the Northern Territory (New Tenements) that are prospective for uranium. Angela Deposit (100%) Angela is a sandstone-hostedroll-front type uranium deposit with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 30.8 Mlb U3O8 at 1,310 ppm U3O8 located in the Amadeus Basin of the Northern Territory, approximately 25 km from Alice Springs. The mineralisation includes a higher-grade core of 20.2 Mlb U3O8 at a grade of 2,500 ppm U3O8 at a cutoff grade of 1,500 ppm. Thatcher Soak Deposit (100%) The Thatcher Soak deposit is located within the main Yilgarn calcrete province in Western Australia and includes an Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 425 ppm U3O8. Thatcher Soak is a calcrete hosted uranium deposit. Other similar style deposits in this province include Yeelirrie, Lake Way, Centipede and Lake Maitland. Oobagooma Deposit (100%) The Oobagooma deposit is located in the West Kimberley region of Western Australia, 1,900 km north- north-east of Perth and 75 km north-east of the regional centre of Derby. The Oobagooma deposit area was explored by AFMEX between 1983 and 1986, during which time extensive zones of uranium mineralisation were discovered. Joint Venture Assets Bigrlyi Joint Venture (Energy Metals Limited 72.39%, Marenica Energy Limited 20.82%, Southern Cross Exploration NL 6.79%) The Bigrlyi Joint Venture covers exploration licences located in the Ngalia Basin approximately 320 km north-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. The Bigrlyi deposit is a sandstone-hostedroll-front type uranium deposit with a total Mineral Resource of 21.1 Mlb U3O8 at 1,283 ppm U3O8 (14.0 Mlb U3O8 at 1,366 ppm U3O8 in the Indicated Resource Category and 7.1 Mlb U3O8 at 1,144 ppm U3O8 in the Inferred Resource Category) and also contains a vanadium resource of 19.7 Mlb V2O5 at 1,197 ppm V2O5 (19.7 Mlb V2O5 at 1,197 ppm V2O5 in the Indicated Resource Category and 6.3 Mlb V2O5 at 1,020 ppm V2O5 in the Inferred Resource Category). The mineral resources of the Sundberg, Hill One and Karins deposits are also included in the Bigrlyi Joint Venture. Walbiri Joint Venture (Energy Metals Limited 77.12%, Marenica Energy Limited 22.88%) Walbiri is a sandstone-hostedroll-front type uranium deposit with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 15.5 Mlb U3O8 at 641 ppm U3O8 located in the Ngalia Basin of the Northern Territory. Malawiri Joint Venture (Energy Metals Limited 76.03%, Marenica Energy Limited 23.97%) Malawiri is a sandstone-hostedroll-front type uranium deposit with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.2 Mlb U3O8 at 1,288 ppm U3O8 located in the Ngalia Basin of the Northern Territory. Page 3 Transaction Details Marenica will acquire the Acquisition Assets from Optimal by paying cash of $250,000 and issuing 27,500,000 convertible preference shares ("CPS"), which Optimal will then in-specie distribute to its shareholders, at which time the CPS will automatically convert into Marenica ordinary shares ("Transaction"). Marenica has agreed to provide a bridge loan of $250,000 to Optimal for the following purposes (and in the following order of priority); first assist in completing the transaction in accordance with the Binding Term Sheet, second to satisfy cash calls under the Joint Ventures, rents or rates on the Tenements and third for working capital purposes ("Bridge Loan"). The amount advanced to Optimal under the Bridge Loan facility, will be offset against the cash portion of the purchase price of $250,000. The Bridge Loan facility will terminate on 30 September 2019. The Bridge Loan will be secured over Optimal's 100% owned tenements, which are the subject of this acquisition. The Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including: Marenica completing final due diligence of the Acquisition Assets within 14 days;

ASX confirming within 30 days that:

the CPS are appropriate and equitable for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 6.1; a waiver will be granted by ASX in respect to Listing Rule 9.1.3 so that the CPS (and the ordinary shares in Marenica into which they convert upon being distributed in-specie to Optimal shareholders) will not be restricted; and it will not exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 11.1.3 to require Marenica to re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules.

Marenica's shareholders approving the Transaction for the purposes of section 254A(2) of the Corporations Act and Listing Rules 7.1 and 11.1.2 (if required by ASX) within 60 days;

FIRB approval, if required;

Compliance with all regulatory approvals within 75 days;

Receiving third parties' approval where required within 75 days;

Optimal obtaining shareholder approval for the Transaction and under section 256B and 256C(1) of the Corporations Act for the in ‐ specie distribution of the CPS referred to above within 60 days. Notes on Resources And Competent Persons Statements The resources of Angela and Thatcher Soak will be 100% owned by Marenica. Angela The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Angela deposit was prepared in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code 2004. The Mineral Resource Estimate was previously reported by Paladin Energy Limited on the 20 July 2011 in an ASX announcement titled "Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2011", details of the competent person are included in this announcement. The most recent Resource Statement for the Angela deposit was reported by Paladin Energy Limited in their 2016 Annual Report. The original statement of resources can be found under https://www.paladinenergy.com.au/financial-reports/2016. The Company is not aware of any new information, or data, that affects the information in Paladin's 2016 Annual Report and understand that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. Page 4 The Angela Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared and first disclosed under the 2004 Edition of the Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2004). It has not been updated since to comply with the 2012 Edition of the Australian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. A Competent Person has not undertaken sufficient work to classify the estimate of the Mineral Resource in accordance with the JORC Code 2012; it is possible that following evaluation and/or further exploration work the currently reported estimate may materially change and hence will need to be reported afresh under and in accordance with the JORC Code 2012; the Company has technically reviewed the methodology and reporting documents used to estimate the Mineral Resource, and notes that Paladin technical staff have a high level of experience in the estimation of uranium resources; additionally nothing has come to the attention of the acquirer that causes it to question the reliability of the former owner's estimate; the acquirer has not independently validated the former owner's estimate and as required under the relevant ASX guidance notes, the Company should not be regarded as reporting, adopting or endorsing the estimate. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Angela deposit was completed by highly experienced and competent Mineral Resource estimator and, as such, the Company believes that the Mineral Resource presented reasonably reflects the mineralisation in the ground for the deposit. The Company does not believe that there have been any material changes to the data that underpins the Mineral Resource and believes that this information has been collected in a diligent manner in line with standard industry practice. The Angela Mineral Resource Estimate was completed in June 2011 and followed extensive compilation and validation of historic data and a drilling program of 172 drill holes for 32,810 metres by the Cameco- Paladin JV. The Angela deposit is located 25 km south of Alice Springs on EL25758 and EL25759, ideally situated adjacent to the Old South Road and the Central Australian Railway. The Mineral Resource estimate is based on 794 holes totalling 180,468 metres and covers the Angela I- V and Pamela deposits. The mineralisation dips shallowly (~9°) to the west and the larger of the deposits, Angela I, has been defined up to 4.3 km to the West at depths up to 600 metres. The mineralisation is contained within nine individual stratigraphic sequences with mineralised thicknesses of up to 10.4 metres. The deposits are sandstone hosted and are formed at geochemical (redox) boundaries by deposition of uranium from groundwater. The cut-off for the Mineral Resource is a combination of grade >= 300 ppm U3O8 and thickness greater than 0.5 metres, in addition areas of low-grade probability were removed from the model. Mt Grade ppm t Mlb U3O8 U3O8 U3O8 Inferred Mineral Resource 10.7 1,310 13,980 30.8 (Figures in this table may not calculate exactly due to rounding) The Mineral Resource estimation was completed using a two-dimensional conditional simulation. The dataset was derived predominantly from recent and historic downhole radiometric logging. The radiometric grades have been extensively validated against laboratory assays. The Mineral Resource is classified as Inferred, primarily due to drill spacing and the large volume of historic drilling data within dataset. A higher confidence classification could be expected if additional drilling was completed. A 3 hole test drilling programme in April 2011 established that the mud rotary drilling method can be utilised to efficiently drill the strata at the Angela deposit, due to cost benefits it is expected that future drill programmes would utilise this technique. Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

