Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Marenica Energy Limited    MEY   AU000000MEY0

MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED

(MEY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marenica Energy : Expands Land Package Adjacent to Koppies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816

www.marenicaenergy.com.au

12 March 2020

ASX Announcement

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Marenica Expands Land Package

Adjacent to Koppies in Namibia

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • Marenica forms joint venture (MEY 90%) on EPL 6663, adjacent to Koppies in the Namib area of Namibia, which recently delivered exceptional grade uranium mineralisation.
  • Marenica now holds a contiguous land package in the highly prospective Namib area.
  • Marenica has recently intersected high-grade uranium mineralisation through successful exploration at the adjoining Koppies EPL, with the best assay intersections including:

o KOR621 3 m at 3,087 ppm U3O8 from 1 m

  • Including 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8

o KP0552 13 m at 905 ppm U3O8 from 3 m

  • Including 2 m at 4,504 ppm U3O8

Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with the holder of Exclusive Prospecting Licence ("EPL") 6663, which adjoins the Koppies EPL. Marenica now holds a contiguous land package in the highly prospective Namib Desert region of Namibia, which is upstream of the known deposits of Tumas and Aussinanis, and also upstream of Marenica's recent exploration success at Koppies.

Marenica recently intersected high-grade uranium mineralisation through successful exploration at the Koppies EPL, with the results of the most recent drill program announced to ASX on 10 February 2020. An exceptional assay interval of 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8 was contained within an intersection of 3 m at 3,087 ppm U3O8 in hole KOR62. This assay interval is the highest grade metre interval to date from all drilling campaigns conducted by Marenica at the Koppies EPL.

Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Through this new joint venture Marenica has expanded its footprint in a highly prospective region of Namibia, with excellent potential for calcrete hosted uranium deposits. Exploration at Koppies has intersected grades of 4,504 ppm (over 2 m) and 7,060 ppm U3O8 (over 1 m) in recent drill programs, demonstrating both our exploration success and the significant potential of the area. This success encouraged the Company to enter into this joint venture on EPL 6663 with Marenica holding a 90% interest."

Drilling has confirmed an extensive mineralised palaeochannel at Koppies 2, which is up to 1.2 km wide and at least 3.6 km long, with the palaeochannel remaining open to the East.

  • - Koppies Drilling Intersection 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8, ASX announcement of 10 February 2020
  • - Drill results deliver exceptional uranium mineralisation at Koppies, ASX announcement of 7 November 2019
    1

The EPL 6663 joint venture partner is Ignatius Hinky Theodore, with Marenica's share of the joint venture being 90%, and Mr Theodore holding the remaining 10%. Under the terms of the Joint Venture Agreement Marenica is responsible for financing all exploration activities until a decision to mine.

The location of EPL 6663 relative to Marenica's other EPL's and nearby known calcrete deposits, is shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location of EPL 6663 in the Namib Desert, Namibia.

Authorised for release by:

Murray Hill

Managing Director

For further information please contact:

Managing Director - Murray Hill

Investor Relations - Jane Morgan

T: +61 8 6555 1816

T: +61 405 555 618

E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au

E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

2

Competent Persons Statement - General Exploration Sign-Off

The information in this announcement as it relates to drilling results, exploration results, interpretations and conclusions was compiled by Mr Herbert Roesener, a Competent Person who is a Member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). Mr Roesener, who is an independent consultant to the Company, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Roesener consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

3

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 02:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED
10:54pMARENICA ENERGY : Expands Land Package Adjacent to Koppies
PU
02/11MARENICA ENERGY : Koppies Drilling Intersects 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8
AQ
02/10MARENICA ENERGY : Koppies Drilling Intersects 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8
PU
01/30MARENICA ENERGY : Energy Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
2019MARENICA ENERGY : Acquisition of 48 Mlbs of High-Grade Uranium Resources
AQ
2019MARENICA ENERGY : Acquisition of 48 Mlbs of High-Grade Uranium Resources
PU
2019MARENICA ENERGY : Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km Identified
AQ
2019MARENICA ENERGY : Palaeochannel 3.6 km by 1.2 km Identified
PU
2019MARENICA ENERGY : Results of Meeting
AQ
2019MARENICA ENERGY : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Chart MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Marenica Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Murray Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Andrew R. Bantock Non-Executive Chairman
Shane B. McBride Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Feng Chen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARENICA ENERGY LIMITED-47.78%4
PANGANG GROUP VANADIUM TITANIUM & RESOURCES CO., LTD.3.38%3 025
CAMECO CORPORATION-15.42%2 930
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-31.31%286
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-32.00%203
DENISON MINES CORP.-26.85%171
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group