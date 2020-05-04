Marenica Energy : High-Grade Uranium and Gold At Minerva Uranium Project, NT

The Minerva Uranium Project was acquired by Marenica in December 2019
Detailed review of extensive historical drill data at Minerva, Northern Territory, has identified high-grade uranium and gold mineralisation
Significant intercepts include:
Uranium
Y116RD - 11m at 4,218 ppm U3O8 from 129.5m incl. 0.5m at 41,200 ppm U3O8 from 138.0m Y134RD - 4m at 4,334 ppm U3O8 from 145.0m incl. 0.5m at 25,000 ppm U3O8 from 146.5m
and 15.5m at 2,313 ppm U3O8 from 166.0m incl. 1.0m at 18,300 ppm U3O8 from 179.0m
Y153RD - 9m at 2,667 ppm U3O8 from 229.0m incl. 0.5m at 26,400 ppm U3O8 from 237.0m
Y158RD - 5.5m at 11,131 ppm U3O8 from 117.5m incl. 2.0m at 20,725 ppm U3O8 from 118.0m
Y166RD - 3.5m at 17,843 ppm U3O8 from 277.5 m
Gold
Y153RD - 0.5m at 19.2 g/t Au from 143.5m
and 0.5m at 2.3 g/t Au from 141.5m
Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce results of a detailed review of extensive historical data from the Minerva Uranium Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. The data review identified 49 mineralised drill holes with sample uranium grades greater than 250 ppm U3O8, including 29 drill intervals with sample grades in excess of 10,000 ppm or 1.0% U3O8. The exploration results have identified uranium mineralisation over a 2,400 metre strike length.
Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Confirmation of high-grade uranium and gold at Minerva is very exciting. Uranium and gold, both 'yellow metals', have experienced substantial price increases during 2020.
The Company will further assess the Minerva Uranium Project and determine future plans for this valuable asset."
In addition to the high-grade uranium mineralisation, high-grade gold was present in one of the two drill holes on which detailed gold assays are available. Hole Y153RD included 0.5 m at 19.2 g/t Au from
143.5 m, and 0.5 m at 2.3g/t Au from 141.5 m, with the gold intervals contained within a broader uranium mineralised zone of 8.5 m at 653 ppm U3O8. A second drill hole assayed for gold (Y160RD) did not contain either uranium or gold mineralisation, however there is potential for gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit.
Historical Ownership
Agip Australia Pty Ltd ("AGIP") was the first significant explorer of the Minerva project and applied for exploration retention licences in 1983. AGIP was later renamed Bulong Nickel Pty Ltd ("Bulong"). In 2005, the uranium assets of Bulong were acquired by Northern Territory Uranium Pty Ltd ("NTU"). In December 2019, Marenica acquired NTU.
Location and Geology
The licence applications are located in the eastern part of the Ngalia Basin which is an intercontinental trough filled with Late Proterozoic to Carboniferous age sediments and surrounded by the Proterozoic Arunta Block. Its dimensions are 300 km in east-west length and up to 70 km wide (Figure 1).
The Company has submitted an application to replace the six ELR's covering Minerva with a single Exploration License (EL32400).
The basal part of the Ngalia Basin is made up of Late Proterozoic marine and later fluvioglacial formations. Unconformably overlying them are Cambro-Ordovician shelf sediments, including carbonates, which in turn are unconformably overlain by Devonian to Carboniferous fluvial sandstones which host all major uranium occurrences and radiometric anomalies within the Ngalia Basin.
Drill Hole Data Review
The Company has to date compiled the available data, predominantly in the form of open source files (periodic and annual reports in the main), as well as data from site visits previously undertaken by personnel from Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin") and Energy Metals Limited ("EME"). A set of additional assays was located during the compilation of the historical data, indicating that there is potential for gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit, at this stage no more gold assays have been located. Marenica expects that any confirmation sampling undertaken at the deposit in the future will include gold in the assay suite of elements.
The information has been validated from multiple sources, however, given the passage of time, some data of the historical work remains to be located in order to fully confirm the total dataset for the deposit. The current status of the historical exploration at the deposit is outlined within this announcement in conjunction with previously reported (by AGIP) assays.
Local collar co-ordinates were obtained from drill-logs and digitised from plans; however, some holes could not be located. Fortunately, many collars are still visible and most have hole names recorded on permatags. Several collar co-ordinates were surveyed using GPS in August 2011 by Paladin with a much larger suite of drill holes being surveyed in 2014 by EME personnel. The 2011 survey used a Geoscience Australia gravity base station (BH4) to calibrate surface elevation. This information was used to convert all local co-ordinates to MGA94 and these are shown in Figure 2.
Figure 1 - Minerva deposit geological setting
Figure 2 - Drill hole layout, note the proximity of the Tanami road
The uranium mineralisation at Minerva is associated with a thin tongue of oxidation invading the extensively reduced hosting sandstone. Uraninite occurs in strongly hematitic zones near the base of reduction indicating a redox front related mineralisation. The primary uranium species must be considered as a relic unstable mineral phase in the oxidised environment. Altogether four strike oriented stratabound and stacked ore shoots have been identified. The interpretation of the true thickness and attitude of the mineralisation is problematic, as vertical drilling encountered the steeply overturned strata at 70 to 80 degree north dip.
Figure 3 - Mineralisation cross section
Gold Mineralisation
Reference is made within the AGIP reporting to the presence of highly anomalous gold values within samples from selected intervals assayed from two holes. Hole Y153RD has returned 2.3 g/t gold from
to 142.0 m and 19.2 g/t gold from 143.5 to 144.0 m from a strongly pyritic zone in the middle of a
m deep hole. These two intervals were within a longer mineralised uranium interval of 8.5 m from
m to 146.5 m averaging 653 ppm U3O8. The batch of 44 samples from two drill holes containing these two elevated gold values currently appears to have been the only samples reported for multi element analysis. It is presumed at this stage that no other samples were submitted for similar multi- element analysis including gold, however, gold assay intervals are noted, but actual values not reported, in some post 1980 drill logs - it is presumed that none of these assay values were considered significant. The presence of significant gold values in hole Y153RD suggests that there is potential for additional gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit. Ten samples from hole Y160RD were included in the samples assayed for gold but this hole did not contain either uranium or gold mineralisation.
Significant intervals
The data available within the reporting by AGIP was compiled into a database and significant intercepts were extracted. Values calculated from AMDEL XRF assays are presented in Table 1. The compositing of the intervals was based on a cut-off grade of 250 ppm, a maximum of <2 m internal waste and, due to the orientation of the mineralisation, a minimum thickness of 2 m. The drill hole assay data contains a
number of additional high-grade intervals, greater than 10,000 ppm or 1.0% U3O8, which fall short of the 2 m minimum criteria but are within a broader zone of mineralisation.
Table 1 - Significant intervals
Hole
Depth
Depth To
Interval
Grade U3O8
From (m)
(m)
(m)
(ppm)
Y93R
118.0
125.0
7.0
746
Y106RD
150.5
153.0
2.5
960
Y115RD
171.5
174.0
2.5
390
Y116RD
109.0
111.5
2.5
2,402
and
129.5
140.5
11.0
4,218
including
138.0
138.5
0.5
41,200
and
153.0
160.5
7.5
1,964
including
155.0
155.3
0.3
16,600
Y132RD
124.0
130.5
6.5
5,312
including
124.0
124.5
0.5
11,800
and
133.0
140.5
7.5
2,714
and
142.5
146.0
3.5
2,713
and
157.5
161.0
3.5
6,600
including
158.5
159.5
1.0
20,000
Y134RD
139.0
141.5
2.5
8,036
including
140.0
140.5
0.5
20,500
and
144.0
156.0
12.0
1,494
and
145.0
148.5
3.5
4,334
including
146.5
147.0
0.5
25,000
and
166.0
181.5
15.5
2,313
including
179.0
180.0
1.0
18,300
and
196.0
199.5
3.5
2,250
Y136RD
185.0
188.0
3.0
1,282
Y145RD
112.0
115.0
3.0
4,198
including
114.0
115.0
1.0
10,800
and
157.0
159.0
2.0
661
and
175.0
178.0
3.0
512
Y152RD
150.0
153.0
3.0
630
Y153RD
138.0
146.5
8.5
653
and
182.5
185.0
2.5
570
and
229.0
238.0
9.0
2,667
including
237.0
237.5
0.5
26,400
Y154RD
107.0
116.0
9.0
447
Y158RD
117.5
123.0
5.5
11,131
including
118.0
120.0
2.0
20,725
and
128.0
134.0
6.0
546
Y161RD
131.0
133.0
2.0
785
and
135.0
141.0
6.0
1,883
including
135.5
136.0
0.5
11,500
including
135.0
137.0
2.0
4,398
Y166RD
277.5
281.0
3.5
17,843
and
307.0
310.0
3.0
1,473
Y168RD
166.0
172.0
6.0
1,297
Y183RD
209.0
214.0
5.0
1,064
and
231.0
236.0
5.0
618
and
313.0
315.0
2.0
2,930
Hole
Depth
Depth To
Interval
Grade U3O8
From (m)
(m)
(m)
(ppm)
Y186RD
265.0
267.0
2.0
1,750
Y188RD
168.0
174.0
6.0
320
and
201.0
208.0
7.0
860
Y190RD
152.0
164.0
12.0
439
Y193RD
204.0
206.0
2.0
1,600
Y195RD
144.0
152.0
8.0
1,313
and
177.5
184.0
6.5
1,616
and
192.0
195.0
3.0
2,031
and
204.0
207.0
3.0
1,763
and
236.0
238.0
2.0
1,025
Y200RD
237.5
240.0
2.5
5,690
including
238.0
239.0
1.0
12,400
and
242.0
244.0
2.0
1,988
Y208RD
155.0
157.0
2.0
2,625
Y210RD
148.0
150.0
2.0
395
Y219RD
236.0
240.5
4.5
3,131
including
238.0
239.0
1.0
11,900
Y222RD
205.7
207.7
2.0
465
and
396.1
399.1
3.0
2,903
Y234RD
235.5
237.5
2.0
1,300
Y249RD
212.7
215.2
2.5
384
Y260RD
176.0
178.0
2.0
520
and
188.0
192.0
4.0
1,078
Y264RD
152.0
154.0
2.0
850
Y266RD
134.0
136.0
2.0
270
Y271RD
188.0
190.0
2.0
810
and
219.0
221.0
2.0
1,175
Y275RD
154.0
157.0
3.0
578
Y276RD
230.0
232.0
2.0
410
Y277RD
278.0
282.0
4.0
1,938
and
292.5
294.5
2.0
2,075
Y283RD
199.5
202.5
3.0
2,030
and
257.0
259.0
2.0
1,525
Y287RD
264.0
266.0
2.0
1,300
Y288RD
161.0
163.0
2.0
3,750
Y293RD
255.0
257.0
2.0
610
Y315RD
274.0
278.0
4.0
1,040
Competent Persons Statement
The historical exploration information detailed in this announcement was compiled by David Princep of Gill Lane Consulting. Mr. Princep is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Chartered Professional Geologist. Mr. Princep has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). Mr. Princep approves of, and consents to, the inclusion of the information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.
Drill Holes within the Minerva deposit area
Drill hole collar locations for the Minerva deposit are detailed in Table 2. The information includes collar coordinated in MGA94 Zone 53 grid - this includes both surveyed and transformed coordinates. The length of the rotary pre-collar and the actual depth downhole logged for total gamma is noted. A limited number of drill holes have had the collar azimuth and dip estimated from available plans or casing indication at the time of re-survey.
Table 2 - Drill hole location information
Rotary
RL
Precollar/
Total
Probed
Azimuth
Hole
East
North
Casing
Depth
Depth
Dip
(mASL)
(Grid)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(m)
Y3R
231647.3
7490288.5
569.1
0.0
118.0
116.5
0.0
-90.0
Y93R
232180.9
7490987.0
573.6
84.0
189.0
150.4
0.0
-90.0
Y94R
236904.1
7489138.0
573.0
0.0
134.0
128.5
0.0
-90.0
Y95RD
236129.0
7489374.4
574.6
94.3
150.3
91.4
0.0
-90.0
Y105R
232138.0
7490986.4
572.2
155.0
155.0
152.3
0.0
-90.0
Y106RD
232197.8
7490992.2
574.0
100.0
181.7
179.4
0.0
-90.0
Y107RD
232167.4
7491022.7
574.0
111.0
201.3
199.4
0.0
-90.0
Y108RD
232168.3
7490962.9
572.0
111.0
142.3
140.7
0.0
-90.0
Y109RD
232407.1
7490995.1
572.8
105.5
183.0
182.5
0.0
-90.0
Y110RD
231928.6
7490988.4
571.4
119.0
249.4
240.3
0.0
-90.0
Y111R
232141.3
7490751.1
571.6
114.5
114.5
114.0
0.0
-90.0
Y115RD
232227.7
7490991.6
574.0
112.0
189.3
112.0
0.0
-90.0
Y116RD
232187.1
7490969.1
573.1
109.0
213.3
165.0
0.0
-90.0
Y118RD
232205.1
7490969.4
573.9
122.0
222.0
193.0
0.0
-90.0
Y119RD
232198.5
7490941.3
572.4
115.0
253.8
246.1
0.0
-90.0
Y120R
233702.8
7491098.1
575.1
141.0
141.0
140.6
0.0
-90.0
Y121RD
231991.8
7490749.0
572.3
117.0
171.3
170.6
0.0
-90.0
Y122R
232041.6
7490749.7
574.1
115.8
115.8
112.6
0.0
-90.0
Y125R
232191.2
7490751.8
571.0
115.8
115.8
114.0
0.0
-90.0
Y126R
232340.7
7490753.9
571.2
106.0
106.0
105.2
0.0
-90.0
Y131R
231583.6
7490212.8
569.3
0.0
118.6
114.9
0.0
-90.0
Y131RD
231583.6
7490212.8
569.3
118.6
221.1
220.0
0.0
-90.0
Y132RD
232156.5
7490973.6
571.9
114.0
188.7
178.2
0.0
-90.0
Y133RD
232257.5
7490993.5
574.0
110.0
230.6
231.1
0.0
-90.0
Y134RD
232217.3
7490957.9
574.0
116.0
218.0
217.5
0.0
-90.0
Y135RD
232407.1
7491045.3
572.1
105.0
196.8
150.0
0.0
-90.0
Y136RD
232407.9
7490945.4
573.9
105.0
225.6
226.5
0.0
-90.0
Y137R
231679.4
7490984.9
572.8
116.0
116.0
90.9
0.0
-90.0
Y138RD
231679.5
7491033.0
571.8
119.0
128.6
111.4
0.0
-90.0
Y139RD
232260.1
7490815.6
573.0
113.0
150.7
147.3
0.0
-90.0
Y140RD
232643.3
7490996.5
571.8
138.0
168.3
159.3
0.0
-90.0
Y141RD
232642.8
7490944.1
571.5
104.0
166.7
158.6
0.0
-90.0
Y145RD
232406.0
7490922.3
573.8
112.0
210.9
186.6
0.0
-90.0
Y146RD
232136.2
7490978.4
571.9
118.0
174.2
173.0
0.0
-90.0
Y152RD
232255.7
7490952.3
574.0
135.0
211.0
211.0
0.0
-90.0
Y153RD
232137.8
7490991.0
572.4
119.0
263.4
262.2
0.0
-90.0
Y154RD
232226.4
7490962.6
574.0
110.0
221.5
224.1
0.0
-90.0
Y155RD
232283.9
7490957.2
574.0
102.0
135.8
100.0
0.0
-90.0
Rotary
RL
Precollar/
Total
Probed
Azimuth
Hole
East
North
Casing
Depth
Depth
Dip
(mASL)
(Grid)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(m)
Y156RD
232408.0
7490905.5
573.6
104.0
183.8
182.0
0.0
-90.0
Y157RD
232106.0
7490991.4
572.8
103.0
270.6
271.6
0.0
-90.0
Y158RD
232165.4
7490978.7
572.5
107.0
223.6
189.9
0.0
-90.0
Y159RD
232195.6
7490979.2
573.9
117.0
302.3
300.0
0.0
-90.0
Y160RD
232136.7
7491008.6
573.2
119.0
295.1
292.7
0.0
-90.0
Y161RD
232316.6
7490951.3
574.1
113.0
206.1
205.9
0.0
-90.0
Y162RD
232526.1
7490894.1
574.0
109.0
238.1
235.2
0.0
-90.0
Y163RD
233677.9
7491097.8
574.5
119.0
158.8
153.0
0.0
-90.0
Y165RD
232106.1
7490978.1
572.4
110.0
184.6
177.2
0.0
-90.0
Y166RD
232345.4
7490936.4
573.9
126.0
334.0
326.0
0.0
-90.0
Y167RD
232375.7
7490937.2
573.9
129.0
327.6
319.8
0.0
-90.0
Y168RD
232435.8
7490921.5
573.4
115.0
273.3
261.0
0.0
-90.0
Y169RD
232075.7
7490993.0
573.8
110.0
218.9
217.8
0.0
-90.0
Y170RD
232255.5
7490967.1
574.0
111.0
308.0
304.9
0.0
-90.0
Y175RD
232286.2
7490891.2
573.5
122.0
229.2
225.0
0.0
-90.0
Y183RD
232046.0
7491007.0
574.0
167.0
338.0
331.3
0.0
-90.0
Y184RD
232466.2
7490908.2
572.9
119.0
225.1
220.3
0.0
-90.0
Y185R
232128.1
7490986.2
572.4
5.0
5.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y186RD
232134.0
7490986.3
572.3
131.0
295.0
296.6
0.0
-90.0
Y187R
232296.1
7490950.7
574.0
5.0
5.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y188RD
232286.1
7490946.6
574.0
126.5
241.1
235.2
0.0
-90.0
Y189RD
232136.3
7490963.4
571.3
119.0
252.2
250.6
0.0
-90.0
Y190RD
232165.8
7490993.7
573.2
132.0
219.1
194.0
0.0
-90.0
Y191RD
232196.4
7490949.3
572.6
115.0
205.6
202.3
0.0
-90.0
Y192RD
232496.1
7490908.6
572.8
125.0
285.3
274.4
0.0
-90.0
Y193RD
231986.0
7491021.1
572.2
130.0
305.6
300.0
0.0
-90.0
Y194RD
232255.8
7490980.0
574.0
121.0
307.1
307.0
0.0
-90.0
Y195RD
232225.9
7490979.6
574.0
122.0
275.0
264.5
0.0
-90.0
Y196R
232285.7
7490980.5
574.0
115.0
115.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y197RD
232226.3
7490949.7
574.0
114.8
196.3
192.9
0.0
-90.0
Y198RD
232556.3
7490879.6
575.1
121.6
255.5
244.0
0.0
-90.0
Y199RD
231926.0
7491035.2
571.5
130.2
173.5
156.3
0.0
-90.0
Y200RD
232285.9
7490965.5
574.0
127.0
273.9
150.4
0.0
-90.0
Y201RD
232286.3
7490935.6
573.9
118.9
153.1
146.0
0.0
-90.0
Y202RD
232556.5
7490864.6
575.1
120.0
120.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y203RD
232560.5
7490864.7
575.2
120.0
216.3
216.3
0.0
-90.0
Y208RD
231926.2
7491020.3
571.4
136.1
180.3
169.0
0.0
-90.0
Y209RD
232616.5
7490850.5
574.8
112.0
231.6
233.8
0.0
-90.0
Y210RD
232195.1
7491039.0
573.9
125.0
205.2
204.6
180.0
-70.0
Y211RD
231865.2
7491099.2
571.8
129.2
227.9
219.8
180.0
-70.0
Y212R
232675.7
7490896.2
571.7
9.0
9.0
0.0
180.0
-70.0
Y213RD
232668.8
7490895.6
572.0
137.0
201.4
198.5
180.0
-70.0
Y214R
232285.6
7490985.4
574.1
119.0
119.0
117.0
0.0
-90.0
Y219RD
232734.0
7490900.2
570.5
119.0
283.2
275.0
180.0
-68.5
Y220RD
231805.3
7491123.2
572.1
137.0
231.8
230.0
180.0
-71.6
Y221RD
232403.3
7491188.4
571.6
111.0
194.6
191.0
180.0
-70.8
Y222RD
233152.8
7490735.7
572.9
128.2
407.9
405.0
180.0
-71.0
Rotary
RL
Precollar/
Total
Probed
Azimuth
Hole
East
North
Casing
Depth
Depth
Dip
(mASL)
(Grid)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(m)
Y223RD
231503.7
7491172.9
572.9
143.0
199.3
199.3
180.0
-69.4
Y227RD
231745.7
7491123.5
571.5
138.0
230.4
225.6
180.0
-75.9
Y230RD
232793.0
7490867.9
570.6
150.0
276.0
276.0
180.0
-70.5
Y231RD
232970.7
7490794.3
571.9
124.0
457.5
454.8
0.0
-90.0
Y233RD
233213.2
7490659.4
573.2
149.0
191.1
191.0
180.0
-72.0
Y234RD
233637.8
7490581.8
572.9
117.0
122.9
117.0
180.0
-68.5
Y235RD
232086.6
7490359.3
571.9
158.0
235.1
233.0
180.0
-70.1
Y236RD
233634.3
7490551.9
572.5
126.5
182.6
179.0
180.0
-69.1
Y237RD
232084.9
7490553.0
572.1
162.0
194.8
194.0
180.0
-73.0
Y238RD
233635.7
7490757.8
573.8
128.0
139.6
127.2
180.0
-67.2
Y240RD
233098.0
7490683.1
572.9
132.0
132.3
125.9
180.0
-67.8
Y241RD
232979.3
7490586.0
572.6
132.0
139.8
138.4
180.0
-68.2
Y243R
233398.3
7490632.0
573.5
138.0
138.0
128.3
180.0
-69.6
Y246RP
233215.6
7490567.3
573.8
138.0
138.0
94.7
0.0
-90.0
Y249RD
233642.5
7490273.8
573.9
135.0
228.4
227.0
180.0
-75.5
Y254RD
233701.7
7490250.4
574.0
147.0
240.2
238.2
180.0
-69.3
Y255RD
233579.0
7490300.8
574.0
141.0
243.0
240.5
180.0
-77.9
Y256RD
233640.6
7490299.8
573.3
168.0
304.0
303.0
180.0
-69.8
Y257R
233639.0
7490462.9
572.4
166.0
166.0
164.9
0.0
-90.0
Y258RD
232971.2
7490684.3
572.3
144.0
149.7
148.0
180.0
-68.4
Y260RD
231884.1
7491119.8
572.0
138.0
255.2
252.7
180.0
-81.7
Y261RD
232103.9
7491104.3
573.7
133.5
291.9
275.9
180.0
-77.1
Y262RD
232046.7
7491060.6
574.7
174.0
256.0
256.0
180.0
-74.8
Y263R
231986.2
7491094.1
573.8
144.0
144.0
134.7
180.0
-75.5
Y264RD
231988.3
7491082.5
573.6
138.0
240.0
238.0
180.0
-77.5
Y265R
231926.0
7491107.0
572.6
108.0
108.0
0.0
180.0
-69.4
Y266RD
231807.5
7491153.4
572.4
144.0
246.8
244.5
180.0
-74.5
Y267RD
231743.1
7491149.5
572.0
144.0
251.5
247.0
180.0
-78.5
Y268RD
231684.2
7491138.5
571.1
144.0
197.4
193.9
180.0
-73.5
Y269RD
231621.3
7491153.0
571.1
147.0
147.0
133.9
180.0
-70.9
Y270RD
231559.4
7491176.7
573.1
152.0
237.2
235.1
180.0
-78.8
Y271RD
231931.0
7491070.5
572.0
132.0
230.0
225.0
180.0
-81.0
Y272RD
231741.3
7491090.9
571.3
147.0
189.7
189.0
180.0
-77.8
Y274RD
232434.3
7490996.3
572.5
125.0
274.2
269.0
180.0
-81.2
Y275RD
232374.3
7490998.5
573.9
132.0
232.5
225.1
0.0
-90.0
Y276RD
232467.8
7490995.1
N/A
132.0
314.9
312.0
0.0
-90.0
Y277RD
232495.4
7490972.6
572.7
132.0
320.1
313.0
180.0
-82.8
Y279R
232556.2
7490916.7
573.9
12.0
12.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y282RD
232614.4
7490946.3
572.2
30.0
30.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y283RD
232615.4
7490924.7
572.6
138.0
391.9
387.0
0.0
-90.0
Y284RD
232672.8
7490925.8
571.2
132.0
401.1
397.4
0.0
-90.0
Y285RD
232733.1
7490933.4
570.8
132.0
330.0
131.0
0.0
-90.0
Y286RD
232793.7
7490898.5
571.0
144.0
269.3
267.0
0.0
-90.0
Y287RD
232851.9
7490876.8
N/A
138.0
282.0
277.0
0.0
-90.0
Y288RD
232852.3
7490866.8
571.2
144.0
252.1
246.9
0.0
-90.0
Y290RD
232796.3
7490842.6
570.8
144.0
284.3
275.9
180.0
-75.7
Y293RD
231498.9
7491183.5
N/A
192.0
276.0
276.0
0.0
-90.0
Rotary
RL
Precollar/
Total
Probed
Azimuth
Hole
East
North
Casing
Depth
Depth
Dip
(mASL)
(Grid)
Depth
(m)
(m)
(m)
Y294R
232914.4
7490823.3
571.8
156.0
156.0
146.9
0.0
-90.0
Y295RD
231684.0
7491169.3
571.8
148.0
233.7
226.9
0.0
-90.0
Y298RD
231616.6
7491184.4
N/A
150.0
250.0
248.1
0.0
-90.0
Y299RD
231443.8
7491173.9
573.0
156.0
236.6
235.1
0.0
-90.0
Y300R
232914.9
7490814.4
572.0
132.0
132.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y302RD
232915.0
7490833.0
571.6
156.0
294.0
293.5
0.0
-90.0
Y304RD
232106.5
7491049.5
574.3
138.0
231.6
225.7
180.0
-76.5
Y305RD
232434.9
7490954.9
573.4
135.0
245.0
243.8
0.0
-90.0
Y307RD
232495.6
7490931.9
573.0
144.0
286.6
278.0
180.0
-81.2
Y314RD
232073.4
7491164.8
573.4
128.5
444.1
438.2
180.0
-64.5
Y315RD
232253.5
7491106.2
573.3
133.0
540.0
537.7
180.0
-69.3
Y316RD
232163.0
7491116.7
573.1
130.0
216.0
0.0
0.0
-90.0
Y317RD
233760.3
7490231.9
574.0
140.0
267.2
267.6
180.0
-74.1
Y318RD
232161.4
7491127.5
573.0
126.0
238.0
0.0
180.0
-63.6
Y319RD
232675.2
7490867.0
572.4
126.0
217.0
119.0
180.0
-73.9
Y340RD
235529.0
7490068.9
574.1
144.0
176.3
173.0
0.0
-90.0
Y341RD
237644.8
7488503.4
572.4
123.0
296.0
294.0
0.0
-90.0
Y342RD
237784.6
7489203.3
575.5
138.0
231.0
226.5
0.0
-90.0
Y345RD
232083.3
7490479.1
570.5
132.0
282.0
0.0
0.0
-70.0
Y346RD
236132.7
7489678.6
573.4
132.0
280.0
274.0
0.0
-90.0
Y349RD
236941.4
7488892.3
572.7
138.0
150.0
90.0
0.0
-90.0
Y353RD
232042.8
7490528.4
570.8
126.0
237.8
0.0
0.0
-65.0
N/A - Not available, hole located from map
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Minerva deposit 2020
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
• Samples used to assess the Minerva deposit
techniques
random chips, or specific specialised industry
have been derived from rotary (R),
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
percussion (P) and diamond drilling (D).
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
Programmes were completed by AGIP
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
Australia PL (AGIP) over a period of five years
These examples should not be taken as limiting
from 1978 to 1983 with 154 holes drilled for
the broad meaning of sampling.
33,416m within the area covered by EL32400.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
• The vast majority of drill holes were
sample representivity and the appropriate
geophysically logged for total gamma with
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
some drill holes being additionally logged for
used.
resistivity. S.P, and density.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
• Rotary and Diamond drill holes were
that are Material to the Public Report.
geologically logged for their entire length and
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been
selectively sampled for assay once below the
Tertiary cover.
done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples
• Geophysical logging was initially conducted
from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
by a contractor and subsequently by AGIP
charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
personnel.
explanation may be required, such as where there
• Percussion drilling was abandoned early in
is coarse gold that has inherent sampling
the programme due to hole caving. Rotary
problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation
drilling proved problematic in hard ground
types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant
and tended to be used as a diamond pre-
disclosure of detailed information.
collar in later programmes.
Drilling
Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole
techniques
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)
and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Rotary drilling was predominantly conducted by Thompson Drilling using a Mayhew 1000 rig.
Diamond drilling was predominantly conducted by Glinderman and Kitching using a Foxmobile combination rig.
Core size appears to have been BQ
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
fine/coarse material.
Drill recoveries are not recorded. Core available in the NTGS core library does not indicate significant core loss during drilling.
Comment is made in the reporting that rotary drilling successfully penetrated the Tertiary cover but penetration into the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone was limited and that diamond drilling experienced some problems due to pebbly and broken ground.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource
All drill chip samples were geologically logged from the start of hole to the changeover to diamond drilling.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
All diamond holes or diamond tails were geologically logged in full.
Drill holes were routinely downhole logged for gamma with some holes also logged for resistivity and S.P. and density.
Sub-sampling
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,
• Subsampling techniques for rotary drilling
techniques
half or all core taken.
are unknown but are most likely to be chip
and sample
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill
data points
holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,
mine workings and other locations used in Mineral
Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
To date there has been no verification of significant intersections.
No adjustments of assay data are considered necessary at this stage.
Original data is available in a local grid with transformation in the documentation to AMG66 Zone 53.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
• Available drillhole collars were re-surveyed
during 2011 by Paladin personnel and again
in 2014 by EME personnel.
• Minimal downhole deviation survey
information is available.
• Grid system used in this report is MGA94
Zone 53
Data spacing
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
• Substantial areas of the main Minerva
and
Whether the data spacing and distribution is
deposit have been drilled at a 30m x 15m
distribution
pattern with peripheral areas expanding to
sufficient to establish the degree of geological and
60m x 30m.
grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)
• Intervals reported in this announcement are
and classifications applied.
composited using a cut-off grade of 250ppm
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
U3O8, a maximum of <2m of internal waste
and a minimum width of 2m.
• No Mineral Resource is being reported at this
time.
Orientation
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
• Of the 154 holes drilled, 50 have been
of data in
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
identified as having dips of between 60 and
relation to
extent to which this is known, considering the
70 degrees (predominantly to the south) with
geological
deposit type.
the remainder being vertical and have been
structure
If the relationship between the drilling orientation
drilled into steeply dipping mineralisation.
and the orientation of key mineralised structures
• The true width of the mineralisation is likely
is considered to have introduced a sampling bias,
to be significantly shorter than the intercepts
this should be assessed and reported if material.
reported.
Sample
The measures taken to ensure sample security.
• Unknown but presumed to be industry
security
standard at the time of drilling.
Audits or
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
• No known audit of sampling data has been
reviews
techniques and data.
completed.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
Type, reference name/number, location and
• Drilling has been undertaken on numerous
tenement
ownership including agreements or material
tenements within the Minerva Project area.
and land
issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
• The tenement covering the Minerva deposit
tenure status
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
and associated regional targets is an
interests, historical sites, wilderness or national
Exploration License Application - EL32400.
park and environmental settings.
• The company is currently progressing
The security of the tenure held at the time of
application for an Exploration License to
reporting along with any known impediments to
cover the extent of the original ELR's
obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Exploration
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by
done by
other parties.
other parties
The Minerva project area was extensively explored by AGIP in the period between 1978 and 1983.
EME has a number of tenements adjacent to Minerva and has explored for uranium in the area for a number of years.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
mineralisation.
Minerva is a blind uranium orebody in the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone covered by up to 85 m thick Tertiary and Quaternary clastic sediments of clay, sand, silcrete and calcrete. The Mt. Eclipse Sandstone thins in this eastern part of the Ngalia Basin and unconformably overlies Adelaidean sediments of Neoproterozoic age.
At Minerva the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone is comprised within the overturned limb of a monoclinal flexure developed over the southern flank of a reverse WNW-ESE trending basement fault. The extreme upfolding is a post-deposition narrow deformation feature, as the sandstone attains relatively gentle southerly dips at 10 to 15 deg. some 1 km south of Minerva.
The uranium mineralisation at Minerva is associated with a thin tongue of oxidation invading the extensively reduced hosting sandstone. Uraninite occurs in strongly hematitic zones near the base of reduction indicating a redox front related mineralisation. The primary uranium species must be considered as a relic unstable mineral phase in the oxidized environment. Altogether four strike oriented stratabound and stacked ore shoots have been identified. The interpretation of the true thickness and attitude of the mineralisation is problematic, as predominantly vertical drilling encountered the steeply overturned strata at 70 to 80 deg. north dip.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Drill hole
A summary of all information material to the
• See body of this announcement
Information
understanding of the exploration results including
a tabulation of the following information for all
Material drill holes:
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above
sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar
dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception depth
hole length.
If the exclusion of this information is justified on
the basis that the information is not Material and
this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent
Person should clearly explain why this is the case.
Data
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
• Uranium values were composited by length
aggregation
averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum
with a cut-off grade of 250ppm U3O8, <2m of
methods
grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and
internal waste and a minimum length of 2m.
cut-off grades are usually Material and should be
• The drilling also contains a number of
stated.
additional short high-grade intervals (less
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
than 2m).
lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of
• No cutting of samples was undertaken.
low grade results, the procedure used for such
aggregation should be stated and some typical
examples of such aggregations should be shown
in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal
equivalent values should be clearly stated.
Relationship
These relationships are particularly important in
• As the drilling at Minerva is predominantly
between
the reporting of Exploration Results.
vertical and the mineralisation is steeply
mineralisatio
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect
dipping the intercepts represent longer
n widths and
intervals than the actual true width of the
to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should
intercept
mineralisation.
be reported.
lengths
If it is not known and only the down hole lengths
are reported, there should be a clear statement to
this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not
known').
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and
tabulations of intercepts should be included for
any significant discovery being reported These
should include, but not be limited to a plan view of
drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional
views.
Appropriate maps and sections are available in the body of this ASX announcement.
Balanced
Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration
reporting
Results is not practicable, representative reporting
of both low and high grades and/or widths should
be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of
Exploration Results.
See mineralised intercept table in the body of this announcement
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Other
Other exploration data, if meaningful and
• Ground radiometric and gravity surveys have
substantive
material, should be reported including (but not
been completed over the area in conjunction
exploration
limited to): geological observations; geophysical
with surface geological mapping.
data
survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk
samples - size and method of treatment;
metallurgical test results; bulk density,
groundwater, geotechnical and rock
characteristics; potential deleterious or
contaminating substances.
Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
A number of targets exist for expansion of the current deposits within the Minerva Project, as extensions to previously identified mineralisation.
It is expected that additional targets will be identified once the Company's is able to undertake additional geological programmes within the tenement package.
Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:43:08 UTC