Marenica Energy : High-Grade Uranium and Gold At Minerva Uranium Project, NT

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816 www.marenicaenergy.com.au 5 May 2020 ASX Announcement ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- High-Grade Uranium and Gold At Minerva Uranium Project, NT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Minerva Uranium Project was acquired by Marenica in December 2019

Detailed review of extensive historical drill data at Minerva, Northern Territory, has identified high-grade uranium and gold mineralisation

high-grade uranium and gold mineralisation Significant intercepts include: Uranium Y116RD - 11m at 4,218 ppm U3O8 from 129.5m incl. 0.5m at 41,200 ppm U3O8 from 138.0m Y134RD - 4m at 4,334 ppm U3O8 from 145.0m incl. 0.5m at 25,000 ppm U3O8 from 146.5m and 15.5m at 2,313 ppm U3O8 from 166.0m incl. 1.0m at 18,300 ppm U3O8 from 179.0m Y153RD - 9m at 2,667 ppm U3O8 from 229.0m incl. 0.5m at 26,400 ppm U3O8 from 237.0m Y158RD - 5.5m at 11,131 ppm U3O8 from 117.5m incl. 2.0m at 20,725 ppm U3O8 from 118.0m Y166RD - 3.5m at 17,843 ppm U3O8 from 277.5 m Gold Y153RD - 0.5m at 19.2 g/t Au from 143.5m and 0.5m at 2.3 g/t Au from 141.5m Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce results of a detailed review of extensive historical data from the Minerva Uranium Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. The data review identified 49 mineralised drill holes with sample uranium grades greater than 250 ppm U3O8, including 29 drill intervals with sample grades in excess of 10,000 ppm or 1.0% U3O8. The exploration results have identified uranium mineralisation over a 2,400 metre strike length. Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Confirmation of high-grade uranium and gold at Minerva is very exciting. Uranium and gold, both 'yellow metals', have experienced substantial price increases during 2020. The Company will further assess the Minerva Uranium Project and determine future plans for this valuable asset." 1 In addition to the high-grade uranium mineralisation, high-grade gold was present in one of the two drill holes on which detailed gold assays are available. Hole Y153RD included 0.5 m at 19.2 g/t Au from 143.5 m, and 0.5 m at 2.3g/t Au from 141.5 m, with the gold intervals contained within a broader uranium mineralised zone of 8.5 m at 653 ppm U3O8. A second drill hole assayed for gold (Y160RD) did not contain either uranium or gold mineralisation, however there is potential for gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit. Historical Ownership Agip Australia Pty Ltd ("AGIP") was the first significant explorer of the Minerva project and applied for exploration retention licences in 1983. AGIP was later renamed Bulong Nickel Pty Ltd ("Bulong"). In 2005, the uranium assets of Bulong were acquired by Northern Territory Uranium Pty Ltd ("NTU"). In December 2019, Marenica acquired NTU. Location and Geology The licence applications are located in the eastern part of the Ngalia Basin which is an intercontinental trough filled with Late Proterozoic to Carboniferous age sediments and surrounded by the Proterozoic Arunta Block. Its dimensions are 300 km in east-west length and up to 70 km wide (Figure 1). The Company has submitted an application to replace the six ELR's covering Minerva with a single Exploration License (EL32400). The basal part of the Ngalia Basin is made up of Late Proterozoic marine and later fluvioglacial formations. Unconformably overlying them are Cambro-Ordovician shelf sediments, including carbonates, which in turn are unconformably overlain by Devonian to Carboniferous fluvial sandstones which host all major uranium occurrences and radiometric anomalies within the Ngalia Basin. Drill Hole Data Review The Company has to date compiled the available data, predominantly in the form of open source files (periodic and annual reports in the main), as well as data from site visits previously undertaken by personnel from Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin") and Energy Metals Limited ("EME"). A set of additional assays was located during the compilation of the historical data, indicating that there is potential for gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit, at this stage no more gold assays have been located. Marenica expects that any confirmation sampling undertaken at the deposit in the future will include gold in the assay suite of elements. The information has been validated from multiple sources, however, given the passage of time, some data of the historical work remains to be located in order to fully confirm the total dataset for the deposit. The current status of the historical exploration at the deposit is outlined within this announcement in conjunction with previously reported (by AGIP) assays. Local collar co-ordinates were obtained from drill-logs and digitised from plans; however, some holes could not be located. Fortunately, many collars are still visible and most have hole names recorded on permatags. Several collar co-ordinates were surveyed using GPS in August 2011 by Paladin with a much larger suite of drill holes being surveyed in 2014 by EME personnel. The 2011 survey used a Geoscience Australia gravity base station (BH4) to calibrate surface elevation. This information was used to convert all local co-ordinates to MGA94 and these are shown in Figure 2. 2 Figure 1 - Minerva deposit geological setting Figure 2 - Drill hole layout, note the proximity of the Tanami road 3 The uranium mineralisation at Minerva is associated with a thin tongue of oxidation invading the extensively reduced hosting sandstone. Uraninite occurs in strongly hematitic zones near the base of reduction indicating a redox front related mineralisation. The primary uranium species must be considered as a relic unstable mineral phase in the oxidised environment. Altogether four strike oriented stratabound and stacked ore shoots have been identified. The interpretation of the true thickness and attitude of the mineralisation is problematic, as vertical drilling encountered the steeply overturned strata at 70 to 80 degree north dip. Figure 3 - Mineralisation cross section Gold Mineralisation Reference is made within the AGIP reporting to the presence of highly anomalous gold values within samples from selected intervals assayed from two holes. Hole Y153RD has returned 2.3 g/t gold from to 142.0 m and 19.2 g/t gold from 143.5 to 144.0 m from a strongly pyritic zone in the middle of a m deep hole. These two intervals were within a longer mineralised uranium interval of 8.5 m from m to 146.5 m averaging 653 ppm U 3 O 8 . The batch of 44 samples from two drill holes containing these two elevated gold values currently appears to have been the only samples reported for multi element analysis. It is presumed at this stage that no other samples were submitted for similar multi- element analysis including gold, however, gold assay intervals are noted, but actual values not reported, in some post 1980 drill logs - it is presumed that none of these assay values were considered significant. The presence of significant gold values in hole Y153RD suggests that there is potential for additional gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit. Ten samples from hole Y160RD were included in the samples assayed for gold but this hole did not contain either uranium or gold mineralisation. Significant intervals The data available within the reporting by AGIP was compiled into a database and significant intercepts were extracted. Values calculated from AMDEL XRF assays are presented in Table 1. The compositing of the intervals was based on a cut-off grade of 250 ppm, a maximum of <2 m internal waste and, due to the orientation of the mineralisation, a minimum thickness of 2 m. The drill hole assay data contains a 4 number of additional high-grade intervals, greater than 10,000 ppm or 1.0% U3O8, which fall short of the 2 m minimum criteria but are within a broader zone of mineralisation. Table 1 - Significant intervals Hole Depth Depth To Interval Grade U3O8 From (m) (m) (m) (ppm) Y93R 118.0 125.0 7.0 746 Y106RD 150.5 153.0 2.5 960 Y115RD 171.5 174.0 2.5 390 Y116RD 109.0 111.5 2.5 2,402 and 129.5 140.5 11.0 4,218 including 138.0 138.5 0.5 41,200 and 153.0 160.5 7.5 1,964 including 155.0 155.3 0.3 16,600 Y132RD 124.0 130.5 6.5 5,312 including 124.0 124.5 0.5 11,800 and 133.0 140.5 7.5 2,714 and 142.5 146.0 3.5 2,713 and 157.5 161.0 3.5 6,600 including 158.5 159.5 1.0 20,000 Y134RD 139.0 141.5 2.5 8,036 including 140.0 140.5 0.5 20,500 and 144.0 156.0 12.0 1,494 and 145.0 148.5 3.5 4,334 including 146.5 147.0 0.5 25,000 and 166.0 181.5 15.5 2,313 including 179.0 180.0 1.0 18,300 and 196.0 199.5 3.5 2,250 Y136RD 185.0 188.0 3.0 1,282 Y145RD 112.0 115.0 3.0 4,198 including 114.0 115.0 1.0 10,800 and 157.0 159.0 2.0 661 and 175.0 178.0 3.0 512 Y152RD 150.0 153.0 3.0 630 Y153RD 138.0 146.5 8.5 653 and 182.5 185.0 2.5 570 and 229.0 238.0 9.0 2,667 including 237.0 237.5 0.5 26,400 Y154RD 107.0 116.0 9.0 447 Y158RD 117.5 123.0 5.5 11,131 including 118.0 120.0 2.0 20,725 and 128.0 134.0 6.0 546 Y161RD 131.0 133.0 2.0 785 and 135.0 141.0 6.0 1,883 including 135.5 136.0 0.5 11,500 including 135.0 137.0 2.0 4,398 Y166RD 277.5 281.0 3.5 17,843 and 307.0 310.0 3.0 1,473 Y168RD 166.0 172.0 6.0 1,297 Y183RD 209.0 214.0 5.0 1,064 and 231.0 236.0 5.0 618 and 313.0 315.0 2.0 2,930 5 Hole Depth Depth To Interval Grade U3O8 From (m) (m) (m) (ppm) Y186RD 265.0 267.0 2.0 1,750 Y188RD 168.0 174.0 6.0 320 and 201.0 208.0 7.0 860 Y190RD 152.0 164.0 12.0 439 Y193RD 204.0 206.0 2.0 1,600 Y195RD 144.0 152.0 8.0 1,313 and 177.5 184.0 6.5 1,616 and 192.0 195.0 3.0 2,031 and 204.0 207.0 3.0 1,763 and 236.0 238.0 2.0 1,025 Y200RD 237.5 240.0 2.5 5,690 including 238.0 239.0 1.0 12,400 and 242.0 244.0 2.0 1,988 Y208RD 155.0 157.0 2.0 2,625 Y210RD 148.0 150.0 2.0 395 Y219RD 236.0 240.5 4.5 3,131 including 238.0 239.0 1.0 11,900 Y222RD 205.7 207.7 2.0 465 and 396.1 399.1 3.0 2,903 Y234RD 235.5 237.5 2.0 1,300 Y249RD 212.7 215.2 2.5 384 Y260RD 176.0 178.0 2.0 520 and 188.0 192.0 4.0 1,078 Y264RD 152.0 154.0 2.0 850 Y266RD 134.0 136.0 2.0 270 Y271RD 188.0 190.0 2.0 810 and 219.0 221.0 2.0 1,175 Y275RD 154.0 157.0 3.0 578 Y276RD 230.0 232.0 2.0 410 Y277RD 278.0 282.0 4.0 1,938 and 292.5 294.5 2.0 2,075 Y283RD 199.5 202.5 3.0 2,030 and 257.0 259.0 2.0 1,525 Y287RD 264.0 266.0 2.0 1,300 Y288RD 161.0 163.0 2.0 3,750 Y293RD 255.0 257.0 2.0 610 Y315RD 274.0 278.0 4.0 1,040 6 Authorised for release by: The Board of Marenica Energy Ltd For further information please contact: Managing Director - Murray Hill Investor Relations - Jane Morgan T: +61 8 6555 1816 T: +61 405 555 618 E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au Competent Persons Statement The historical exploration information detailed in this announcement was compiled by David Princep of Gill Lane Consulting. Mr. Princep is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Chartered Professional Geologist. Mr. Princep has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). Mr. Princep approves of, and consents to, the inclusion of the information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears. 7 Drill Holes within the Minerva deposit area Drill hole collar locations for the Minerva deposit are detailed in Table 2. The information includes collar coordinated in MGA94 Zone 53 grid - this includes both surveyed and transformed coordinates. The length of the rotary pre-collar and the actual depth downhole logged for total gamma is noted. A limited number of drill holes have had the collar azimuth and dip estimated from available plans or casing indication at the time of re-survey. Table 2 - Drill hole location information Rotary RL Precollar/ Total Probed Azimuth Hole East North Casing Depth Depth Dip (mASL) (Grid) Depth (m) (m) (m) Y3R 231647.3 7490288.5 569.1 0.0 118.0 116.5 0.0 -90.0 Y93R 232180.9 7490987.0 573.6 84.0 189.0 150.4 0.0 -90.0 Y94R 236904.1 7489138.0 573.0 0.0 134.0 128.5 0.0 -90.0 Y95RD 236129.0 7489374.4 574.6 94.3 150.3 91.4 0.0 -90.0 Y105R 232138.0 7490986.4 572.2 155.0 155.0 152.3 0.0 -90.0 Y106RD 232197.8 7490992.2 574.0 100.0 181.7 179.4 0.0 -90.0 Y107RD 232167.4 7491022.7 574.0 111.0 201.3 199.4 0.0 -90.0 Y108RD 232168.3 7490962.9 572.0 111.0 142.3 140.7 0.0 -90.0 Y109RD 232407.1 7490995.1 572.8 105.5 183.0 182.5 0.0 -90.0 Y110RD 231928.6 7490988.4 571.4 119.0 249.4 240.3 0.0 -90.0 Y111R 232141.3 7490751.1 571.6 114.5 114.5 114.0 0.0 -90.0 Y115RD 232227.7 7490991.6 574.0 112.0 189.3 112.0 0.0 -90.0 Y116RD 232187.1 7490969.1 573.1 109.0 213.3 165.0 0.0 -90.0 Y118RD 232205.1 7490969.4 573.9 122.0 222.0 193.0 0.0 -90.0 Y119RD 232198.5 7490941.3 572.4 115.0 253.8 246.1 0.0 -90.0 Y120R 233702.8 7491098.1 575.1 141.0 141.0 140.6 0.0 -90.0 Y121RD 231991.8 7490749.0 572.3 117.0 171.3 170.6 0.0 -90.0 Y122R 232041.6 7490749.7 574.1 115.8 115.8 112.6 0.0 -90.0 Y125R 232191.2 7490751.8 571.0 115.8 115.8 114.0 0.0 -90.0 Y126R 232340.7 7490753.9 571.2 106.0 106.0 105.2 0.0 -90.0 Y131R 231583.6 7490212.8 569.3 0.0 118.6 114.9 0.0 -90.0 Y131RD 231583.6 7490212.8 569.3 118.6 221.1 220.0 0.0 -90.0 Y132RD 232156.5 7490973.6 571.9 114.0 188.7 178.2 0.0 -90.0 Y133RD 232257.5 7490993.5 574.0 110.0 230.6 231.1 0.0 -90.0 Y134RD 232217.3 7490957.9 574.0 116.0 218.0 217.5 0.0 -90.0 Y135RD 232407.1 7491045.3 572.1 105.0 196.8 150.0 0.0 -90.0 Y136RD 232407.9 7490945.4 573.9 105.0 225.6 226.5 0.0 -90.0 Y137R 231679.4 7490984.9 572.8 116.0 116.0 90.9 0.0 -90.0 Y138RD 231679.5 7491033.0 571.8 119.0 128.6 111.4 0.0 -90.0 Y139RD 232260.1 7490815.6 573.0 113.0 150.7 147.3 0.0 -90.0 Y140RD 232643.3 7490996.5 571.8 138.0 168.3 159.3 0.0 -90.0 Y141RD 232642.8 7490944.1 571.5 104.0 166.7 158.6 0.0 -90.0 Y145RD 232406.0 7490922.3 573.8 112.0 210.9 186.6 0.0 -90.0 Y146RD 232136.2 7490978.4 571.9 118.0 174.2 173.0 0.0 -90.0 Y152RD 232255.7 7490952.3 574.0 135.0 211.0 211.0 0.0 -90.0 Y153RD 232137.8 7490991.0 572.4 119.0 263.4 262.2 0.0 -90.0 Y154RD 232226.4 7490962.6 574.0 110.0 221.5 224.1 0.0 -90.0 Y155RD 232283.9 7490957.2 574.0 102.0 135.8 100.0 0.0 -90.0 8 Rotary RL Precollar/ Total Probed Azimuth Hole East North Casing Depth Depth Dip (mASL) (Grid) Depth (m) (m) (m) Y156RD 232408.0 7490905.5 573.6 104.0 183.8 182.0 0.0 -90.0 Y157RD 232106.0 7490991.4 572.8 103.0 270.6 271.6 0.0 -90.0 Y158RD 232165.4 7490978.7 572.5 107.0 223.6 189.9 0.0 -90.0 Y159RD 232195.6 7490979.2 573.9 117.0 302.3 300.0 0.0 -90.0 Y160RD 232136.7 7491008.6 573.2 119.0 295.1 292.7 0.0 -90.0 Y161RD 232316.6 7490951.3 574.1 113.0 206.1 205.9 0.0 -90.0 Y162RD 232526.1 7490894.1 574.0 109.0 238.1 235.2 0.0 -90.0 Y163RD 233677.9 7491097.8 574.5 119.0 158.8 153.0 0.0 -90.0 Y165RD 232106.1 7490978.1 572.4 110.0 184.6 177.2 0.0 -90.0 Y166RD 232345.4 7490936.4 573.9 126.0 334.0 326.0 0.0 -90.0 Y167RD 232375.7 7490937.2 573.9 129.0 327.6 319.8 0.0 -90.0 Y168RD 232435.8 7490921.5 573.4 115.0 273.3 261.0 0.0 -90.0 Y169RD 232075.7 7490993.0 573.8 110.0 218.9 217.8 0.0 -90.0 Y170RD 232255.5 7490967.1 574.0 111.0 308.0 304.9 0.0 -90.0 Y175RD 232286.2 7490891.2 573.5 122.0 229.2 225.0 0.0 -90.0 Y183RD 232046.0 7491007.0 574.0 167.0 338.0 331.3 0.0 -90.0 Y184RD 232466.2 7490908.2 572.9 119.0 225.1 220.3 0.0 -90.0 Y185R 232128.1 7490986.2 572.4 5.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y186RD 232134.0 7490986.3 572.3 131.0 295.0 296.6 0.0 -90.0 Y187R 232296.1 7490950.7 574.0 5.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y188RD 232286.1 7490946.6 574.0 126.5 241.1 235.2 0.0 -90.0 Y189RD 232136.3 7490963.4 571.3 119.0 252.2 250.6 0.0 -90.0 Y190RD 232165.8 7490993.7 573.2 132.0 219.1 194.0 0.0 -90.0 Y191RD 232196.4 7490949.3 572.6 115.0 205.6 202.3 0.0 -90.0 Y192RD 232496.1 7490908.6 572.8 125.0 285.3 274.4 0.0 -90.0 Y193RD 231986.0 7491021.1 572.2 130.0 305.6 300.0 0.0 -90.0 Y194RD 232255.8 7490980.0 574.0 121.0 307.1 307.0 0.0 -90.0 Y195RD 232225.9 7490979.6 574.0 122.0 275.0 264.5 0.0 -90.0 Y196R 232285.7 7490980.5 574.0 115.0 115.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y197RD 232226.3 7490949.7 574.0 114.8 196.3 192.9 0.0 -90.0 Y198RD 232556.3 7490879.6 575.1 121.6 255.5 244.0 0.0 -90.0 Y199RD 231926.0 7491035.2 571.5 130.2 173.5 156.3 0.0 -90.0 Y200RD 232285.9 7490965.5 574.0 127.0 273.9 150.4 0.0 -90.0 Y201RD 232286.3 7490935.6 573.9 118.9 153.1 146.0 0.0 -90.0 Y202RD 232556.5 7490864.6 575.1 120.0 120.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y203RD 232560.5 7490864.7 575.2 120.0 216.3 216.3 0.0 -90.0 Y208RD 231926.2 7491020.3 571.4 136.1 180.3 169.0 0.0 -90.0 Y209RD 232616.5 7490850.5 574.8 112.0 231.6 233.8 0.0 -90.0 Y210RD 232195.1 7491039.0 573.9 125.0 205.2 204.6 180.0 -70.0 Y211RD 231865.2 7491099.2 571.8 129.2 227.9 219.8 180.0 -70.0 Y212R 232675.7 7490896.2 571.7 9.0 9.0 0.0 180.0 -70.0 Y213RD 232668.8 7490895.6 572.0 137.0 201.4 198.5 180.0 -70.0 Y214R 232285.6 7490985.4 574.1 119.0 119.0 117.0 0.0 -90.0 Y219RD 232734.0 7490900.2 570.5 119.0 283.2 275.0 180.0 -68.5 Y220RD 231805.3 7491123.2 572.1 137.0 231.8 230.0 180.0 -71.6 Y221RD 232403.3 7491188.4 571.6 111.0 194.6 191.0 180.0 -70.8 Y222RD 233152.8 7490735.7 572.9 128.2 407.9 405.0 180.0 -71.0 9 Rotary RL Precollar/ Total Probed Azimuth Hole East North Casing Depth Depth Dip (mASL) (Grid) Depth (m) (m) (m) Y223RD 231503.7 7491172.9 572.9 143.0 199.3 199.3 180.0 -69.4 Y227RD 231745.7 7491123.5 571.5 138.0 230.4 225.6 180.0 -75.9 Y230RD 232793.0 7490867.9 570.6 150.0 276.0 276.0 180.0 -70.5 Y231RD 232970.7 7490794.3 571.9 124.0 457.5 454.8 0.0 -90.0 Y233RD 233213.2 7490659.4 573.2 149.0 191.1 191.0 180.0 -72.0 Y234RD 233637.8 7490581.8 572.9 117.0 122.9 117.0 180.0 -68.5 Y235RD 232086.6 7490359.3 571.9 158.0 235.1 233.0 180.0 -70.1 Y236RD 233634.3 7490551.9 572.5 126.5 182.6 179.0 180.0 -69.1 Y237RD 232084.9 7490553.0 572.1 162.0 194.8 194.0 180.0 -73.0 Y238RD 233635.7 7490757.8 573.8 128.0 139.6 127.2 180.0 -67.2 Y240RD 233098.0 7490683.1 572.9 132.0 132.3 125.9 180.0 -67.8 Y241RD 232979.3 7490586.0 572.6 132.0 139.8 138.4 180.0 -68.2 Y243R 233398.3 7490632.0 573.5 138.0 138.0 128.3 180.0 -69.6 Y246RP 233215.6 7490567.3 573.8 138.0 138.0 94.7 0.0 -90.0 Y249RD 233642.5 7490273.8 573.9 135.0 228.4 227.0 180.0 -75.5 Y254RD 233701.7 7490250.4 574.0 147.0 240.2 238.2 180.0 -69.3 Y255RD 233579.0 7490300.8 574.0 141.0 243.0 240.5 180.0 -77.9 Y256RD 233640.6 7490299.8 573.3 168.0 304.0 303.0 180.0 -69.8 Y257R 233639.0 7490462.9 572.4 166.0 166.0 164.9 0.0 -90.0 Y258RD 232971.2 7490684.3 572.3 144.0 149.7 148.0 180.0 -68.4 Y260RD 231884.1 7491119.8 572.0 138.0 255.2 252.7 180.0 -81.7 Y261RD 232103.9 7491104.3 573.7 133.5 291.9 275.9 180.0 -77.1 Y262RD 232046.7 7491060.6 574.7 174.0 256.0 256.0 180.0 -74.8 Y263R 231986.2 7491094.1 573.8 144.0 144.0 134.7 180.0 -75.5 Y264RD 231988.3 7491082.5 573.6 138.0 240.0 238.0 180.0 -77.5 Y265R 231926.0 7491107.0 572.6 108.0 108.0 0.0 180.0 -69.4 Y266RD 231807.5 7491153.4 572.4 144.0 246.8 244.5 180.0 -74.5 Y267RD 231743.1 7491149.5 572.0 144.0 251.5 247.0 180.0 -78.5 Y268RD 231684.2 7491138.5 571.1 144.0 197.4 193.9 180.0 -73.5 Y269RD 231621.3 7491153.0 571.1 147.0 147.0 133.9 180.0 -70.9 Y270RD 231559.4 7491176.7 573.1 152.0 237.2 235.1 180.0 -78.8 Y271RD 231931.0 7491070.5 572.0 132.0 230.0 225.0 180.0 -81.0 Y272RD 231741.3 7491090.9 571.3 147.0 189.7 189.0 180.0 -77.8 Y274RD 232434.3 7490996.3 572.5 125.0 274.2 269.0 180.0 -81.2 Y275RD 232374.3 7490998.5 573.9 132.0 232.5 225.1 0.0 -90.0 Y276RD 232467.8 7490995.1 N/A 132.0 314.9 312.0 0.0 -90.0 Y277RD 232495.4 7490972.6 572.7 132.0 320.1 313.0 180.0 -82.8 Y279R 232556.2 7490916.7 573.9 12.0 12.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y282RD 232614.4 7490946.3 572.2 30.0 30.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y283RD 232615.4 7490924.7 572.6 138.0 391.9 387.0 0.0 -90.0 Y284RD 232672.8 7490925.8 571.2 132.0 401.1 397.4 0.0 -90.0 Y285RD 232733.1 7490933.4 570.8 132.0 330.0 131.0 0.0 -90.0 Y286RD 232793.7 7490898.5 571.0 144.0 269.3 267.0 0.0 -90.0 Y287RD 232851.9 7490876.8 N/A 138.0 282.0 277.0 0.0 -90.0 Y288RD 232852.3 7490866.8 571.2 144.0 252.1 246.9 0.0 -90.0 Y290RD 232796.3 7490842.6 570.8 144.0 284.3 275.9 180.0 -75.7 Y293RD 231498.9 7491183.5 N/A 192.0 276.0 276.0 0.0 -90.0 10 Rotary RL Precollar/ Total Probed Azimuth Hole East North Casing Depth Depth Dip (mASL) (Grid) Depth (m) (m) (m) Y294R 232914.4 7490823.3 571.8 156.0 156.0 146.9 0.0 -90.0 Y295RD 231684.0 7491169.3 571.8 148.0 233.7 226.9 0.0 -90.0 Y298RD 231616.6 7491184.4 N/A 150.0 250.0 248.1 0.0 -90.0 Y299RD 231443.8 7491173.9 573.0 156.0 236.6 235.1 0.0 -90.0 Y300R 232914.9 7490814.4 572.0 132.0 132.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y302RD 232915.0 7490833.0 571.6 156.0 294.0 293.5 0.0 -90.0 Y304RD 232106.5 7491049.5 574.3 138.0 231.6 225.7 180.0 -76.5 Y305RD 232434.9 7490954.9 573.4 135.0 245.0 243.8 0.0 -90.0 Y307RD 232495.6 7490931.9 573.0 144.0 286.6 278.0 180.0 -81.2 Y314RD 232073.4 7491164.8 573.4 128.5 444.1 438.2 180.0 -64.5 Y315RD 232253.5 7491106.2 573.3 133.0 540.0 537.7 180.0 -69.3 Y316RD 232163.0 7491116.7 573.1 130.0 216.0 0.0 0.0 -90.0 Y317RD 233760.3 7490231.9 574.0 140.0 267.2 267.6 180.0 -74.1 Y318RD 232161.4 7491127.5 573.0 126.0 238.0 0.0 180.0 -63.6 Y319RD 232675.2 7490867.0 572.4 126.0 217.0 119.0 180.0 -73.9 Y340RD 235529.0 7490068.9 574.1 144.0 176.3 173.0 0.0 -90.0 Y341RD 237644.8 7488503.4 572.4 123.0 296.0 294.0 0.0 -90.0 Y342RD 237784.6 7489203.3 575.5 138.0 231.0 226.5 0.0 -90.0 Y345RD 232083.3 7490479.1 570.5 132.0 282.0 0.0 0.0 -70.0 Y346RD 236132.7 7489678.6 573.4 132.0 280.0 274.0 0.0 -90.0 Y349RD 236941.4 7488892.3 572.7 138.0 150.0 90.0 0.0 -90.0 Y353RD 232042.8 7490528.4 570.8 126.0 237.8 0.0 0.0 -65.0 N/A - Not available, hole located from map 11 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Minerva deposit 2020 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, • Samples used to assess the Minerva deposit techniques random chips, or specific specialised industry have been derived from rotary (R), standard measurement tools appropriate to the percussion (P) and diamond drilling (D). minerals under investigation, such as down hole Programmes were completed by AGIP gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). Australia PL (AGIP) over a period of five years These examples should not be taken as limiting from 1978 to 1983 with 154 holes drilled for the broad meaning of sampling. 33,416m within the area covered by EL32400. Include reference to measures taken to ensure • The vast majority of drill holes were sample representivity and the appropriate geophysically logged for total gamma with calibration of any measurement tools or systems some drill holes being additionally logged for used. resistivity. S.P, and density. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation • Rotary and Diamond drill holes were that are Material to the Public Report. geologically logged for their entire length and In cases where 'industry standard' work has been selectively sampled for assay once below the Tertiary cover. done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples • Geophysical logging was initially conducted from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g by a contractor and subsequently by AGIP charge for fire assay'). In other cases more personnel. explanation may be required, such as where there • Percussion drilling was abandoned early in is coarse gold that has inherent sampling the programme due to hole caving. Rotary problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation drilling proved problematic in hard ground types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant and tended to be used as a diamond pre- disclosure of detailed information. collar in later programmes. Drilling Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole techniques hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Rotary drilling was predominantly conducted by Thompson Drilling using a Mayhew 1000 rig.

Diamond drilling was predominantly conducted by Glinderman and Kitching using a Foxmobile combination rig.

Core size appears to have been BQ Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip recovery sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drill recoveries are not recorded. Core available in the NTGS core library does not indicate significant core loss during drilling.

Comment is made in the reporting that rotary drilling successfully penetrated the Tertiary cover but penetration into the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone was limited and that diamond drilling experienced some problems due to pebbly and broken ground. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource All drill chip samples were geologically logged from the start of hole to the changeover to diamond drilling. 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. All diamond holes or diamond tails were geologically logged in full.

Drill holes were routinely downhole logged for gamma with some holes also logged for resistivity and S.P. and density. Sub-sampling If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, • Subsampling techniques for rotary drilling techniques half or all core taken. are unknown but are most likely to be chip and sample If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary sampling at the drill collar. preparation split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. • Drill core appears to have been sampled as For all sample types, the nature, quality and half core. appropriateness of the sample preparation • Sample preparation for assay is assumed to technique. have followed industry practices at the time. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- • Routine sample weight is noted as sampling stages to maximise representivity of approximately 1 Kg. samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of The nature, quality and appropriateness of the • Chemical analysis for the period 1978 - 1981 assay data assaying and laboratory procedures used and were undertaken by Amdel in Adelaide. and whether the technique is considered partial or • Chemical analysis for 1982 and 1982 were laboratory total. undertaken by Comlabs in Adelaide. tests For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld • Routine analysis was uranium and thorium XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in by XRF and radiochemical equilibrium by determining the analysis including instrument open can technique. make and model, reading times, calibrations • One batch of samples was submitted for factors applied and their derivation, etc. multi element ICP/MS analysis to Pilbara Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg Laboratories. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory • No information has been provided for quality checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy control standards. (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by sampling and either independent or alternative company assaying personnel. The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Location of Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill data points holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. To date there has been no verification of significant intersections.

No adjustments of assay data are considered necessary at this stage.

Original data is available in a local grid with transformation in the documentation to AMG66 Zone 53. 13 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Available drillhole collars were re-surveyed during 2011 by Paladin personnel and again in 2014 by EME personnel. • Minimal downhole deviation survey information is available. • Grid system used in this report is MGA94 Zone 53 Data spacing Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Substantial areas of the main Minerva and Whether the data spacing and distribution is deposit have been drilled at a 30m x 15m distribution pattern with peripheral areas expanding to sufficient to establish the degree of geological and 60m x 30m. grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) • Intervals reported in this announcement are and classifications applied. composited using a cut-off grade of 250ppm Whether sample compositing has been applied. U3O8, a maximum of <2m of internal waste and a minimum width of 2m. • No Mineral Resource is being reported at this time. Orientation Whether the orientation of sampling achieves • Of the 154 holes drilled, 50 have been of data in unbiased sampling of possible structures and the identified as having dips of between 60 and relation to extent to which this is known, considering the 70 degrees (predominantly to the south) with geological deposit type. the remainder being vertical and have been structure If the relationship between the drilling orientation drilled into steeply dipping mineralisation. and the orientation of key mineralised structures • The true width of the mineralisation is likely is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, to be significantly shorter than the intercepts this should be assessed and reported if material. reported. Sample The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Unknown but presumed to be industry security standard at the time of drilling. Audits or The results of any audits or reviews of sampling • No known audit of sampling data has been reviews techniques and data. completed. 14 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral Type, reference name/number, location and • Drilling has been undertaken on numerous tenement ownership including agreements or material tenements within the Minerva Project area. and land issues with third parties such as joint ventures, • The tenement covering the Minerva deposit tenure status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title and associated regional targets is an interests, historical sites, wilderness or national Exploration License Application - EL32400. park and environmental settings. • The company is currently progressing The security of the tenure held at the time of application for an Exploration License to reporting along with any known impediments to cover the extent of the original ELR's obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by done by other parties. other parties The Minerva project area was extensively explored by AGIP in the period between 1978 and 1983.

EME has a number of tenements adjacent to Minerva and has explored for uranium in the area for a number of years. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Minerva is a blind uranium orebody in the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone covered by up to 85 m thick Tertiary and Quaternary clastic sediments of clay, sand, silcrete and calcrete. The Mt. Eclipse Sandstone thins in this eastern part of the Ngalia Basin and unconformably overlies Adelaidean sediments of Neoproterozoic age.

At Minerva the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone is comprised within the overturned limb of a monoclinal flexure developed over the southern flank of a reverse WNW-ESE trending basement fault. The extreme upfolding is a post-deposition narrow deformation feature, as the sandstone attains relatively gentle southerly dips at 10 to 15 deg. some 1 km south of Minerva.

WNW-ESE trending basement fault. The extreme upfolding is a post-deposition narrow deformation feature, as the sandstone attains relatively gentle southerly dips at 10 to 15 deg. some 1 km south of Minerva. The uranium mineralisation at Minerva is associated with a thin tongue of oxidation invading the extensively reduced hosting sandstone. Uraninite occurs in strongly hematitic zones near the base of reduction indicating a redox front related mineralisation. The primary uranium species must be considered as a relic unstable mineral phase in the oxidized environment. Altogether four strike oriented stratabound and stacked ore shoots have been identified. The interpretation of the true thickness and attitude of the mineralisation is problematic, as predominantly vertical drilling encountered the steeply overturned strata at 70 to 80 deg. north dip. 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole A summary of all information material to the • See body of this announcement Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • Uranium values were composited by length aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum with a cut-off grade of 250ppm U3O8, <2m of methods grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and internal waste and a minimum length of 2m. cut-off grades are usually Material and should be • The drilling also contains a number of stated. additional short high-grade intervals (less Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short than 2m). lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of • No cutting of samples was undertaken. low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship These relationships are particularly important in • As the drilling at Minerva is predominantly between the reporting of Exploration Results. vertical and the mineralisation is steeply mineralisatio If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect dipping the intercepts represent longer n widths and intervals than the actual true width of the to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should intercept mineralisation. be reported. lengths If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Appropriate maps and sections are available in the body of this ASX announcement. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration reporting Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. See mineralised intercept table in the body of this announcement 16 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Other Other exploration data, if meaningful and • Ground radiometric and gravity surveys have substantive material, should be reported including (but not been completed over the area in conjunction exploration limited to): geological observations; geophysical with surface geological mapping. data survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. A number of targets exist for expansion of the current deposits within the Minerva Project, as extensions to previously identified mineralisation.

It is expected that additional targets will be identified once the Company's is able to undertake additional geological programmes within the tenement package. 17 Attachments Original document

