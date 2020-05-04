Marenica Energy : High-Grade Uranium and Gold At Minerva Uranium Project, NT

Log in
Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816

www.marenicaenergy.com.au

5 May 2020

ASX Announcement

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

High-Grade Uranium and Gold

At Minerva Uranium Project, NT

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

  • The Minerva Uranium Project was acquired by Marenica in December 2019
  • Detailed review of extensive historical drill data at Minerva, Northern Territory, has identified high-grade uranium and gold mineralisation
  • Significant intercepts include:

Uranium

Y116RD - 11m at 4,218 ppm U3O8 from 129.5m incl. 0.5m at 41,200 ppm U3O8 from 138.0m Y134RD - 4m at 4,334 ppm U3O8 from 145.0m incl. 0.5m at 25,000 ppm U3O8 from 146.5m

and 15.5m at 2,313 ppm U3O8 from 166.0m incl. 1.0m at 18,300 ppm U3O8 from 179.0m

Y153RD - 9m at 2,667 ppm U3O8 from 229.0m incl. 0.5m at 26,400 ppm U3O8 from 237.0m

Y158RD - 5.5m at 11,131 ppm U3O8 from 117.5m incl. 2.0m at 20,725 ppm U3O8 from 118.0m

Y166RD - 3.5m at 17,843 ppm U3O8 from 277.5 m

Gold

Y153RD - 0.5m at 19.2 g/t Au from 143.5m

and 0.5m at 2.3 g/t Au from 141.5m

Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce results of a detailed review of extensive historical data from the Minerva Uranium Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. The data review identified 49 mineralised drill holes with sample uranium grades greater than 250 ppm U3O8, including 29 drill intervals with sample grades in excess of 10,000 ppm or 1.0% U3O8. The exploration results have identified uranium mineralisation over a 2,400 metre strike length.

Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "Confirmation of high-grade uranium and gold at Minerva is very exciting. Uranium and gold, both 'yellow metals', have experienced substantial price increases during 2020.

The Company will further assess the Minerva Uranium Project and determine future plans for this valuable asset."

1

In addition to the high-grade uranium mineralisation, high-grade gold was present in one of the two drill holes on which detailed gold assays are available. Hole Y153RD included 0.5 m at 19.2 g/t Au from

143.5 m, and 0.5 m at 2.3g/t Au from 141.5 m, with the gold intervals contained within a broader uranium mineralised zone of 8.5 m at 653 ppm U3O8. A second drill hole assayed for gold (Y160RD) did not contain either uranium or gold mineralisation, however there is potential for gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit.

Historical Ownership

Agip Australia Pty Ltd ("AGIP") was the first significant explorer of the Minerva project and applied for exploration retention licences in 1983. AGIP was later renamed Bulong Nickel Pty Ltd ("Bulong"). In 2005, the uranium assets of Bulong were acquired by Northern Territory Uranium Pty Ltd ("NTU"). In December 2019, Marenica acquired NTU.

Location and Geology

The licence applications are located in the eastern part of the Ngalia Basin which is an intercontinental trough filled with Late Proterozoic to Carboniferous age sediments and surrounded by the Proterozoic Arunta Block. Its dimensions are 300 km in east-west length and up to 70 km wide (Figure 1).

The Company has submitted an application to replace the six ELR's covering Minerva with a single Exploration License (EL32400).

The basal part of the Ngalia Basin is made up of Late Proterozoic marine and later fluvioglacial formations. Unconformably overlying them are Cambro-Ordovician shelf sediments, including carbonates, which in turn are unconformably overlain by Devonian to Carboniferous fluvial sandstones which host all major uranium occurrences and radiometric anomalies within the Ngalia Basin.

Drill Hole Data Review

The Company has to date compiled the available data, predominantly in the form of open source files (periodic and annual reports in the main), as well as data from site visits previously undertaken by personnel from Paladin Energy Limited ("Paladin") and Energy Metals Limited ("EME"). A set of additional assays was located during the compilation of the historical data, indicating that there is potential for gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit, at this stage no more gold assays have been located. Marenica expects that any confirmation sampling undertaken at the deposit in the future will include gold in the assay suite of elements.

The information has been validated from multiple sources, however, given the passage of time, some data of the historical work remains to be located in order to fully confirm the total dataset for the deposit. The current status of the historical exploration at the deposit is outlined within this announcement in conjunction with previously reported (by AGIP) assays.

Local collar co-ordinates were obtained from drill-logs and digitised from plans; however, some holes could not be located. Fortunately, many collars are still visible and most have hole names recorded on permatags. Several collar co-ordinates were surveyed using GPS in August 2011 by Paladin with a much larger suite of drill holes being surveyed in 2014 by EME personnel. The 2011 survey used a Geoscience Australia gravity base station (BH4) to calibrate surface elevation. This information was used to convert all local co-ordinates to MGA94 and these are shown in Figure 2.

2

Figure 1 - Minerva deposit geological setting

Figure 2 - Drill hole layout, note the proximity of the Tanami road

3

The uranium mineralisation at Minerva is associated with a thin tongue of oxidation invading the extensively reduced hosting sandstone. Uraninite occurs in strongly hematitic zones near the base of reduction indicating a redox front related mineralisation. The primary uranium species must be considered as a relic unstable mineral phase in the oxidised environment. Altogether four strike oriented stratabound and stacked ore shoots have been identified. The interpretation of the true thickness and attitude of the mineralisation is problematic, as vertical drilling encountered the steeply overturned strata at 70 to 80 degree north dip.

Figure 3 - Mineralisation cross section

Gold Mineralisation

Reference is made within the AGIP reporting to the presence of highly anomalous gold values within samples from selected intervals assayed from two holes. Hole Y153RD has returned 2.3 g/t gold from

  1. to 142.0 m and 19.2 g/t gold from 143.5 to 144.0 m from a strongly pyritic zone in the middle of a
  1. m deep hole. These two intervals were within a longer mineralised uranium interval of 8.5 m from
  1. m to 146.5 m averaging 653 ppm U3O8. The batch of 44 samples from two drill holes containing these two elevated gold values currently appears to have been the only samples reported for multi element analysis. It is presumed at this stage that no other samples were submitted for similar multi- element analysis including gold, however, gold assay intervals are noted, but actual values not reported, in some post 1980 drill logs - it is presumed that none of these assay values were considered significant. The presence of significant gold values in hole Y153RD suggests that there is potential for additional gold mineralisation to be associated with the existing uranium mineralisation within the deposit. Ten samples from hole Y160RD were included in the samples assayed for gold but this hole did not contain either uranium or gold mineralisation.

Significant intervals

The data available within the reporting by AGIP was compiled into a database and significant intercepts were extracted. Values calculated from AMDEL XRF assays are presented in Table 1. The compositing of the intervals was based on a cut-off grade of 250 ppm, a maximum of <2 m internal waste and, due to the orientation of the mineralisation, a minimum thickness of 2 m. The drill hole assay data contains a

4

number of additional high-grade intervals, greater than 10,000 ppm or 1.0% U3O8, which fall short of the 2 m minimum criteria but are within a broader zone of mineralisation.

Table 1 - Significant intervals

Hole

Depth

Depth To

Interval

Grade U3O8

From (m)

(m)

(m)

(ppm)

Y93R

118.0

125.0

7.0

746

Y106RD

150.5

153.0

2.5

960

Y115RD

171.5

174.0

2.5

390

Y116RD

109.0

111.5

2.5

2,402

and

129.5

140.5

11.0

4,218

including

138.0

138.5

0.5

41,200

and

153.0

160.5

7.5

1,964

including

155.0

155.3

0.3

16,600

Y132RD

124.0

130.5

6.5

5,312

including

124.0

124.5

0.5

11,800

and

133.0

140.5

7.5

2,714

and

142.5

146.0

3.5

2,713

and

157.5

161.0

3.5

6,600

including

158.5

159.5

1.0

20,000

Y134RD

139.0

141.5

2.5

8,036

including

140.0

140.5

0.5

20,500

and

144.0

156.0

12.0

1,494

and

145.0

148.5

3.5

4,334

including

146.5

147.0

0.5

25,000

and

166.0

181.5

15.5

2,313

including

179.0

180.0

1.0

18,300

and

196.0

199.5

3.5

2,250

Y136RD

185.0

188.0

3.0

1,282

Y145RD

112.0

115.0

3.0

4,198

including

114.0

115.0

1.0

10,800

and

157.0

159.0

2.0

661

and

175.0

178.0

3.0

512

Y152RD

150.0

153.0

3.0

630

Y153RD

138.0

146.5

8.5

653

and

182.5

185.0

2.5

570

and

229.0

238.0

9.0

2,667

including

237.0

237.5

0.5

26,400

Y154RD

107.0

116.0

9.0

447

Y158RD

117.5

123.0

5.5

11,131

including

118.0

120.0

2.0

20,725

and

128.0

134.0

6.0

546

Y161RD

131.0

133.0

2.0

785

and

135.0

141.0

6.0

1,883

including

135.5

136.0

0.5

11,500

including

135.0

137.0

2.0

4,398

Y166RD

277.5

281.0

3.5

17,843

and

307.0

310.0

3.0

1,473

Y168RD

166.0

172.0

6.0

1,297

Y183RD

209.0

214.0

5.0

1,064

and

231.0

236.0

5.0

618

and

313.0

315.0

2.0

2,930

5

Hole

Depth

Depth To

Interval

Grade U3O8

From (m)

(m)

(m)

(ppm)

Y186RD

265.0

267.0

2.0

1,750

Y188RD

168.0

174.0

6.0

320

and

201.0

208.0

7.0

860

Y190RD

152.0

164.0

12.0

439

Y193RD

204.0

206.0

2.0

1,600

Y195RD

144.0

152.0

8.0

1,313

and

177.5

184.0

6.5

1,616

and

192.0

195.0

3.0

2,031

and

204.0

207.0

3.0

1,763

and

236.0

238.0

2.0

1,025

Y200RD

237.5

240.0

2.5

5,690

including

238.0

239.0

1.0

12,400

and

242.0

244.0

2.0

1,988

Y208RD

155.0

157.0

2.0

2,625

Y210RD

148.0

150.0

2.0

395

Y219RD

236.0

240.5

4.5

3,131

including

238.0

239.0

1.0

11,900

Y222RD

205.7

207.7

2.0

465

and

396.1

399.1

3.0

2,903

Y234RD

235.5

237.5

2.0

1,300

Y249RD

212.7

215.2

2.5

384

Y260RD

176.0

178.0

2.0

520

and

188.0

192.0

4.0

1,078

Y264RD

152.0

154.0

2.0

850

Y266RD

134.0

136.0

2.0

270

Y271RD

188.0

190.0

2.0

810

and

219.0

221.0

2.0

1,175

Y275RD

154.0

157.0

3.0

578

Y276RD

230.0

232.0

2.0

410

Y277RD

278.0

282.0

4.0

1,938

and

292.5

294.5

2.0

2,075

Y283RD

199.5

202.5

3.0

2,030

and

257.0

259.0

2.0

1,525

Y287RD

264.0

266.0

2.0

1,300

Y288RD

161.0

163.0

2.0

3,750

Y293RD

255.0

257.0

2.0

610

Y315RD

274.0

278.0

4.0

1,040

6

Authorised for release by: The Board of Marenica Energy Ltd

For further information please contact:

Managing Director - Murray Hill

Investor Relations - Jane Morgan

T: +61 8 6555 1816

T: +61 405 555 618

E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au

E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Competent Persons Statement

The historical exploration information detailed in this announcement was compiled by David Princep of Gill Lane Consulting. Mr. Princep is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Chartered Professional Geologist. Mr. Princep has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC 2012). Mr. Princep approves of, and consents to, the inclusion of the information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears.

7

Drill Holes within the Minerva deposit area

Drill hole collar locations for the Minerva deposit are detailed in Table 2. The information includes collar coordinated in MGA94 Zone 53 grid - this includes both surveyed and transformed coordinates. The length of the rotary pre-collar and the actual depth downhole logged for total gamma is noted. A limited number of drill holes have had the collar azimuth and dip estimated from available plans or casing indication at the time of re-survey.

Table 2 - Drill hole location information

Rotary

RL

Precollar/

Total

Probed

Azimuth

Hole

East

North

Casing

Depth

Depth

Dip

(mASL)

(Grid)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

Y3R

231647.3

7490288.5

569.1

0.0

118.0

116.5

0.0

-90.0

Y93R

232180.9

7490987.0

573.6

84.0

189.0

150.4

0.0

-90.0

Y94R

236904.1

7489138.0

573.0

0.0

134.0

128.5

0.0

-90.0

Y95RD

236129.0

7489374.4

574.6

94.3

150.3

91.4

0.0

-90.0

Y105R

232138.0

7490986.4

572.2

155.0

155.0

152.3

0.0

-90.0

Y106RD

232197.8

7490992.2

574.0

100.0

181.7

179.4

0.0

-90.0

Y107RD

232167.4

7491022.7

574.0

111.0

201.3

199.4

0.0

-90.0

Y108RD

232168.3

7490962.9

572.0

111.0

142.3

140.7

0.0

-90.0

Y109RD

232407.1

7490995.1

572.8

105.5

183.0

182.5

0.0

-90.0

Y110RD

231928.6

7490988.4

571.4

119.0

249.4

240.3

0.0

-90.0

Y111R

232141.3

7490751.1

571.6

114.5

114.5

114.0

0.0

-90.0

Y115RD

232227.7

7490991.6

574.0

112.0

189.3

112.0

0.0

-90.0

Y116RD

232187.1

7490969.1

573.1

109.0

213.3

165.0

0.0

-90.0

Y118RD

232205.1

7490969.4

573.9

122.0

222.0

193.0

0.0

-90.0

Y119RD

232198.5

7490941.3

572.4

115.0

253.8

246.1

0.0

-90.0

Y120R

233702.8

7491098.1

575.1

141.0

141.0

140.6

0.0

-90.0

Y121RD

231991.8

7490749.0

572.3

117.0

171.3

170.6

0.0

-90.0

Y122R

232041.6

7490749.7

574.1

115.8

115.8

112.6

0.0

-90.0

Y125R

232191.2

7490751.8

571.0

115.8

115.8

114.0

0.0

-90.0

Y126R

232340.7

7490753.9

571.2

106.0

106.0

105.2

0.0

-90.0

Y131R

231583.6

7490212.8

569.3

0.0

118.6

114.9

0.0

-90.0

Y131RD

231583.6

7490212.8

569.3

118.6

221.1

220.0

0.0

-90.0

Y132RD

232156.5

7490973.6

571.9

114.0

188.7

178.2

0.0

-90.0

Y133RD

232257.5

7490993.5

574.0

110.0

230.6

231.1

0.0

-90.0

Y134RD

232217.3

7490957.9

574.0

116.0

218.0

217.5

0.0

-90.0

Y135RD

232407.1

7491045.3

572.1

105.0

196.8

150.0

0.0

-90.0

Y136RD

232407.9

7490945.4

573.9

105.0

225.6

226.5

0.0

-90.0

Y137R

231679.4

7490984.9

572.8

116.0

116.0

90.9

0.0

-90.0

Y138RD

231679.5

7491033.0

571.8

119.0

128.6

111.4

0.0

-90.0

Y139RD

232260.1

7490815.6

573.0

113.0

150.7

147.3

0.0

-90.0

Y140RD

232643.3

7490996.5

571.8

138.0

168.3

159.3

0.0

-90.0

Y141RD

232642.8

7490944.1

571.5

104.0

166.7

158.6

0.0

-90.0

Y145RD

232406.0

7490922.3

573.8

112.0

210.9

186.6

0.0

-90.0

Y146RD

232136.2

7490978.4

571.9

118.0

174.2

173.0

0.0

-90.0

Y152RD

232255.7

7490952.3

574.0

135.0

211.0

211.0

0.0

-90.0

Y153RD

232137.8

7490991.0

572.4

119.0

263.4

262.2

0.0

-90.0

Y154RD

232226.4

7490962.6

574.0

110.0

221.5

224.1

0.0

-90.0

Y155RD

232283.9

7490957.2

574.0

102.0

135.8

100.0

0.0

-90.0

8

Rotary

RL

Precollar/

Total

Probed

Azimuth

Hole

East

North

Casing

Depth

Depth

Dip

(mASL)

(Grid)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

Y156RD

232408.0

7490905.5

573.6

104.0

183.8

182.0

0.0

-90.0

Y157RD

232106.0

7490991.4

572.8

103.0

270.6

271.6

0.0

-90.0

Y158RD

232165.4

7490978.7

572.5

107.0

223.6

189.9

0.0

-90.0

Y159RD

232195.6

7490979.2

573.9

117.0

302.3

300.0

0.0

-90.0

Y160RD

232136.7

7491008.6

573.2

119.0

295.1

292.7

0.0

-90.0

Y161RD

232316.6

7490951.3

574.1

113.0

206.1

205.9

0.0

-90.0

Y162RD

232526.1

7490894.1

574.0

109.0

238.1

235.2

0.0

-90.0

Y163RD

233677.9

7491097.8

574.5

119.0

158.8

153.0

0.0

-90.0

Y165RD

232106.1

7490978.1

572.4

110.0

184.6

177.2

0.0

-90.0

Y166RD

232345.4

7490936.4

573.9

126.0

334.0

326.0

0.0

-90.0

Y167RD

232375.7

7490937.2

573.9

129.0

327.6

319.8

0.0

-90.0

Y168RD

232435.8

7490921.5

573.4

115.0

273.3

261.0

0.0

-90.0

Y169RD

232075.7

7490993.0

573.8

110.0

218.9

217.8

0.0

-90.0

Y170RD

232255.5

7490967.1

574.0

111.0

308.0

304.9

0.0

-90.0

Y175RD

232286.2

7490891.2

573.5

122.0

229.2

225.0

0.0

-90.0

Y183RD

232046.0

7491007.0

574.0

167.0

338.0

331.3

0.0

-90.0

Y184RD

232466.2

7490908.2

572.9

119.0

225.1

220.3

0.0

-90.0

Y185R

232128.1

7490986.2

572.4

5.0

5.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y186RD

232134.0

7490986.3

572.3

131.0

295.0

296.6

0.0

-90.0

Y187R

232296.1

7490950.7

574.0

5.0

5.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y188RD

232286.1

7490946.6

574.0

126.5

241.1

235.2

0.0

-90.0

Y189RD

232136.3

7490963.4

571.3

119.0

252.2

250.6

0.0

-90.0

Y190RD

232165.8

7490993.7

573.2

132.0

219.1

194.0

0.0

-90.0

Y191RD

232196.4

7490949.3

572.6

115.0

205.6

202.3

0.0

-90.0

Y192RD

232496.1

7490908.6

572.8

125.0

285.3

274.4

0.0

-90.0

Y193RD

231986.0

7491021.1

572.2

130.0

305.6

300.0

0.0

-90.0

Y194RD

232255.8

7490980.0

574.0

121.0

307.1

307.0

0.0

-90.0

Y195RD

232225.9

7490979.6

574.0

122.0

275.0

264.5

0.0

-90.0

Y196R

232285.7

7490980.5

574.0

115.0

115.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y197RD

232226.3

7490949.7

574.0

114.8

196.3

192.9

0.0

-90.0

Y198RD

232556.3

7490879.6

575.1

121.6

255.5

244.0

0.0

-90.0

Y199RD

231926.0

7491035.2

571.5

130.2

173.5

156.3

0.0

-90.0

Y200RD

232285.9

7490965.5

574.0

127.0

273.9

150.4

0.0

-90.0

Y201RD

232286.3

7490935.6

573.9

118.9

153.1

146.0

0.0

-90.0

Y202RD

232556.5

7490864.6

575.1

120.0

120.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y203RD

232560.5

7490864.7

575.2

120.0

216.3

216.3

0.0

-90.0

Y208RD

231926.2

7491020.3

571.4

136.1

180.3

169.0

0.0

-90.0

Y209RD

232616.5

7490850.5

574.8

112.0

231.6

233.8

0.0

-90.0

Y210RD

232195.1

7491039.0

573.9

125.0

205.2

204.6

180.0

-70.0

Y211RD

231865.2

7491099.2

571.8

129.2

227.9

219.8

180.0

-70.0

Y212R

232675.7

7490896.2

571.7

9.0

9.0

0.0

180.0

-70.0

Y213RD

232668.8

7490895.6

572.0

137.0

201.4

198.5

180.0

-70.0

Y214R

232285.6

7490985.4

574.1

119.0

119.0

117.0

0.0

-90.0

Y219RD

232734.0

7490900.2

570.5

119.0

283.2

275.0

180.0

-68.5

Y220RD

231805.3

7491123.2

572.1

137.0

231.8

230.0

180.0

-71.6

Y221RD

232403.3

7491188.4

571.6

111.0

194.6

191.0

180.0

-70.8

Y222RD

233152.8

7490735.7

572.9

128.2

407.9

405.0

180.0

-71.0

9

Rotary

RL

Precollar/

Total

Probed

Azimuth

Hole

East

North

Casing

Depth

Depth

Dip

(mASL)

(Grid)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

Y223RD

231503.7

7491172.9

572.9

143.0

199.3

199.3

180.0

-69.4

Y227RD

231745.7

7491123.5

571.5

138.0

230.4

225.6

180.0

-75.9

Y230RD

232793.0

7490867.9

570.6

150.0

276.0

276.0

180.0

-70.5

Y231RD

232970.7

7490794.3

571.9

124.0

457.5

454.8

0.0

-90.0

Y233RD

233213.2

7490659.4

573.2

149.0

191.1

191.0

180.0

-72.0

Y234RD

233637.8

7490581.8

572.9

117.0

122.9

117.0

180.0

-68.5

Y235RD

232086.6

7490359.3

571.9

158.0

235.1

233.0

180.0

-70.1

Y236RD

233634.3

7490551.9

572.5

126.5

182.6

179.0

180.0

-69.1

Y237RD

232084.9

7490553.0

572.1

162.0

194.8

194.0

180.0

-73.0

Y238RD

233635.7

7490757.8

573.8

128.0

139.6

127.2

180.0

-67.2

Y240RD

233098.0

7490683.1

572.9

132.0

132.3

125.9

180.0

-67.8

Y241RD

232979.3

7490586.0

572.6

132.0

139.8

138.4

180.0

-68.2

Y243R

233398.3

7490632.0

573.5

138.0

138.0

128.3

180.0

-69.6

Y246RP

233215.6

7490567.3

573.8

138.0

138.0

94.7

0.0

-90.0

Y249RD

233642.5

7490273.8

573.9

135.0

228.4

227.0

180.0

-75.5

Y254RD

233701.7

7490250.4

574.0

147.0

240.2

238.2

180.0

-69.3

Y255RD

233579.0

7490300.8

574.0

141.0

243.0

240.5

180.0

-77.9

Y256RD

233640.6

7490299.8

573.3

168.0

304.0

303.0

180.0

-69.8

Y257R

233639.0

7490462.9

572.4

166.0

166.0

164.9

0.0

-90.0

Y258RD

232971.2

7490684.3

572.3

144.0

149.7

148.0

180.0

-68.4

Y260RD

231884.1

7491119.8

572.0

138.0

255.2

252.7

180.0

-81.7

Y261RD

232103.9

7491104.3

573.7

133.5

291.9

275.9

180.0

-77.1

Y262RD

232046.7

7491060.6

574.7

174.0

256.0

256.0

180.0

-74.8

Y263R

231986.2

7491094.1

573.8

144.0

144.0

134.7

180.0

-75.5

Y264RD

231988.3

7491082.5

573.6

138.0

240.0

238.0

180.0

-77.5

Y265R

231926.0

7491107.0

572.6

108.0

108.0

0.0

180.0

-69.4

Y266RD

231807.5

7491153.4

572.4

144.0

246.8

244.5

180.0

-74.5

Y267RD

231743.1

7491149.5

572.0

144.0

251.5

247.0

180.0

-78.5

Y268RD

231684.2

7491138.5

571.1

144.0

197.4

193.9

180.0

-73.5

Y269RD

231621.3

7491153.0

571.1

147.0

147.0

133.9

180.0

-70.9

Y270RD

231559.4

7491176.7

573.1

152.0

237.2

235.1

180.0

-78.8

Y271RD

231931.0

7491070.5

572.0

132.0

230.0

225.0

180.0

-81.0

Y272RD

231741.3

7491090.9

571.3

147.0

189.7

189.0

180.0

-77.8

Y274RD

232434.3

7490996.3

572.5

125.0

274.2

269.0

180.0

-81.2

Y275RD

232374.3

7490998.5

573.9

132.0

232.5

225.1

0.0

-90.0

Y276RD

232467.8

7490995.1

N/A

132.0

314.9

312.0

0.0

-90.0

Y277RD

232495.4

7490972.6

572.7

132.0

320.1

313.0

180.0

-82.8

Y279R

232556.2

7490916.7

573.9

12.0

12.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y282RD

232614.4

7490946.3

572.2

30.0

30.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y283RD

232615.4

7490924.7

572.6

138.0

391.9

387.0

0.0

-90.0

Y284RD

232672.8

7490925.8

571.2

132.0

401.1

397.4

0.0

-90.0

Y285RD

232733.1

7490933.4

570.8

132.0

330.0

131.0

0.0

-90.0

Y286RD

232793.7

7490898.5

571.0

144.0

269.3

267.0

0.0

-90.0

Y287RD

232851.9

7490876.8

N/A

138.0

282.0

277.0

0.0

-90.0

Y288RD

232852.3

7490866.8

571.2

144.0

252.1

246.9

0.0

-90.0

Y290RD

232796.3

7490842.6

570.8

144.0

284.3

275.9

180.0

-75.7

Y293RD

231498.9

7491183.5

N/A

192.0

276.0

276.0

0.0

-90.0

10

Rotary

RL

Precollar/

Total

Probed

Azimuth

Hole

East

North

Casing

Depth

Depth

Dip

(mASL)

(Grid)

Depth

(m)

(m)

(m)

Y294R

232914.4

7490823.3

571.8

156.0

156.0

146.9

0.0

-90.0

Y295RD

231684.0

7491169.3

571.8

148.0

233.7

226.9

0.0

-90.0

Y298RD

231616.6

7491184.4

N/A

150.0

250.0

248.1

0.0

-90.0

Y299RD

231443.8

7491173.9

573.0

156.0

236.6

235.1

0.0

-90.0

Y300R

232914.9

7490814.4

572.0

132.0

132.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y302RD

232915.0

7490833.0

571.6

156.0

294.0

293.5

0.0

-90.0

Y304RD

232106.5

7491049.5

574.3

138.0

231.6

225.7

180.0

-76.5

Y305RD

232434.9

7490954.9

573.4

135.0

245.0

243.8

0.0

-90.0

Y307RD

232495.6

7490931.9

573.0

144.0

286.6

278.0

180.0

-81.2

Y314RD

232073.4

7491164.8

573.4

128.5

444.1

438.2

180.0

-64.5

Y315RD

232253.5

7491106.2

573.3

133.0

540.0

537.7

180.0

-69.3

Y316RD

232163.0

7491116.7

573.1

130.0

216.0

0.0

0.0

-90.0

Y317RD

233760.3

7490231.9

574.0

140.0

267.2

267.6

180.0

-74.1

Y318RD

232161.4

7491127.5

573.0

126.0

238.0

0.0

180.0

-63.6

Y319RD

232675.2

7490867.0

572.4

126.0

217.0

119.0

180.0

-73.9

Y340RD

235529.0

7490068.9

574.1

144.0

176.3

173.0

0.0

-90.0

Y341RD

237644.8

7488503.4

572.4

123.0

296.0

294.0

0.0

-90.0

Y342RD

237784.6

7489203.3

575.5

138.0

231.0

226.5

0.0

-90.0

Y345RD

232083.3

7490479.1

570.5

132.0

282.0

0.0

0.0

-70.0

Y346RD

236132.7

7489678.6

573.4

132.0

280.0

274.0

0.0

-90.0

Y349RD

236941.4

7488892.3

572.7

138.0

150.0

90.0

0.0

-90.0

Y353RD

232042.8

7490528.4

570.8

126.0

237.8

0.0

0.0

-65.0

N/A - Not available, hole located from map

11

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Minerva deposit 2020

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,

• Samples used to assess the Minerva deposit

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

have been derived from rotary (R),

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

percussion (P) and diamond drilling (D).

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

Programmes were completed by AGIP

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

Australia PL (AGIP) over a period of five years

These examples should not be taken as limiting

from 1978 to 1983 with 154 holes drilled for

the broad meaning of sampling.

33,416m within the area covered by EL32400.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

• The vast majority of drill holes were

sample representivity and the appropriate

geophysically logged for total gamma with

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

some drill holes being additionally logged for

used.

resistivity. S.P, and density.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

• Rotary and Diamond drill holes were

that are Material to the Public Report.

geologically logged for their entire length and

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

selectively sampled for assay once below the

Tertiary cover.

done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

• Geophysical logging was initially conducted

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

by a contractor and subsequently by AGIP

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

personnel.

explanation may be required, such as where there

• Percussion drilling was abandoned early in

is coarse gold that has inherent sampling

the programme due to hole caving. Rotary

problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation

drilling proved problematic in hard ground

types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant

and tended to be used as a diamond pre-

disclosure of detailed information.

collar in later programmes.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or

other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

  • Rotary drilling was predominantly conducted by Thompson Drilling using a Mayhew 1000 rig.
  • Diamond drilling was predominantly conducted by Glinderman and Kitching using a Foxmobile combination rig.
  • Core size appears to have been BQ

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

  • Drill recoveries are not recorded. Core available in the NTGS core library does not indicate significant core loss during drilling.
  • Comment is made in the reporting that rotary drilling successfully penetrated the Tertiary cover but penetration into the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone was limited and that diamond drilling experienced some problems due to pebbly and broken ground.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

  • All drill chip samples were geologically logged from the start of hole to the changeover to diamond drilling.

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

  • All diamond holes or diamond tails were geologically logged in full.
  • Drill holes were routinely downhole logged for gamma with some holes also logged for resistivity and S.P. and density.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter,

• Subsampling techniques for rotary drilling

techniques

half or all core taken.

are unknown but are most likely to be chip

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary

sampling at the drill collar.

preparation

split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

• Drill core appears to have been sampled as

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

half core.

appropriateness of the sample preparation

• Sample preparation for assay is assumed to

technique.

have followed industry practices at the time.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

• Routine sample weight is noted as

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

approximately 1 Kg.

samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is

representative of the in situ material collected,

including for instance results for field

duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain

size of the material being sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

• Chemical analysis for the period 1978 - 1981

assay data

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

were undertaken by Amdel in Adelaide.

and

whether the technique is considered partial or

• Chemical analysis for 1982 and 1982 were

laboratory

total.

undertaken by Comlabs in Adelaide.

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld

• Routine analysis was uranium and thorium

XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in

by XRF and radiochemical equilibrium by

determining the analysis including instrument

open can technique.

make and model, reading times, calibrations

• One batch of samples was submitted for

factors applied and their derivation, etc.

multi element ICP/MS analysis to Pilbara

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg

Laboratories.

standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory

• No information has been provided for quality

checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy

control standards.

(ie lack of bias) and precision have been

established.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by

sampling and

either independent or alternative company

assaying

personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

procedures, data verification, data storage

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill

data points

holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches,

mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

  • To date there has been no verification of significant intersections.
  • No adjustments of assay data are considered necessary at this stage.
  • Original data is available in a local grid with transformation in the documentation to AMG66 Zone 53.

13

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

• Available drillhole collars were re-surveyed

during 2011 by Paladin personnel and again

in 2014 by EME personnel.

• Minimal downhole deviation survey

information is available.

• Grid system used in this report is MGA94

Zone 53

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

• Substantial areas of the main Minerva

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

deposit have been drilled at a 30m x 15m

distribution

pattern with peripheral areas expanding to

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and

60m x 30m.

grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)

• Intervals reported in this announcement are

and classifications applied.

composited using a cut-off grade of 250ppm

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

U3O8, a maximum of <2m of internal waste

and a minimum width of 2m.

• No Mineral Resource is being reported at this

time.

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

• Of the 154 holes drilled, 50 have been

of data in

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

identified as having dips of between 60 and

relation to

extent to which this is known, considering the

70 degrees (predominantly to the south) with

geological

deposit type.

the remainder being vertical and have been

structure

If the relationship between the drilling orientation

drilled into steeply dipping mineralisation.

and the orientation of key mineralised structures

• The true width of the mineralisation is likely

is considered to have introduced a sampling bias,

to be significantly shorter than the intercepts

this should be assessed and reported if material.

reported.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

• Unknown but presumed to be industry

security

standard at the time of drilling.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

• No known audit of sampling data has been

reviews

techniques and data.

completed.

14

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

• Drilling has been undertaken on numerous

tenement

ownership including agreements or material

tenements within the Minerva Project area.

and land

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

• The tenement covering the Minerva deposit

tenure status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

and associated regional targets is an

interests, historical sites, wilderness or national

Exploration License Application - EL32400.

park and environmental settings.

• The company is currently progressing

The security of the tenure held at the time of

application for an Exploration License to

reporting along with any known impediments to

cover the extent of the original ELR's

obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by

done by

other parties.

other parties

  • The Minerva project area was extensively explored by AGIP in the period between 1978 and 1983.
  • EME has a number of tenements adjacent to Minerva and has explored for uranium in the area for a number of years.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralisation.

  • Minerva is a blind uranium orebody in the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone covered by up to 85 m thick Tertiary and Quaternary clastic sediments of clay, sand, silcrete and calcrete. The Mt. Eclipse Sandstone thins in this eastern part of the Ngalia Basin and unconformably overlies Adelaidean sediments of Neoproterozoic age.
  • At Minerva the Mt. Eclipse Sandstone is comprised within the overturned limb of a monoclinal flexure developed over the southern flank of a reverse WNW-ESE trending basement fault. The extreme upfolding is a post-deposition narrow deformation feature, as the sandstone attains relatively gentle southerly dips at 10 to 15 deg. some 1 km south of Minerva.
  • The uranium mineralisation at Minerva is associated with a thin tongue of oxidation invading the extensively reduced hosting sandstone. Uraninite occurs in strongly hematitic zones near the base of reduction indicating a redox front related mineralisation. The primary uranium species must be considered as a relic unstable mineral phase in the oxidized environment. Altogether four strike oriented stratabound and stacked ore shoots have been identified. The interpretation of the true thickness and attitude of the mineralisation is problematic, as predominantly vertical drilling encountered the steeply overturned strata at 70 to 80 deg. north dip.

15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

• See body of this announcement

Information

understanding of the exploration results including

a tabulation of the following information for all

Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above

sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on

the basis that the information is not Material and

this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

• Uranium values were composited by length

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum

with a cut-off grade of 250ppm U3O8, <2m of

methods

grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and

internal waste and a minimum length of 2m.

cut-off grades are usually Material and should be

• The drilling also contains a number of

stated.

additional short high-grade intervals (less

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

than 2m).

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of

• No cutting of samples was undertaken.

low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical

examples of such aggregations should be shown

in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal

equivalent values should be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in

• As the drilling at Minerva is predominantly

between

the reporting of Exploration Results.

vertical and the mineralisation is steeply

mineralisatio

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect

dipping the intercepts represent longer

n widths and

intervals than the actual true width of the

to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should

intercept

mineralisation.

be reported.

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths

are reported, there should be a clear statement to

this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not

known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and

tabulations of intercepts should be included for

any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of

drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional

views.

  • Appropriate maps and sections are available in the body of this ASX announcement.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration

reporting

Results is not practicable, representative reporting

of both low and high grades and/or widths should

be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of

Exploration Results.

  • See mineralised intercept table in the body of this announcement

16

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

• Ground radiometric and gravity surveys have

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

been completed over the area in conjunction

exploration

limited to): geological observations; geophysical

with surface geological mapping.

data

survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk

samples - size and method of treatment;

metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

  • A number of targets exist for expansion of the current deposits within the Minerva Project, as extensions to previously identified mineralisation.
  • It is expected that additional targets will be identified once the Company's is able to undertake additional geological programmes within the tenement package.

17

Disclaimer

Marenica Energy Limited published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:43:08 UTC
