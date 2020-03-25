Marenica Energy : Major Expansion of Palaeochannels

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816

26 March 2020

ASX Announcement

Exploration at Koppies Identifies

Major Expansion of Palaeochannels

A major expansion of the Koppies palaeochannel system has been indicated from analysis of horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM) surveys

Koppies palaeochannel system expands to 6.4 km² in area

HLEM results indicate that the paleochannel extends into Marenica's adjoining EPL

Best assay intersections from the 2019 Koppies drill programs include:

o KOR62 3 m at 3,087 ppm U3O8 from 1 m

Including 1 m at 7,060 ppm U 3 O 8

KP045 10 m at 687 ppm U 3 O 8 from 2 m

O from 2 m Including 2 m at 1,974 ppm U 3 O 8

KP055 13 m at 905 ppm U 3 O 8 from 3 m

O from 3 m Including 2 m at 4,504 ppm U 3 O 8



Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce that it has received analyses from a horizontal loop electromagnetic ("HLEM") survey, conducted earlier in the month, which was exploring for extensions of the Koppies palaeochannels in Namibia. These results indicate a major expansion to the Koppies palaeochannel system, doubling the palaeochannel area to approximately 6,400,000 m² or 6.4 km² and widening in the east as it crosses the tenement boundary into Marenica's adjoining tenement.

The palaeochannel system extends the full width of the tenement, approximately 5.3 km, and is approximately 3.9 km from the most northern point to the most southern point. The mineralised palaeochannel flows westwards from Marenica's EPL 7279, into Koppies. These results increase the potential for palaeochannels in EPL 7279 (see Figure 1).

Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "The expansion of Koppies to an area of 6.4 km² is significant and demonstrates that we have identified a substantial palaeochannel system. The palaeochannel system remains open to the east, strongly indicating potential for an extension of the palaeochannel into our adjoining EPL 7279. The Koppies story is exciting for the Company and its shareholders and the exploration undertaken to date provides substantial data to assess and consider over the coming months."

