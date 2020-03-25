Marenica Energy : Major Expansion of Palaeochannels

Office C1, 1139 Hay Street West Perth WA 6005 +61 (0)8 6555 1816
26 March 2020
ASX Announcement
Exploration at Koppies Identifies
Major Expansion of Palaeochannels
A major expansion of the Koppies palaeochannel system has been indicated from analysis of horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM) surveys
Koppies palaeochannel system expands to 6.4 km² in area
HLEM results indicate that the paleochannel extends into Marenica's adjoining EPL
Best assay intersections from the 2019 Koppies drill programs include:
o KOR62 3 m at 3,087 ppm U3O8 from 1 m
Including 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8
KP045 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m
Including 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8
KP055 13 m at 905 ppm U3O8 from 3 m
Including 2 m at 4,504 ppm U3O8
Marenica Energy Limited ("Marenica", the "Company") (ASX:MEY) is pleased to announce that it has received analyses from a horizontal loop electromagnetic ("HLEM") survey, conducted earlier in the month, which was exploring for extensions of the Koppies palaeochannels in Namibia. These results indicate a major expansion to the Koppies palaeochannel system, doubling the palaeochannel area to approximately 6,400,000 m² or 6.4 km² and widening in the east as it crosses the tenement boundary into Marenica's adjoining tenement.
The palaeochannel system extends the full width of the tenement, approximately 5.3 km, and is approximately 3.9 km from the most northern point to the most southern point. The mineralised palaeochannel flows westwards from Marenica's EPL 7279, into Koppies. These results increase the potential for palaeochannels in EPL 7279 (see Figure 1).
Marenica Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented: "The expansion of Koppies to an area of 6.4 km² is significant and demonstrates that we have identified a substantial palaeochannel system. The palaeochannel system remains open to the east, strongly indicating potential for an extension of the palaeochannel into our adjoining EPL 7279. The Koppies story is exciting for the Company and its shareholders and the exploration undertaken to date provides substantial data to assess and consider over the coming months."
Figure 1 - Detailed Location of Koppies Drill Holes and Palaeochannels
The exploration conducted on Koppies during late 2019 concluded that HLEM was effective in identifying palaeochannels and is the preferred method for locating palaeochannels, with its use expected to significantly improve future drill targeting. The application of HLEM to the eastern extensions of the Koppies 2 palaeochannel has indicated the palaeochannel is getting broader in the east as evident in Figure 1.
The location of the drill holes within the Koppies 1 and 2 areas are shown in Figure 1 relative to the HLEM defined palaeochannel outline. The drilling completed to date has covered less than half of the palaeochannel area, with potential extensions identified by HLEM, to be followed up in subsequent drill programs.
Drilling at Koppies 1 and 2 to date has intersected some exceptional uranium grades including:
KP045 10 m at 687 ppm U3O8 from 2 m o Including 2 m at 1,974 ppm U3O8
KP055 13 m at 905 ppm U3O8 from 3 m o Including 2 m at 4,504 ppm U3O8
KOR62
3 m at 3,087 ppm U3O8 from 1 m
Including 1 m at 7,060 ppm U3O8
Mineralisation is calcrete hosted within palaeochannels, the same style of ore used to develop Marenica's U-pgradeTM uranium beneficiation process. The Company is therefore confident that U-pgradeTM could be successfully applied if mining and processing operations were developed at Koppies, for a consequent significant reduction in development costs compared to Marenica's peers with similar grade ores in Namibia.
Location of Koppies and within the greater Namib Area
The mineralised palaeochannel flows westwards from Marenica's EPL 7279, which borders Koppies to the east. The location of Koppies relative to Marenica's other EPL's and nearby known calcrete deposits, is shown in Figure 2, and the location of the Namib area relative to Marenica's other tenements is shown in Figure 3.
Figure 2 - Location of Koppies in the Namib Desert, Namibia.
Figure 3 - Location of Marenica's Tenements in Namibia.
Authorised for release by:
The Board of Marenica Energy Ltd
For further information please contact:
Managing Director - Murray Hill
Investor Relations - Jane Morgan
T: +61 8 6555 1816
T: +61 405 555 618
E: murray.hill@marenicaenergy.com.au
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
4
Competent Persons Statement - General Exploration Sign-Off
The information in this announcement as it relates to drilling results, exploration results, interpretations and conclusions was compiled by Mr Herbert Roesener, a Competent Person who is a Member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP). Mr Roesener, who is an independent consultant to the Company, has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Roesener consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
