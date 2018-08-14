Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A.    MIG   GRS314003005

MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A. (MIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

MARFIN I.G.: Shareholders’ request according to article 39 par. 2a of c.l. 2190/1920

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 09:46am CEST

14/08/2018

ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders' request according to article 39 par. 2a of c.l. 2190/1920

«MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.» (hereinafter «the Company»), announces that, following the request from the shareholders Jochen Muller and "Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt Clients A/C", representing in aggregate more than 1/20 of the Company's share capital, has made available to the shareholders in accordance with article 27 paragraph 3 of c.l. 2190/1920 draft decision which is proposed by the above mentioned shareholders on the 7th item of the Agenda of the postponed Annual General Meeting of 25.8.2018, on the one hand in an electronic form on the website of the Companywww.marfininvestmentgroup.com, on the other hand in hard copies at the premises of "PIRAEUS BANK S.A.", entrusted with the management of the Service Department of the Shareholders of the Company at: 9, Mitropoleos street, 10557 Athens.

It is reminded that since 6.7.2018 the Company, following its Board of Directors' decision, has made available to its shareholders with the same as above means, draft decisions on all the items of the Agenda, including of item 7.

Disclaimer

Marfin Investment Group SA Holdings published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 07:45:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HO
09:46aMARFIN I.G. : Shareholders’ request according to article 39 par. 2a of c.l..
PU
07/27MARFIN I.G. : Deferment of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of 27/..
PU
07/27MARFIN I.G. : Announcement
PU
07/06MARFIN I.G. : Notice to an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 27/07/2018
PU
07/04MARFIN I.G. : Announcement
PU
07/02MARFIN I.G. : Announcement
PU
05/31MARFIN I.G. : First Quarter 2018 Results
PU
05/21MARFIN I.G. : Binding offer for the sale of MIG’s Participation in HYGEIA
PU
04/30MARFIN I.G. : Full Year 2017 Results
PU
04/27MARFIN I.G. : Election of new Members of the Board of Directors of the Company
PU
More news
Chart MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Marfin Investment Group Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Spiridonas Athanasios Papaspyrou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Panagiotis Konstantinos Throuvalas Chairman
Christophe Francois Vivien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
George Lassados Independent Non-Executive Director
Anastasios G. Kyprianidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.-21.69%107
NESTLÉ-3.77%251 421
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.77%73 150
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-2.10%61 830
DANONE-3.36%53 331
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.43%28 121
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.