MARFIN I.G.: Shareholders’ request according to article 39 par. 2a of c.l. 2190/1920

14/08/2018

ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders' request according to article 39 par. 2a of c.l. 2190/1920

«MARFIN INVESTMENT GROUP HOLDINGS S.A.» (hereinafter «the Company»), announces that, following the request from the shareholders Jochen Muller and "Deutsche Bank AG Frankfurt Clients A/C", representing in aggregate more than 1/20 of the Company's share capital, has made available to the shareholders in accordance with article 27 paragraph 3 of c.l. 2190/1920 draft decision which is proposed by the above mentioned shareholders on the 7th item of the Agenda of the postponed Annual General Meeting of 25.8.2018, on the one hand in an electronic form on the website of the Companywww.marfininvestmentgroup.com, on the other hand in hard copies at the premises of "PIRAEUS BANK S.A.", entrusted with the management of the Service Department of the Shareholders of the Company at: 9, Mitropoleos street, 10557 Athens.

It is reminded that since 6.7.2018 the Company, following its Board of Directors' decision, has made available to its shareholders with the same as above means, draft decisions on all the items of the Agenda, including of item 7.