Marfrig Global Foods : Beef Exports to China was resumed

São Paulo, June 13, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), one of the world's leading beef producers, in addition to the Notice to the Market of June 3, hereby announces that according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), the sanitary certificates for exports are already being issued normally and beef exports to the People's Republic of China has can be resumed.

