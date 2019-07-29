Marfrig Global Foods : Clarifications on CVM/B3 queries

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, July 29, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and with Instruction 358/2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), in response to Official Letter 605/2019-SLS (Appendix I) issued on July 29, 2019 by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão requesting clarification of the article published in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo entitled "Marfrig quer US$500 mi em captação com bônus verdes" [Marfrig wants to raise US$500 million with green bonds], informs the following:

On the date hereof, its subsidiary NBM US Holdings, Inc. ("Issuer") commenced conferences with investors for a probable international offering of senior notes (Sustainable Transition Bonds), to be guaranteed by Marfrig, Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V., Marfrig Overseas Limited and MARB BondCo PLC, whose term, yield and amount will be determined after the bookbuilding procedure and duly informed to the market.

The transaction demonstrates the Company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility and its proceeds will be used to purchase cattle from the Amazon Biome in accordance with certain environmental and social criteria pre-established by the Company, such as, among others, the sourcing of cattle exclusively from properties that do not use: (i) deforested areas; (ii) areas that violate indigenous land rights; and (iii) producers who use forced or slave labor.

The Company reinforces its commitment to maintain its shareholders and the market informedof all relevant information, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

