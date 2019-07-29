Log in
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS

(MRFG3)
Marfrig Global Foods : Clarifications on CVM/B3 queries

07/29/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, July 29, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and with Instruction 358/2002 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), in response to Official Letter 605/2019-SLS (Appendix I) issued on July 29, 2019 by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa Balcão requesting clarification of the article published in the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo entitled "Marfrig quer US$500 mi em captação com bônus verdes" [Marfrig wants to raise US$500 million with green bonds], informs the following:

On the date hereof, its subsidiary NBM US Holdings, Inc. ("Issuer") commenced conferences with investors for a probable international offering of senior notes (Sustainable Transition Bonds), to be guaranteed by Marfrig, Marfrig Holdings (Europe) B.V., Marfrig Overseas Limited and MARB BondCo PLC, whose term, yield and amount will be determined after the bookbuilding procedure and duly informed to the market.

The transaction demonstrates the Company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility and its proceeds will be used to purchase cattle from the Amazon Biome in accordance with certain environmental and social criteria pre-established by the Company, such as, among others, the sourcing of cattle exclusively from properties that do not use: (i) deforested areas; (ii) areas that violate indigenous land rights; and (iii) producers who use forced or slave labor.

The Company reinforces its commitment to maintain its shareholders and the market informedof all relevant information, pursuant to applicable laws and regulations.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Av. Queiroz Filho, 1560 - Bloco 5 (torre Sabiá) - 3º andar (sala 301) - Vila Hamburguesa - São Paulo - SP - CEP: 05319-000

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

DISCLAIMER: This Notice to the Market is for informational purposes only, in accordance with the applicable legislation. It does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to purchase senior notes or any other securities issued by the Issuer, the Company or its affiliates in the United States or any other country, including Brazil, and should not be used in whole or part as the basis or in connection with any purchase of securities. The senior notes were not and will not be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) and were not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

APPENDIX I

July 29, 2019

605/2019-SLS

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Attn: Mr. Marco Antônio Spada

Investor Relations Officer

Ref: Request for clarifications on media report

Dear Sirs,

The report published by the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, on July 28, 2019, entitled "Marfrig quer US$500 mi em captação com bônus verdes," states, among other things, the following:

  1. Marfrig is preparing to raise US$500 million in bonds with a seal attesting to its environmental commitment, the so-called "green bonds."
  2. The transaction is slated for this week and, if confirmed, will be the fourth in this market;

We request clarification of the aforementioned items by July 30, 2019, including your confirmation or denial, as well as with any other information deemed relevant.

Sincerely,

Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Issuer Listing and Supervisory Department

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

c.c.: Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Company Relations Department

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos -Market and Intermediary Relations Department

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 23:34:06 UTC
