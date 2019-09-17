Marfrig Global Foods : Conclusion of the Debenture

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 17 , 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company" or "Marfrig"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market, in accordance with Instruction 358 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil on January 3, 2002, as amended regarding the issuance of two hundred fifty thousand (250,000) non- convertible unsecured debentures in a single series issued by the Company, with unit face value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00), totaling two hundred fifty million reais (R $250,000,000.00), for private placement and with final maturity in September 2023 ("issue"), which is the 6th (sixth) Issue of Debentures of the Company.

The Debentures were subscribed and paid by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização proceeds from a public offer for the distribution of agribusiness receivables certificates ("CRA") the one of the 4th issue series whose closure was announced at today's date. The CRA are ballast by receivables from the agribusiness represented by Issue.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

