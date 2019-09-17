Log in
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS

(MRFG3)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Conclusion of the Debenture
PU
09/09MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : 1st Amendment to the Private Instrument of Indenture
PU
09/09MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New Permissions to Export to China
PU
Marfrig Global Foods : Conclusion of the Debenture

09/17/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, September 17 , 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company" or "Marfrig"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market, in accordance with Instruction 358 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil on January 3, 2002, as amended regarding the issuance of two hundred fifty thousand (250,000) non- convertible unsecured debentures in a single series issued by the Company, with unit face value of one thousand reais (R$1,000.00), totaling two hundred fifty million reais (R $250,000,000.00), for private placement and with final maturity in September 2023 ("issue"), which is the 6th (sixth) Issue of Debentures of the Company.

The Debentures were subscribed and paid by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização proceeds from a public offer for the distribution of agribusiness receivables certificates ("CRA") the one of the 4th issue series whose closure was announced at today's date. The CRA are ballast by receivables from the agribusiness represented by Issue.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

IR CONTACTS

Av. Queiroz Filho, 1560 - Bloco 5 (torre Sabiá) - 3º andar (sala 301) - Vila Hamburguesa - São Paulo - SP - CEP: 05319-000

Telephone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 23:11:01 UTC
