MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS    MRFG3

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS (MRFG3)
Marfrig Global Foods : Conclusion of the acquisition of Varzea Grande assets and Swap Agreement

01/24/2019 | 07:34pm EST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, January 24, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company" -

B3: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), in accordance with Instruction 358 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), on January 3, 2002, as amended, and complementing the notices to the market dated December 7, 2018 and January 3, 2019, hereby informs that it has concluded the process to assume the operation located in Várzea Grande, Mato Grosso, and has started the supply partnership entered into with BRF.

Várzea Grande, which is responsible for the production of beef patties, meatballs, kibbehs and other products, is aligned with Marfrig's strategic focus on growing in

higher-value products. The agreement also will enable Marfrig to resume its supply of products, such as beef patties, to global foodservice companies installed in Brazil.

Marfrig also informs that signed with Minerva S.A. ("Minerva") an Asset Swap Agreement ("Swap") whereby it receives the primary processing plant that is part of

the Várzea Grande complex in exchange for the assignment to Minerva the Paranatinga plant, also located in Mato Grosso and other compensatory assets.

Note that this last agreement is pending approval by Brazil's antitrust agency CADE

(Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica).

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Av. Queiroz Filho, 1560 - Bloco 5 (torre Sabiá) - 3º andar (sala 301) - Vila Hamburguesa - São Paulo - SP - CEP: 05319-000

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907www.marfrig.com.br/rie-mail:ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 00:33:05 UTC
