Marfrig Global Foods : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - September 2018

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. Negociação de Administradores e Pessoas Ligadas - Art. 11 - Instrução CVM nº 358/2002 FORMULÁRIO CONSOLIDADO In SEPTEMBER/2018 there were transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002. The % of participation for this month was calculated based on 621,279,822 shares.