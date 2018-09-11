Marfrig Global Foods : Consolidated Form - Shares in Treasury - CVM 358 - August 2018

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.
Management and Related Person´s Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002
INDIVIDUAL FORM - SHARES HELD IN TREASURY
In AUGUST/2018 there were transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.
The % of participation for this month was calculated based on 621,279,822 shares.
Securities/ Derivatives
Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares SharesSecurities Characteristics
Common Common Common Common Common Common Common Common
Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct
Operation
|
Same Class and Type
|
Total
|
0,06%
|
0,06%
|
Price (R$)
|
Volume (R$)
|
R$ 3,19
|
R$ 3.966,99
|
R$ 2,85
|
R$ 6.763,28
|
R$ 3,36
|
R$ 423,26
|
R$ 2,64
|
R$ 19.122,97
|
R$ 2,78
|
R$ 5.049,91
|
R$ 2,21
|
R$ 25.393,27
|
R$ 2,36
|
R$ 245.630,02
|
R$ 3,36
|
R$ 1.283,21
|
Total
|
0,04%
Day
Quantity
Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer
August 9, 2018
1.244
August 9, 2018
2.376
August 9, 2018
126
August 9, 2018
7.243
August 23, 2018
1.819
August 23, 2018
11.472
August 23, 2018
104.010
August 23, 2018
382
Disclaimer
Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:46:03 UTC