MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS (MRFG3)
Marfrig Global Foods : Consolidated Form - Shares in Treasury - CVM 358 - August 2018

09/11/2018 | 12:47am CEST

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Management and Related Person´s Negotiation of Securities Issued by the Company - Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002

INDIVIDUAL FORM - SHARES HELD IN TREASURY

In AUGUST/2018 there were transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance with Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 358/2002.

The % of participation for this month was calculated based on 621,279,822 shares.

Broker

Securities/ Derivatives

Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares Shares SharesSecurities Characteristics

Common Common Common Common Common Common Common Common

Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct Company Direct

Operation

Same Class and Type

Total

0,06%

0,06%

Price (R$)

Volume (R$)

R$ 3,19

R$ 3.966,99

R$ 2,85

R$ 6.763,28

R$ 3,36

R$ 423,26

R$ 2,64

R$ 19.122,97

R$ 2,78

R$ 5.049,91

R$ 2,21

R$ 25.393,27

R$ 2,36

R$ 245.630,02

R$ 3,36

R$ 1.283,21

Total

0,04%

Day

Quantity

Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer Transfer

August 9, 2018

1.244

August 9, 2018

2.376

August 9, 2018

126

August 9, 2018

7.243

August 23, 2018

1.819

August 23, 2018

11.472

August 23, 2018

104.010

August 23, 2018

382

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:46:03 UTC
