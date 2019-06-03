Log in
Marfrig Global Foods : Export Suspension to China

0
06/03/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, June 3, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company", - B3: MRFG3

and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), one of the world's leading beef producers, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that it was notified today, by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA), of an atypical case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in the state of Mato Grosso, which has resulted in the temporary suspension of issuance of sanitary certificates on beef exports to the People's Republic of China. Also according to MAPA, the suspension is part of an inspection and quality protocol between the two countries.

According to the international sanitary authority, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), Brazil maintains risk status of insignificant for BSE, exclude atypical cases for countries' risk status purposes, oncethe disease is a condition believed to occur spontaneously in all cattle populations all over the world. The organization has already determined the closure of the case, without changing the Brazilian sanitary status, which is insignificant in relation to the disease. The way in which the case is being handled corroborates the efficiency and transparency of the country's traceability and sanitary control mechanisms.

The Company has nine plants in South America authorized to export to China, of which four are located in Uruguay, three in Brazil and two in Argentina. Direct exports from South America to China accounted for 3% of Marfrig's total sales in 1Q19, with Brazil accounting for 0.9% of total sales and Uruguay and Argentina accounting for 2.1%.

Marfrig believes that this situation is within the regular parameters involving sanitary matters and that exports should resume shortly.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

CONTATOS RI

Av. Queiroz Filho, 1560 - Bloco 5 (torre Sabiá) - 3º andar (sala 301) - Vila Hamburguesa - São Paulo - SP - CEP: 05319-000

Telefone: +55 (11) 3792-8907

www.marfrig.com.br/ri

e-mail: ri@marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 23:58:02 UTC
