Marfrig Global Foods : Iowa Premium - Approval and Completion of the Operation

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, June 10, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company" - B3: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), in accordance with Instruction 358 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) on January 3, 2002, as amended, and complementing the notice to the market dated March 11, 2019, hereby announces that the acquisition of Iowa Premium, LLC ("Iowa Premium") has been approved by regulatory authorities in the United States.

This approval concludes the required procedures and formalizes the acquisition.

The Transaction is fully aligned with the strategy of National Beef, expanding its capacity to serve markets seeking high quality beef.

The Transaction also demonstrates the long-term partnership among Marfrig, Jefferies, USPB, TMK and NBPCo, as well as the commitment of all shareholders to National Beef.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

