Marfrig Global Foods : Keystone Foods has been approved by the U.S. antitrust authority

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

São Paulo, October 8, 2018 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Corporation", - B3: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), in compliance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and with Instruction 358/2000 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market that, complementing the material fact notice dated August 20, the sale of Keystone Foods ("Transaction") has been approved by the U.S. antitrust authority.

The other approvals required for the conclusion of the Transaction are still pending.

Marfrig will keep its shareholders and the market duly informed of any developments on this respect.

Marco Antonio Spada

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

