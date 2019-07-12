Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - 6th Issue Debentures

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation

Tax ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON JULY 12, 2019

Date, Time and Place: On July 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1.560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º Andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the Directors

of the Company, via conference call: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Chairman of the Board, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

Presiding: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Ricardo Araújo Rocha.

Agenda: To consider and vote on the following matters: (i) approval of the terms and conditions of the sixth (6th) issue of unsecured, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, for private distribution, by the Company ("Debentures" and " Debenture Issue," respectively), in the aggregate amount of up to three hundred sixty million reais (R$360,000,000.00), in accordance with the resolutions described in item (I) below; (ii) execution by the Company of all and any instruments, including amendments, required for the issue of the Debentures and of the certificates of agribusiness receivables by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização ("Debenture Holder" or "Securitization Company"), to be guaranteed by the Debentures ("CRAs"), with said CRAs issued by the Securitization Company the object of a public offering, in accordance with Instruction 400 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("CVM"), on December 29, 2003, as amended ("CVM Instruction 400"), and website CVM Instruction 600, of August 1, 2018, as amended ("CRA Offering"), including, but not limited to, the following agreements: (a) "Private Indenture of the Sixth (6th) Issue of Unsecured, Non-Convertible Debentures, in a Single Series, for Private Distribution, of Marfrig Global Foods S.A." ("Indenture"), to be entered into by the Company and the Debenture Holder; and (b) "Agreement for the Management, Distribution and Public Offering of Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables, under Firm Guarantee and Best Efforts Underwriting Agreement, of the Single Series of the Fourth (4th) Issue, by RB Capital Companhia de Securitização" ("Distribution Agreement"), to be entered into between the Securitization Company and the institutions intermediating the CRA Offering ("Managers"), with the consent of the Company; and (iii) authorization and ratification for the executive board of the Company or any atorneys-in-fact to practice any acts and sign any documents required to implement and carry out the Debentures Issue and CRA Offering and to carry out the actions described in items (i) and (ii) above.

.

1/5

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

RCA - 07/12/2019 - 6th Issue of Debentures - CRA