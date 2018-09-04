Log in
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS (MRFG3)
Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting- New CEO and Directors

09/04/2018 | 12:07am CEST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Public Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40 State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2018

Date, Time and Place: On September 3, 2018, at 5 p.m., at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05319-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived in view of the attendance, by conference call, of all members of the Board of Directors of the Company, namely Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Marcelo Maia de Azevedo Correa, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Roberto Faldini, Ian David Hill and Ernesto Lozardo.

Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on the election of the Statutory Board of Executive Officers of the Company.

Resolutions: After examination and discussion of the matters on the agenda, the Directors took cognizance of the resignation of Martin Secco Arias as Chief Executive Officer (Appendix I) and unanimously resolved to elect the following members to the new Statutory Board of Executive Officers, which, as of the date hereof, will be formed by the following members: a) José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron, Brazilian, married, accountant, registered in the roll of individual taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 042.332.028-90, bearer of identity card (RG) no. 13.102.101-1 SSP/SP, to serve as Chief Executive Officer; b) Heraldo Geres, Brazilian, married, lawyer, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 119.691.688-89, bearer of identity card (RG) no. 18.149.948-4 SSP/SP, to serve as Chief Legal Officer; c) Marco Antonio Spada, Brazilian, married, civil engineer, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 247.700.478-60, bearer of identity card (RG) no. 23.210.765-8 SSP/SP, to serve cumulatively as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer and as and Investor Relations Officer; d) Fabio Taiate Cunha Vasconcellos, Brazilian, married, administrator, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 022.952.009-03, bearer of identity card (RG) no. 3507339 SSP/SC, to serve as Executive Officer with no specific portfolio responsible for Planning and Management; e) Tang David, Brazilian, married, business administrator, registered in the roll of

1/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - 9/3/2018 - Election of Statutory Board of Executive Officers

Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 213.882.168-41, bearer of identity card (RG) no. 10.623.534-5 SSP/SP, to serve as Executive Officer with no specific portfolio; and f) Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Brazilian, married, entrepreneur, registered in the roll of Individual Taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 184.346.398-90, bearer of identity card (RG) no. 28.432.094-8-SSP/SP, to serve as Executive Officer with no specific portfolio, all with address at Av. Queiroz Filho nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º Andar, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05319-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo. The executive officers elected herein will serve a term of three (3) years, as from the date hereof, ending on September 2, 2021, in accordance with Article 20, Paragraph 1 of the Bylaws of the Company. The members of the Board of Executive Officers of the Company will remain in office until the investiture of the new officers elected, in accordance with Article 150, Paragraph 4, of the Brazilian Corporations Law. The Officers hereby declare that they are not involved in any crimes provided for by Law that prevent them from exercising business activities and that they are aware of the provisions of Article 147 of Brazilian Corporation Law and of Instruction 367 of May 29, 2002, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM). The executive officers elected herein will be invested in office upon signing the respective declaration and consent of appointment provided for in the Novo Mercado Regulations, which are attached hereto as Appendix II and Appendix VI. Closing: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all Directors in attendance. Signatures: Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Members of the Board of Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Marcelo Maia de Azevedo Correa, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Roberto Faldini, Ian David Hill and Ernesto Lozardo.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes in the records of the Company.

São Paulo, September 3, 2018

__________________________________

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

2/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - 9/3/2018 - Election of Statutory Board of Executive Officers

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 22:06:07 UTC
