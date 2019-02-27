Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Marfrig Global Foods    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS

(MRFG3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Result 2018 Approval

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:15pm EST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40 State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON FEBRUARY 27, 2019

Date, Time and Place: At 9:00 a.m. on February 27, 2019, at the registered office of Marfrig

Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1.560, Bloco 5, Torre

Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05314-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the Directors of the Company: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Ernesto Lozardo, Ian David Hill, Marcelo Maia de Azevedo Correa, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini and Rodrigo Marçal Filho. The members of the Audit Board of the Company, Axel Erhard Brod, Eduardo Augusto Rocha Pocetti and Carlos Roberto de Albuquerque Sá, were present to discuss the matters related to their attributions. The meeting was also attended by José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron - Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on: I) the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018; II) the Technical Feasibility Study of Deferred

Tax Assets; and III) the call notice for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held in April 2019.

Resolutions: After duly examining and discussing the matters on the agenda, the Directors, by unanimous vote of those present, decided to: I) Approve, without reservations, the Management Report and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, accompanied by the Notes to the Financial Statements and the reports of the independent auditors Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes and of the Audit Committee; II) Approve the feasibility study for the recovery of Deferred Tax Assets, in accordance with CVM Instruction 371 of June 27, 2002, which was also examined by the Audit Board of the

Company; III) Call the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Company, to be held until April 30, 2019. The Executive Board is hereby authorized to take all measures and carry out all acts necessary to implement the above decisions. Closing: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all the directors in attendance. Signatures: Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos;

1/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - Feb. 27, 2019 - Call Notice to ASM

Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Ernesto Lozardo, Ian David Hill, Marcelo Maia de Azevedo Correa, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes drawn up in the records of the

Company.

São Paulo, February 27, 2019

__________________________________

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

2/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - Feb. 27, 2019 - Call Notice to ASM

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:14:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
07:15pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Result 2018 A..
PU
02/08MINERVA : Brazil's Marfrig, Minerva Uruguay plants cleared to sell beef to Japan
RE
02/08URUGUAY AND JAPAN AGREEMENT : Export Fresh Beef
PU
01/24MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Conclusion of the acquisition of Varzea Grande assets and..
PU
2018MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - November 2018
PU
2018MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Consolidated Form - Shares in Treasury - CVM 358 - Novemb..
PU
2018MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Approval of Q..
PU
2018MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Quickfood and Varzea Grande Assets
PU
2018MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Bridge Loan Payment
PU
2018MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Keystone Closing
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 27 938 M
EBIT 2018 1 534 M
Net income 2018 -429 M
Debt 2018 7 312 M
Yield 2018 0,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 3 386 M
Chart MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Marfrig Global Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,11  BRL
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron IR Officer, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
Alain Emilie Henry Martinet Director
Carlos Geraldo Langoni Independent Director
Márcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS-0.37%904
TYSON FOODS16.70%22 563
HORMEL FOODS-0.35%22 544
WH GROUP LTD16.31%13 762
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 880
JBS SA18.38%9 981
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.