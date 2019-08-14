Marfrig Global Foods : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Stock Option

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

Publicly Held Company

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON AUGUST 14, 2019

Date, Time and Place: Meeting of the Board of Directors of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1.560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05319-000, in the city and state of São Paulo, held on August 14, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Call Notice and Attendance: Call notice was waived in view of the presence of all the

directors of the Company: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Herculano Aníbal Alves, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Roberto Faldini, Roberto Silva Waack and Rodrigo Marçal Filho.

Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To deliberate on the creation of the Executive Specific Program XIII (2018/2019 - LP) for beneficiaries of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Resolutions: Considering that the members of the Compensation, Corporate Governance and Human Resources Committee appreciated the terms of the Executive Specific Program XIII (2018/2019 - LP) (Annex I) and recommended its submission to the Board of Directors, the members of the Board of Directors, on an ongoing basis, resolved on its approval in accordance with item 4 of the Company's Stock Option Plan approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on May 29, 2009. The members of the Board of Directors also resolved to ratify all acts previously performed within the scope of Executive Specific Program XIII, and the Board of Executive Officers is authorized to take all the necessary measures and to perform the necessary acts to effectively and fully comply with the resolutions herein. Closure: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all the directors in attendance. Signatures: Presiding Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Directors

