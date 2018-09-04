Log in
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Marfrig Global Foods : New CEO and Directors

09/04/2018 | 12:07am CEST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Public Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, September 3, 2018 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company"

- B3: MRFG3 and ADR Level 1: MRRTY), in accordance with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Brazilian Corporation Law and with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), hereby announces the succession plan for the Chief Executive Officer.

The nomination of José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron as the CEO of Marfrig Global Foods, replacing Martin Secco Arias, was made following the achievement of the various targets of the Focus To Win strategy and was approved, on the date hereof, by the Board of Directors.

Eduardo Miron, who joined Marfrig in 2010, became Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer in May 2016. Under his tenure at the helm of the financial department, Marfrig achieved important improvements to its capital structure, with Miron one of the persons responsible for the shift in the Company's strategic direction that has led the company to become a leading beef protein producer in the Americas with access to the world's key consumer markets.

The priorities of the new CEO include consolidating Marfrig's position as one of the Brazilian companies with the adequate capital structures for the industry and creating value for all shareholders. Eduardo Miron's international experience and leadership on important projects proved critical to his appointment as Marfrig's new global CEO.

Marfrig also informs that it is making changes to its organizational structure. To lead the area in South America, it hired Miguel de Souza Gularte. With over 37 years of experience and a degree in veterinary medicine, Miguel will serve as the new CEO for South America and manage the operations in Brazil and the Southern Cone.

The North American operations remain under the leadership of Tim Klein, who has served as the CEO of National Beef since July 2009.

In Marfrig's financial department, Marco Antonio Spada is the new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer. With a B.Sc. in Engineering from the Polytechnic School at the University of São Paulo and a graduate degree in Business Administration from FGV-SP, he began his career at the Brazilian subsidiary of Cargill. With over 20 years of experience, he has served in various positions since joining Marfrig nine years ago, including treasury director, an office he has held since 2013.

Fábio Vasconcellos is the new Chief Planning and Management Officer. He joined Marfrig nine years ago and, since 2016, has served as the financial head of Keystone and the controller of Marfrig. Fábio holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the Santa Catarina State University (UDESC) and an MBA in Finance and Controllership from INPG.

We thank Martin Secco for his invaluable contribution to Marfrig Global Foods and wish him continued success in his challenges.

CONFERENCE CALL

Marfrig will hold conference calls with market analysts tomorrow, September 4, in Portuguese at 8:30 a.m. (Brasília) / 7:30 a.m. (New York) and in English at 9:30 a.m. (Brasília) / 8:30 a.m. (New York). The dial-in numbers for accessing the conference calls will be available on Marfrig's Investor Relations website atwww.marfrig.com.br/ri.

Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos

Chairman of the Board

Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 22:06:07 UTC
