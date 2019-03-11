Marfrig Global Foods : Notice on Transactions with Related Parties

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.
Publicly Held Corporation
Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40
(B3: MRFG3)
Notice on Related-Party Transactions
São Paulo, March 11, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company" or "Marfrig" - B3: MRFG3 and Level 1 ADR: MRRTY), in compliance with Instruction 552 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil on October 9, 2014 ("ICVM 552"), announces that the Company has entered into the following related-party transaction ("Transaction"), which was concluded on February 28, 2019:
|
Names of the Related Parties
|
National Beef Packing Companhia, LLC ("National Beef"), NBM US Holdings, Inc. ("NBM") and Ohio Beef USA LLC ("Ohio").
|
Relationship with the Issuer
|
Marfrig holds indirectly 100% of the capital of NBM. Meanwhile, NBM holds directly (i) 51% of the capital of National Beef and (ii) until the conclusion of the transaction, 100% of the capital of Ohio.
|
Date of the Transaction's Conclusion
|
February 28, 2019.
|
Object of the Agreement
|
Sale of Ohio by NBM (owner of a beef patty plant in North Baltimore, Ohio, USA) to the subsidiary National Beef.
|
Main Terms and Conditions
|
The total value of the Transaction was sixty million U.S. dollars (US$60,000,000.00) and is not subject to post-closing adjustments. The purchase agreement was signed in February 28, 2019, and the Transaction was concluded upon the payment of the price and the transfer of the shares on said date. NBM is responsible for any liabilities related to its business activities prior to the closing, while Marfrig is guarantor of the obligations of NBM. Furthermore, any compensation owed by NBM, if not satisfied in accordance with the agreement, may be deducted from dividends or profit distribution to be paid by National Beef to NBM.
|
Reasons for the issuer's management to consider that the related-party transaction has been entered into on an arm's length basis
|
The transaction involved the payment of a fair price determined in accordance with various market criteria and multiples. The agreements governing the transaction were negotiated by independent teams (including attorneys).
|
Potential participation of the counterparty, its partners or managers in the issuer's decision-making process concerning the Transaction or negotiation of the Transaction as representatives of the issuer, describing such participations
|
Under the shareholders' agreement (Limited Liability Company Agreement) of National Beef, the transaction: a) was approved by its minority shareholders Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and U.S. Premium Beef, LLC; and b) by its board of managers, which unanimously considered the Transaction to be in the best interest of National Beef. Furthermore, the Transaction was approved by the Company's management bodies.
