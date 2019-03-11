Marfrig Global Foods : Notice on Transactions with Related Parties

Main Terms and Conditions

The total value of the Transaction was sixty million U.S. dollars (US$60,000,000.00) and is not subject to post-closing adjustments. The purchase agreement was signed in February 28, 2019, and the Transaction was concluded upon the payment of the price and the transfer of the shares on said date. NBM is responsible for any liabilities related to its business activities prior to the closing, while Marfrig is guarantor of the obligations of NBM. Furthermore, any compensation owed by NBM, if not satisfied in accordance with the agreement, may be deducted from dividends or profit distribution to be paid by National Beef to NBM.