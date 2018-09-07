Marfrig Global Foods : Ratification of the name of the office of Executive Officer

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Public Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40 State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2018

Date, Time and Place: On September 6, 2018, at 6 p.m., at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05319-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived in view of the attendance, by conference call, of all members of the Board of Directors of the Company, namely Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Marcelo Maia de Azevedo Correa, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Roberto Faldini, Ian David Hill and Ernesto Lozardo.

Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on the correction and ratification of the name of the office of Executive Officer of the Company with clarifications regarding the form of representation of the Company.

Resolutions: After examining and discussing the items on the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided to authorize the correction and ratification of the name of the office held by Fabio Taiate Cunha Vasconcellos, Brazilian, married, business administrator, registered in the roll of individual taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 022.952.009-03 and bearer of identity document (RG) no. 3507339 SSP/SC elected in the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 3, 2018. Therefore, where the minutes read: Officer without specific designation, responsible for Planning and Management, it will henceforth read: Chief Planning and Management Officer. The members of the Board of Directors further clarify that the Company may be represented, in accordance with Article 26 (a) of its Bylaws, by two (2) officers jointly, one of whom the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Legal Officer, the chief Planning and Management Officer or the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, necessarily together with any other Officer without specific designation. Closing: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all Directors in attendance. Signatures: Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Members of the Board of Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Marcelo

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes in the records of the Company.

São Paulo, September 6, 2018

__________________________________

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

