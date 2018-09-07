Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Marfrig Global Foods    MRFG3   BRMRFGACNOR0

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS (MRFG3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Marfrig Global Foods : Ratification of the name of the office of Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 12:17am CEST

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Public Company

Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.853.896/0001-40 State Registration (NIRE): 35.300.341.031

MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

HELD ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2018

Date, Time and Place: On September 6, 2018, at 6 p.m., at the registered office of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Company"), located at Avenida Queiroz Filho, nº 1560, Bloco 5, Torre Sabiá, 3º andar, Sala 301, Vila Hamburguesa, CEP 05319-000, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo.

Call Notice and Attendance: The call notice was waived in view of the attendance, by conference call, of all members of the Board of Directors of the Company, namely Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Marcelo Maia de Azevedo Correa, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Roberto Faldini, Ian David Hill and Ernesto Lozardo.

Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres.

Agenda: To consider and vote on the correction and ratification of the name of the office of Executive Officer of the Company with clarifications regarding the form of representation of the Company.

Resolutions: After examining and discussing the items on the agenda, the members of the Board of Directors unanimously decided to authorize the correction and ratification of the name of the office held by Fabio Taiate Cunha Vasconcellos, Brazilian, married, business administrator, registered in the roll of individual taxpayers (CPF/MF) under no. 022.952.009-03 and bearer of identity document (RG) no. 3507339 SSP/SC elected in the minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors, held on September 3, 2018. Therefore, where the minutes read: Officer without specific designation, responsible for Planning and Management, it will henceforth read: Chief Planning and Management Officer. The members of the Board of Directors further clarify that the Company may be represented, in accordance with Article 26 (a) of its Bylaws, by two (2) officers jointly, one of whom the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Legal Officer, the chief Planning and Management Officer or the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, necessarily together with any other Officer without specific designation. Closing: There being no further matters to address, these minutes were drawn up, read, approved and signed by all Directors in attendance. Signatures: Board: Chairman: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos; Secretary: Heraldo Geres. Members of the Board of Directors: Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos - Chairman, Marcia Aparecida Pascoal Marçal dos Santos, Rodrigo Marçal Filho, Alain Emilie Henry Martinet, Antonio dos Santos Maciel Neto, Marcelo

1/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - 2018.09.06 - Correction and Ratification of the office of Executive Officer of the Company

Maia de Azevedo Correa, Carlos Geraldo Langoni, Roberto Faldini, Ian David Hill and Ernesto Lozardo.

I certify that this is a true copy of the original minutes in the records of the Company.

São Paulo, September 6, 2018

__________________________________

Heraldo Geres

Secretary

2/2

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S/A

Board of Directors Meeting - 2018.09.06 - Correction and Ratification of the office of Executive Officer of the Company

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
12:17aMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Ratification of the name of the office of Executive Offic..
PU
09/06MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : selects Miron as new c.e.o.
AQ
09/04MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting- New CEO and Di..
PU
09/04MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : New CEO and Directors
PU
08/28MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Amendment to the Shareholders' Agreement and Financial Po..
PU
08/28MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Minutes of the Board - Amendment to the Shareholders' Agr..
PU
08/23MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Rating Update and Put Option
PU
08/20MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Keystone Sale Transaction
PU
08/17BRAZIL'S MARFRIG TO SELL U.S. UNIT T : sources
RE
08/14MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Tyson Foods (TSN) Acquires Keystone Foods From Marfrig Global Foods For $2.16.. 
08/15Marfrig Global Foods SA ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/15Marfrig Global Foods' (MRRTY) CEO Martin Secco on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/15Marfrig Global Foods reports Q2 results 
05/15Marfrig Global Foods' (MRRTY) CEO Martin Secco Arias on Q1 2018 Results - Ear.. 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 24 127 M
EBIT 2018 1 605 M
Net income 2018 -211 M
Debt 2018 7 039 M
Yield 2018 0,31%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 26,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,44x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 3 504 M
Chart MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Duration : Period :
Marfrig Global Foods Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,46  BRL
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Secco Arias Chief Executive Officer
Marcos Antonio Molina dos Santos Chairman
José Eduardo de Oliveira Miron Chief Financial Officer, CAO & IR Officer
Alain Emilie Henry Martinet Director
Carlos Geraldo Langoni Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS-22.95%857
TYSON FOODS-22.91%22 962
HORMEL FOODS10.85%21 210
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%11 441
WH GROUP LTD-35.02%11 368
JBS SA-4.18%6 112
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.