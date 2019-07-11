Log in
Material Fact: Memorandum of Understanding Marfrig and BRF

07/11/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/ME Nº 03.853.896/0001-40

(B3: MRFG3)

MATERIAL FACT NOTICE

São Paulo, July 11, 2019 - Marfrig Global Foods S.A. ("Marfrig" or "Company" - B3: MRFG3 and ADR Level 1: MRRTY), pursuant to paragraph 4 of article 157 of the Brazilian Corporations Law and Brazilian Securities Commission's Rule no. 358/02, hereby informs that, on this date, the managements of the Company and of BRF S.A. mutually decided to terminate the negotiations regarding the combination of the entirety of the operations of the Company and BRF S.A. ("Transaction") pursuant to the Memorandum of Understandings entered into on May 30, 2019 and reported by means of the Material Fact Notice published on the same date.

The termination of the negotiations was motivated by the fact that managements of Marfrig and BRF S.A. could not agree on the governance of the entity resulting from the eventual implementation of the Transaction. Notwithstanding the foregoing, such termination shall not affect other ongoing commercial relationships among the Company and BRF S.A.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market timely and properly informed of any relevant developments arising from the studies and discussions related to the termination of the discussions regarding the Transaction.

The Company's management reiterates its commitment to its strategic guidelines based on financial discipline (low leverage), operational excellence, focus on customers and products, sustainability and corporate governance; seeking sustainable value creation to our shareholders.

Marco Antonio Spada

Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations

Marfrig Global Foods

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A.

Av. Queiroz Filho, nº 1560 - Bloco 5 (Torre Sabiá) - 3º andar - Vila Hamburguesa - São Paulo - SP - CEP: 05319-000

Fone / Fax: (55 11) 3792.8600 / www.marfrig.com.br

Disclaimer

Marfrig Global Foods SA published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 23:34:05 UTC
