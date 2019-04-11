Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits    MBWS   FR0000060873

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

(MBWS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : Information regarding Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 02:30am EDT

Paris, 11 April 2019

Information regarding Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

   

The General Rapporteur of the French Anti-Trust Authority issued a press release 10 April 2019 saying that unannounced visits and seizure of information had taken place in the wine and spirits sector.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has supplied all of the information in its possession and is ready to supply further information that may be requested by the French Anti-Trust Authority.  The Group reiterates its commitment to respect all of the rules and regulations to which it is subject.   

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits produces and sells a range of wine and spirits across four geographic clusters: Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. MBWS has distinguished itself for its know-how, the range of its brands, and a long tradition and history of innovation. From the inception of Maison Marie Brizard in Bordeaux, France in 1755, to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, MBWS has successfully developed and adapted its brands to make them contemporary while respecting their origins. MBWS is committed to providing value by offering its customers bold, trustworthy, flavorful and experiential brands. The company has a broad portfolio of leading brands in their respective market segments, most notably William Peel scotch whisky, Sobieski vodka, Krupnik vodka, Fruits and Wine flavored wine, Marie Brizard liqueurs and Cognac Gautier. MBWS is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment B (ISIN code FR0000060873, ticker MBWS) and is in the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, among others.

                                            

Investor Contact
Raquel Lizarraga 
raquel.lizarraga@mbws.com
Tél : +33 1 43 91 50 		Press Contact
Simon Zaks, Image Sept
szaks@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 63

 

Paris, 11 April 2019

Information regarding Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

   

The General Rapporteur of the French Anti-Trust Authority issued a press release 10 April 2019 saying that unannounced visits and seizure of information had taken place in the wine and spirits sector.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has supplied all of the information in its possession and is ready to supply further information that may be requested by the French Anti-Trust Authority.  The Group reiterates its commitment to respect all of the rules and regulations to which it is subject.   

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits produces and sells a range of wine and spirits across four geographic clusters: Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. MBWS has distinguished itself for its know-how, the range of its brands, and a long tradition and history of innovation. From the inception of Maison Marie Brizard in Bordeaux, France in 1755, to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, MBWS has successfully developed and adapted its brands to make them contemporary while respecting their origins. MBWS is committed to providing value by offering its customers bold, trustworthy, flavorful and experiential brands. The company has a broad portfolio of leading brands in their respective market segments, most notably William Peel scotch whisky, Sobieski vodka, Krupnik vodka, Fruits and Wine flavored wine, Marie Brizard liqueurs and Cognac Gautier. MBWS is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment B (ISIN code FR0000060873, ticker MBWS) and is in the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, among others.

                                            

Investor Contact
Raquel Lizarraga 
raquel.lizarraga@mbws.com
Tél : +33 1 43 91 50 		Press Contact
Simon Zaks, Image Sept
szaks@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 63

 

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRI
02:30aMARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Information regarding Marie Brizard Wine & Spirit..
GL
03/25MBWS : Strategic Plan 2019 - 2022
AQ
02/28MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : & Spirits has obtained the authorization of the A..
GL
02/11MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Q4 2018 and FY 2018 Net Sales
AQ
02/06MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : 2019 financial reporting calendar
GL
02/06MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : 2019 financial reporting calendar
AQ
01/31MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Outcome of the Mixed General Meeting of sharehold..
AQ
01/30MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Changes to the terms of the agreement between COF..
GL
01/29MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Report on the independent expert opinion, provide..
AQ
01/25MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Information for MBWS shareholders in advance of t..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 394 M
EBIT 2018 -37,7 M
Net income 2018 -41,6 M
Debt 2018 56,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 111 M
Chart MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
Duration : Period :
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,05 €
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Highcock Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Hérault Chairman
Aymeric Donon Chief Financial Officer
Constance Benqué Independent Director
Christine Mondellot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS11.98%125
DIAGEO11.75%97 840
PERNOD RICARD11.65%47 944
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION11.41%25 056
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED36.07%15 319
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA16.11%11 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About