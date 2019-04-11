Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : Information regarding Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Paris, 11 April 2019

Information regarding Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

The General Rapporteur of the French Anti-Trust Authority issued a press release 10 April 2019 saying that unannounced visits and seizure of information had taken place in the wine and spirits sector.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has supplied all of the information in its possession and is ready to supply further information that may be requested by the French Anti-Trust Authority. The Group reiterates its commitment to respect all of the rules and regulations to which it is subject.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits produces and sells a range of wine and spirits across four geographic clusters: Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. MBWS has distinguished itself for its know-how, the range of its brands, and a long tradition and history of innovation. From the inception of Maison Marie Brizard in Bordeaux, France in 1755, to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, MBWS has successfully developed and adapted its brands to make them contemporary while respecting their origins. MBWS is committed to providing value by offering its customers bold, trustworthy, flavorful and experiential brands. The company has a broad portfolio of leading brands in their respective market segments, most notably William Peel scotch whisky, Sobieski vodka, Krupnik vodka, Fruits and Wine flavored wine, Marie Brizard liqueurs and Cognac Gautier. MBWS is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment B (ISIN code FR0000060873, ticker MBWS) and is in the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, among others.

