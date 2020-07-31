Log in
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : Report on the voting of resolutions during Marie Brizard's Combined Annual General Meeting of 31st July 2020

07/31/2020

 

Paris, 31st July 2020

Report on the voting of resolutions during Marie Brizard’s Combined Annual General Meeting
 of 31st July 2020

The Combined Annual General Meeting of Marie Brizard Wine&Spirits was held on 31st July 2020 at 9.30am in the Tripot Régnier premises under the chairmanship of Mr. Georges Graux, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In accordance with the provisions of order n°2020-31 of 25th March 2020 taken during Covid-19 health crisis, the meeting was exceptionally held behind closed doors with the sole physical presence of the shareholders and those allowed to attend. Nevertheless shareholders could still appoint someone to exercise a proxy vote or vote by mail before the shareholders’ meeting. 38 shareholders were either represented or had voted by mail. They owned together 33.788.134 shares and voting rights attached (ie. more than 75% of the shares having the right to vote).

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits shareholders have approved all of the resolutions that were submitted for the session, especially :

  • The parent company’s accounts and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31st December 2019
  • The appropriation of the fiscal year’s income
  • The elements of compensation for corporate officers related to the fiscal year ending 31st December 2019
  • The compensation policy that applies for the corporate officers of the fiscal year 2020
  • The reappointment of Mrs Rita Zniber as Director
  • The renewal of certain financial delegations to the Board
  • The ratification of the decision to transfer the head office

Following the General Meeting and the reappointment of Mrs Rita Zniber, the composition of the Board of Directors and its specialized Comittees remain the same.

Detailed voting results, resolution by resolution, and answers to written questions received by the Company are available on the MBWS website under “General Meeting”.
Link to the site: (https://en.mbws.com/investors/general-meeting).

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext©

PEA-PME 150 index

Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
cdoligez@image7.fr
Tél : +33 1 53 70 74 70

Attachment

