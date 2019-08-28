Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits    MBWS   FR0000060873

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

(MBWS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : & Spirits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:24am EDT

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))

Paris, 28th August, 2019

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

ISIN Code: 0000060873

Situation at:Total number of shares comprising share capitalTotal number of voting rights
31 July 201944.692.274Number of voting rights (1): 44.887.789

 

Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
44.298.754

Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.

  1. Including treasury shares
  2. After deduction of treasury shares

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRI
11:24aMARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : & Spirits
GL
08/05CORRECTION : Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: proposed sale of Sobieski Trade
GL
08/05CORRECTION : Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits: proposed sale of Sobieski Trade
AQ
07/31MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : disposal of Porto Pitters
AQ
07/25MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Net sales for the 1st half of 2019
GL
06/27MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Outcome of the shareholder annual general meeting..
AQ
06/20MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : New commercial organisation proposed in France
AQ
05/21MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Progress Report on Discussions with Financial Par..
AQ
05/20MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : Progress Report on Discussions with Financial Par..
AQ
05/15MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : MBWS publishes its 2018 Registration Document
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 401 M
EBIT 2019 -22,7 M
Net income 2019 -25,1 M
Debt 2019 93,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,43x
P/E ratio 2020 -21,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
Capitalization 96,5 M
Chart MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
Duration : Period :
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,87  €
Last Close Price 2,19  €
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Highcock Chief Executive Officer
Benoît Hérault Chairman
Aymeric Donon Chief Financial Officer
Constance Benqué Independent Director
Christine Mondellot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS-16.92%107
DIAGEO23.24%100 115
PERNOD RICARD15.84%48 640
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION23.31%28 012
THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED47.54%16 272
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA11.37%10 808
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group