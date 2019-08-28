Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : & Spirits

MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))
Paris, 28th August, 2019
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
ISIN Code: 0000060873
|Situation at:
|Total number of shares comprising share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31 July 2019
|44.692.274
|Number of voting rights (1): 44.887.789
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
44.298.754
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
- Including treasury shares
- After deduction of treasury shares