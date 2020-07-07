Log in
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

(MBWS)
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : & Spirits Half-year review of & Spirits liquidity contract

07/07/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

     

                                                                                                                      Charenton-le-Pont, 7st July 2020

Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract

Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2020:

  • 89 671 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
  • 32 066.5 Euros in cash

For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:

  • 75,528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
  • 380,177.1 Euros in cash

Over the period from 2 January 2020 to 30 June 2020  the following operations were carried out:

  • 389 purchase transactions
  • 375 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 188 507 shares and  227 087.1 Euros for purchase transactions
  • 172 070 shares and  203 909.7 Euros for sale transactions

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index

Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez
cdoligez@image7.fr
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

