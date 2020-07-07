Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : & Spirits Half-year review of & Spirits liquidity contract

Charenton-le-Pont, 7st July 2020
Half-year review of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract
Under Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, the liquidity account contained the following assets at 30 June 2020:
- 89 671 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
- 32 066.5 Euros in cash
For reference, at the time the contract was established on 29 June 2018, the account held the following assets:
- 75,528 shares of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
- 380,177.1 Euros in cash
Over the period from 2 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 the following operations were carried out:
- 389 purchase transactions
- 375 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 188 507 shares and 227 087.1 Euros for purchase transactions
- 172 070 shares and 203 909.7 Euros for sale transactions
