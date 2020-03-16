Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : & Spirits becomes the exclusive distributor of the Paddy brand on the French market

Log in
03/16/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

                                                                                                                                                            Paris, 16 March 2020

MBWS becomes the exclusive distributor of the Paddy brand
on the French market

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) announced today the signature of a partnership with Sazerac for the exclusive distribution by MBWS of the Paddy brand on the French market.

Famous for its quality, subtle taste and triple distillation, Paddy is the 2nd best selling Irish whiskey brand in France and the 4th best selling Irish whiskey brand in the world. The Irish whiskey market in France is a dynamic one and Paddy is one of the emblematic brands with strong ambitions.

This partnership is part of a long-standing collaboration with the Sazerac group. The two groups have already worked together for the distribution of Sazerac's main brands in France and Brazil and more recently for the distribution of MBWS brands in the United States through Sazerac's subsidiary 375 Park Avenue Spirits.

Andrew Highcock, Managing Director of MBWS, said: " We are very pleased to welcome the Paddy brand to the Spirits family and our growing range of recognized brands. We have the opportunity to add a brand that is one of the world's best-selling Irish whiskeys to the portfolio of spirits that we seek to offer our customers to meet their needs. This is also a new collaboration with the Sazerac Group, with whom we share a similar culture and a portfolio of complementary brands".

This distribution partnership will begin on June 1, 2020 on the French market.

Financial calendar
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits will announce its 2019 annual results on April 29, 2020.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is a wine and spirits group based in Europe and the United States. Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits stands out for its know-how, a combination of brands with a long tradition and a spirit resolutely turned towards innovation. From the birth of the Maison Marie Brizard in 1755 to the launch the Fruits and Wine in 2010, the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits Group has been able to develop its brands in a modern way while respecting their origins.
Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits' commitment is to offer its customers trustworthy, bold and full of flavors and experiences. The Group now has a rich portfolio of leading brands in their market segments, including William Peel, Sobieski, Krupnik, Fruits and Wine, Marie Brizard and Cognac Gautier.

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (FR0000060873 - MBWS) and is part of the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index

Contact
Image Sept
Claire Doligez/Flore Larger
cdoligez@image7.fr/flarger@image7.fr
Phone: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

