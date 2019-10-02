Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits : & Spirits to partner with the Sazerac Company in the USA

MBWS to partner with the Sazerac Company in the USA

Paris, Miami, October 2, 2019: Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (« MBWS »), and the Sazerac Company/375 Park Avenue Spirits (« Sazerac »), announced that they have signed a strategic partnership for the distribution of MBWS brands in the US.

In line with its commitment to review its activities as regards their strategic interest and ability to generate long‑term value for the Group, Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits has been assessing its international footprint. In this respect, MBWS has concluded that its level of sales was structurally insufficient to address successfully the US market, which has become increasingly challenging due to continued concentration at wholesale and retail levels.

The group has been actively looking for a partner with the size, network and culture to deliver the scale of distribution coverage required for the Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits brands.

On that basis, the Sazerac Company and 375 Park Avenue Spirits has been an obvious choice as the two groups have already collaborated for the distribution of the Sazerac Company’s main brands in France and Brazil. This partnership is in line with Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits 2022 strategy to return to profitable growth.

“We look forward to partnering with the Sazerac Company and 375 Park Avenue Spirits, making our brands even stronger in the USA. Aligning with such a strong player which shares a similar business philosophy and complementary portfolio of brands will dramatically increase our development in this market.” said Andrew Highcock, Chief Executive Officer of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Marie Brizard portfolio to the 375 Park Avenue Spirits family and our growing range of revered brands, “said Jason Schladenhauffen, President and CEO of 375 Park Avenue Spirits and VP of Strategic Partnerships at the Sazerac Company. “It’s not often you’re able to add a top-30 global brand within its category to your portfolio, so we’re honored to have this opportunity to take Sobieski and the entire portfolio to new heights in the U.S. market.”

Jason Schladenhauffen further added, “Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits offers a number of award-winning spirits that will also be part of the agreement, including Marie Brizard’s cordial line, Krupnik honey liqueur and Gautier cognac. “These brands will add further muscle to our portfolio as we look to provide our customers with a portfolio solution for their beverage programs.”

This partnership will be effective on January 1, 2020 when the distribution of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits’ brands will be transferred to Sazerac and 375 Park Avenue Spirits. From this date MBWS Americas will focus its efforts on the other countries of the Americas Cluster.

About Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits produces and sells a range of wine and spirits across four geographic clusters: Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. MBWS has distinguished itself for its know-how, the range of its brands, and a long tradition and history of innovation. From the inception of Maison Marie Brizard in Bordeaux, France in 1755, to the launch of Fruits and Wine in 2010, MBWS has successfully developed and adapted its brands to make them contemporary while respecting their origins. MBWS is committed to providing value by offering its customers bold, trustworthy, flavorful and experiential brands. The company has a broad portfolio of leading brands in their respective market segments, most notably William Peel scotch whisky, Sobieski vodka, Krupnik vodka, Fruits and Wine flavored wine, Marie Brizard liqueurs and Cognac Gautier. MBWS is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment B (ISIN code FR0000060873, ticker MBWS) and is included in the EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, among others.

About Sazerac

Belonging to an American family, Sazerac is one of the oldest private distillers operating in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, California and elsewhere in the world in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and here in Canada. For more information on Sazerac, please visit www.sazerac.com.

About 375 Park Avenue Spirits

375 Park Avenue Spirits specializes in superior brands from around the world that drive innovation within their category. It was founded in 1981 as Luctor International, LLC and in early 2015, became an independent subsidiary yet fully integrated sales company inside the Sazerac Company.

The 375 Park Avenue Spirits portfolio spans the premium- to luxury-spirit categories and includes numerous expressions from leading international producers. By aligning with brands that embrace the values and vision of 375 Park Avenue Spirits, the company has created an environment of growth for supplier partners in the domestic market.

