MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

MARIFIL MINES LIMITED

(MFM)
  Report
04/17 10:53:32 am
0.04 CAD   --.--%
04/07MARIFIL MINES : IIROC Trading Resumption - MFM
AQ
04/02MARIFIL MINES : IIROC Trading Halt - MFM
AQ
2019Marifil's NI 43-101 Report on San Roque Confirms Positive Results
GL
Marifil Mines Ltd., Gold Property in Argentina, CEO Clip Video

07/05/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2019) - Dick Walters, Executive Vice-President of Marifil Mines, speaks about the company's key asset, San Rogue.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/marifil-mines-gold-property-ceo-clip-90sec/

Marifil Mines Ltd. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 6 - July 7, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Marifil Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MFM) (OTC Pink: MFMLF)

www.marifilmines.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46108


© Newsfilecorp 2019
