MARIMED : 3 Pot Stocks Taking Advantage of the Cannabis Boom

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2018 / The cannabis market is attracting many new investors recently and the upcoming Canadian legalization has spawned added growth for marijuana stocks. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently placed Epidiolex, a drug that includes cannabis-derived compounds - specifically, cannabidiol (CBD) - in Schedule V.

The DEA move takes a broad look at how the FDA is conducting its business, placing "certain drug products that have been approved by the [FDA] and which contain [CBD] in schedule V of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA)," according to the DEA order. To date, Epidiolex is the only drug that meets those two criteria, however, with this news, a number of companies may be banking on the idea that restrictions will be loosened in the near future. This has brought new attention to a number of marijuana stocks.

IntegratedCannabis Company (ICNAF) (ICAN) announced last week that it had completed a Letter Agreement to collaborate on X-SPRAYSTM products for the Canadian market with a Canadian License Producer under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, GTEC Holdings Ltd. One week ago, the company's stock saw its most active day since going public and during pre market trading on Monday, shares of Integrated Cannabis have traded as high as $1.43.

Yesterdaythe company announced the successful completion and positive results of a controlled trial of its proprietary Sleep product. The controlled 60 patient trial was completed with a renowned pain clinic in Southern California and the results were highly favorable; resulting in improvement in patients' sleep patterns combined with the unexpected, but highly desirable, decrease in the level of pain. The study results have been published in the peer reviewed journal: International Journal of Pharmacy and Life Sciences (Int. J. of Pharm. Life Sci., Vol. 9:5722-5729).

MariMed (OTCQB: MRMD) is a professional cannabis organization that develops cannabis facilities and brands of cannabis infused products in multiple states throughout the US. The company has been gaining attention this week after recent press and market momentum saw shares of the company jump to highs of $4.74 on Thursday.

MariMed announced today it had consummated its strategic investment in Sprout, an all-in-one CRM and marketing Software Company for marijuana dispensaries and cannabis brands. This completes the previously announced MariMed LOI for investment in Cannabis Venture Partners, parent company of Sprout.

"The cannabis industry needs a comprehensive software solution which integrates a full featured CRM engine and platform for marketing, education, and analysis for brands, dispensaries, educators, and researchers," said MariMed CEO Robert Fireman. "The Sprout platform has the foundation for these functions and more. MariMed will work with the Sprout team to make this software the best for the cannabis industry. This product enables MariMed to provide a bundled technology solution for its brands, facilities, and strategic partnerships incorporating both B2B and B2C communications."

Freedom Leaf (OTCQB: FRLF) recently announced that it had received a significant investment from cannabis private equity firm Merida Capital Partners to further expand its existing US sales channels and accelerate its European hemp cultivation operations.

Freedom Leaf and Merida have also agreed in principal to a strategic partnership by which Merida will provide certain operational resources and support for both Freedom Leaf's US hemp-based CBD sales efforts and their global cultivation operations. In connection with Merida's investment, Merida Senior Partner David Goldburg will be joining the Freedom Leaf Board of Directors.

During the course of the days to follow this news, shares of Freedom Leaf have exploded. Since Wednesday's opening price of $0.154, shares have rallied more than 300% to highs above $0.50 per share.

