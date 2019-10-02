MariMed Elects Internationally Renowned Dr. Eva Selhub as Independent Director

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD), a premier cannabis and hemp multi-state operator focused on health and wellness, has elected Eva Selhub , MD to its board of directors. The board consists of five members, three of whom are serving as independent directors.



Dr. Selhub, also known as Dr. Eva, is an internationally recognized resiliency expert, physician, author, speaker, scientist and consultant. Board certified in internal medicine, she has served as an instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She also served for 20 years as a clinical associate of the world-renowned Benson Henry Institute for Mind-Body Medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, including six years as its medical director.

“We welcome Dr. Eva’s exceptional expertise and insight into the science and motivation for health and wellness,” said MariMed CEO, Bob Fireman. “Her work takes the best of medical science and fuses it with natural and holistic medicine to provide alternative options for people’s health. She will be working with our scientific advisory board and our chief innovation officer, Dr. Jokūbas Žiburkus, to support research and clinical trials that validate how cannabinoids can be effective for the treatment of stress and disease.”

Dr. Eva has been published in medical journals and featured in national publications, including The New York Times, USA Today, Self, Shape, Fitness, and Journal of Woman’s Health. She has also appeared on radio and television, including the Dr. Oz Show, and is a contributing editor to the Harvard Medical School’s Harvard Health Publishing. She engages her clients and audiences with powerful energy, words of wisdom, and scientific knowledge that empowers them to transform their health and lives for the better.

Dr. Eva commented: “I’m excited to join MariMed’s board as the company continues its mission of improving health and wellness by developing and marketing high-quality cannabis and hemp CBD formulations. I believe their appropriate use can have a profoundly positive impact on health and well-being, and improve resilience to stress, chronic pain and other ailments.”

Dr. Eva received her undergraduate degree in arts and sciences from Tufts University and medical degree from Boston University School of Medicine.

The company also reports that at its recent annual stockholders meeting, its current board was elected, and its auditors and employee stock plan were approved.

MariMed has rapidly emerged as a premier seed-to-sale cannabis and hemp multi-state operator, providing highest quality products for enhanced customer and patient wellness, state-of-the-art facilities, and recognized brands. The company also owns a significant percentage of GenCanna Global USA , the Kentucky-based, national leader in cultivation and production of seed-to-sale cGMP quality CBD derived from hemp.

MariMed’s growth has been primarily driven by the financial success of the cannabis licensed companies in multiple states which MariMed develops and manages for third party clients. The company is in the process of consolidating ownership of these client businesses bringing them under the MariMed corporate umbrella. The consolidation is expected to dramatically increase MariMed’s revenue, profitability and industry reach.

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people through the use of cannabinoids and cannabis products. The company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state licensed cannabis facilities which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis infused products and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the company and its managed business units.

The company is at the forefront of science and innovation through research developed by its lab technicians and medical advisors resulting in industry leading products and brands, including “Kalm Fusion” and “Betty’s Eddies.” These precision dosed products are focused on specific medical symptoms which are licensed and distributed across the country.

In 2019, with the enactment of the 2018 US Farm Bill, MariMed formed MariMed Hemp, a wholly owned subsidiary, to leverage its seed to sale cannabis platform and experience into the emerging hemp-based CBD industry. The company acquired a significant stake in Kentucky-based GenCanna Global, a national and international leading cultivator, producer, and distributor of hemp and GMP quality CBD oils and isolates. With this strategic relationship, MariMed Hemp has developed and is marketing a portfolio of CBD brands and products to multiple retailers and direct to consumers both domestically and internationally. MariMed Hemp recently launched its Hemp Engine™ store-within-a-store distribution platform for retailers. It is also actively pursuing other hemp industry business opportunities with genetics, farming, biomass, and new and innovative technologies.

