MariMed to Showcase Progress at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference- April 17-18 - Fairmont Royal York,100 Front Street, Toronto, Canada

NORWOOD, MA, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQB: MRMD) one of the largest multi-state cannabis and hemp operators in the US, announced today that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held in Toronto, Canada April 17-18. On Thursday April 18, MariMed CEO Bob Fireman will present a company overview at 1:00PM in the Quebec Room of the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West in Toronto.

MariMed CEO Bob Fireman noted, “MariMed is a bigger, healthier and more vibrant company than just six months ago. We look forward to sharing with investors our achievements and opportunities for growth at one of the cannabis industry’s biggest gatherings."

About MariMed Inc.

MariMed, Inc. is dedicated to improving health and wellness with the highest quality hemp and cannabis products. The company offers a full range of cannabis products, operates state of the art cannabis dispensaries in six states, and has recently announced the formation of a separate division, MariMed Hemp, focused on the development of industrial hemp-derived CBD products. In late 2018 the Company announced a $30MM investment in Kentucky-based GenCanna, a recognized genetic innovator in industrial hemp. Across its branded products, MariMed is in the forefront of precision dosed branded products for the treatment of specific medical symptoms. MariMed currently distributes its branded products in select states and is expanding licensing and distribution to numerous additional markets encompassing thousands of dispensaries.

For additional information, visit www.MariMedAdvisors.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that is based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company's services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company's public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as "hoped," "anticipated," "believed," "planned, "estimated," "preparing," "potential," "expected," “looks” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

