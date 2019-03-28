Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marin Software Inc    MRIN

MARIN SOFTWARE INC

(MRIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marin Software : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The company also announced it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. This conference call may include forward-looking statements.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133838. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on May 16, 2019, a recorded replay will be available on the company's website, and a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13689273.

About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies to integrate, align, and amplify their digital advertising spend across the web and mobile devices. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS ad management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. We help digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Marin Software Incorporated)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marin-software-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2019-financial-results-conference-call-300820468.html

SOURCE Marin Software


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARIN SOFTWARE INC
12:55pMARIN SOFTWARE : Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conferen..
PR
03/14MARIN SOFTWARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/05MARIN SOFTWARE : Perfect Audience Now Integrates with Shopify for Easy Retargeti..
PU
02/14MARIN SOFTWARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/14MARIN SOFTWARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14MARIN SOFTWARE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
02/06MARIN SOFTWARE : Research Reveals Search, Instagram Stories, and Product-Focused..
PU
01/23MARIN SOFTWARE : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial R..
PR
2018MARIN SOFTWARE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
2018MARIN SOFTWARE : Announces Updated Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.