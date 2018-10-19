Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Marine Harvest    MHG   NO0003054108

MARINE HARVEST (MHG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

191018 | Marine Harvest ASA (OSE:MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conversion of bond and registration of share capital increase...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 10:43am CEST

Based on conversion notices received and in accordance with the bond agreement, Marine Harvest ASA (the 'Company') has converted EUR 47.9 million of the original outstanding loan of the EUR 340 million convertible bond issued by Marine Harvest ASA with ISIN NO 001 0748742 into shares at the conversion price of EUR 13.2321. Marine Harvest ASA has resolved to satisfy the request by issuing 3,619,982 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 7.50. The adjusted outstanding amount of the convertible bond is currently EUR 215.8 million.

The share capital increase pertaining to the conversion has been duly registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. Following the registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 3,746,598,577.50, divided into 499,546,477 total shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 7.50.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section of 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Marine Harvest ASA published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 08:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARINE HARVEST
10:43a191018 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE : MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conv..
PU
10:42aDeal to bring Norway salmon to more diners
AQ
10:24aMARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE : MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conversion of..
AQ
10/15MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE : MHG): Q3 2018 Trading update
AQ
10/12MARINE HARVEST : appoints global farming COO as company stalwart retires
AQ
10/11MARINE HARVEST : Organizational change in Marine Harvest`s Group management
AQ
10/11MARINE HARVEST ASA : - Issuance of shares through partial conversion of bond and..
AQ
10/10MARINE HARVEST : Organizational change in Marine Harvest's Group management
AQ
10/09MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE : MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conversion of..
AQ
10/08081018 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE : MHG): Issuance of shares through partial conv..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Consumer Defensive 'Safer' 43.5% Net Gain Predicted For Bottler Andina By May.. 
2017'Safer' Consumer Defensive Gainers Topped By Bottler, Canner, & Discounter Fo.. 
2016SALMON FARMING INDUSTRY : Fishing For Profits 
2016Salmon Farming Stalemate In British Columbia 
2016Marine Harvest's (MNHVF) CEO Alf-Helge Aarskog on Q4 2015 Results - Earnings .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 856 M
EBIT 2018 840 M
Net income 2018 681 M
Debt 2018 1 193 M
Yield 2018 5,29%
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 13,32
EV / Sales 2018 3,03x
EV / Sales 2019 2,72x
Capitalization 10 509 M
Chart MARINE HARVEST
Duration : Period :
Marine Harvest Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINE HARVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 21,3 €
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alf-Helge Aarskog Chief Executive Officer
Ole-Eirik Lerøy Chairman
Ivan Olle Vindheim Chief Financial Officer
Øyvind Oaland Global Director-Research & Development
Cecilie Astrup Fredriksen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINE HARVEST38.63%12 047
NESTLÉ-5.85%244 534
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-29.95%67 717
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-4.11%60 188
DANONE-7.96%49 337
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY21.83%27 545
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.