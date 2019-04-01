Log in
Marine Products Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases

04/01/2019

ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that during the first quarter of 2019 it purchased ­­­­­­­­­­­263,805 shares under its share repurchase program. 

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo offshore sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:

BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2019-share-repurchases-300822273.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
