Marine Products Corporation : Announces First Quarter 2019 Share Repurchases

ATLANTA, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that during the first quarter of 2019 it purchased ­­­­­­­­­­­263,805 shares under its share repurchase program.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo offshore sport fishing boats. The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation. With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

