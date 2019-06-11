Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Marine Products Corp.    MPX

MARINE PRODUCTS CORP.

(MPX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Marine Products Corporation : to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) announced today that it will present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference in Boston on June 13, 2019.  The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:05am ET.

Marine_Products_Corporation_Logo

The presentation will provide a corporate overview, highlight the products that Marine Products Corporation provides and discuss the most recently published financial results.  Management's remarks and presentation slides will be available in real time on Marine Products Corporation investor website, www.marineproductscorp.com and archived for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive, jet drive and outboard pleasure boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.  The Company continues to diversify its product lines through product innovation.  With premium brands, a solid capital structure, and a strong independent dealer network, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value.  For more information on Marine Products Corporation visit our website at www.marineproductscorp.com.

For information contact:
BEN M. PALMER
Chief Financial Officer
(404) 321-7910
irdept@marineproductscorp.com 

JIM LANDERS
Vice President, Corporate Finance
(404) 321-2162
jlanders@marineproductscorp.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-products-corporation-to-present-at-the-east-coast-ideas-investor-conference-300865702.html

SOURCE Marine Products Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARINE PRODUCTS CORP.
04:32pMARINE PRODUCTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04:11pMARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION : to Present at the East Coast IDEAS Investor Confer..
PR
05/09MARINE PRODUCTS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02MARINE PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
04/26MARINE PRODUCTS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/25MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION : to Present at Burkenroad Reports 23rd Annual Inves..
PR
04/24MARINE PRODUCTS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
04/24MARINE PRODUCTS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24MARINE PRODUCTS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24MARINE PRODUCTS CORPORATION : Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About