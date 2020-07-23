MarineMax : Reports Record Third Quarter Results

~Nine-Months Thru June Revenue Exceeds $1.1 billion~
~Nine-Months Thru June Earnings Per Share Increases 77% to $2.23~
~Digital Investments Drive Record Lead Generation~
MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Revenue grew approximately 30% to $498.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, from $383.5 million for the comparable quarter last year. The increase was driven by same-store sales growth of 37% which was on top of a 3% increase in the comparable period last year. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, grew over 83% to $34.9 million, compared to $19.1 million last year, while earnings per diluted share increased over 88% to $1.58, compared to $0.84 in the comparable quarter last year.
For the nine months ended June 30, 2020, revenue increased approximately 20% to $1.1 billion compared with $929.0 million for the same period last year. Same-store sales were up approximately 22%, on top of 5% growth for the comparable period last year. Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, rose over 67% to $49.1 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, compared with $29.3 million, or $1.26 per diluted share for the comparable period last year.
W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “Generating same-store sales growth of 37% driven by unit growth, clearly demonstrates the strength and flexibility of our business model and the MarineMax Team. Our team worked hard to overcome unprecedented uncertainty in the quarter, while generating record results, as we accomplished our goal of uniting our customers and their families on the water, safely. Our digital investments further enhanced our lead visibility and created significant efficiencies in our sales efforts, while increasing our on-line presence. Overall, we added new customers to boating and to our data base, adding a layer of future growth potential that should benefit us long-term.”
Mr. McGill continued, “With one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, we remain well capitalized to make strategic accretive acquisitions to further enhance our geographic presence, to add to our marina strategy and to further grow our higher margin businesses. To that point, we were pleased to recently add super yacht powerhouse Northrop & Johnson. Together with Fraser Yachts, this unified combination provides us unrivaled global scale, while further diversifying MarineMax into higher margin, digitally focused businesses. Although the entire industry is lean on inventory due to the strong demand for the boating lifestyle, our deep manufacturer relationships, flexible inventory management and valuable real estate locations positions us well to continue to take share. I am proud of our ability to be nimble and disciplined, creating exceptional customer experiences while driving record results in our traditionally largest quarter.”
At June 30, 2020, the Company’s liquidity exceeded $180 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents along with availability under its credit facility, before considering its sizable unleveraged real estate portfolio.
As the COVID-19 pandemic is complex and evolving rapidly, the Company will continue to monitor ongoing developments and respond accordingly. The Company continues to comply with orders of local and state governments in all jurisdictions in which it operates to help ensure the safety of its team members and customers.
Fiscal 2020 Guidance
As previously disclosed, the Company withdrew its prior 2020 guidance given the continued significant uncertainties related to COVID-19.
About MarineMax
Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Benetti, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Bennington, Crest, MasterCraft, MJM Yachts, NauticStar, Scout, Sailfish, Scarab Jet Boats, Tige, Yamaha Jet Boats, Aquila, Aviara, and Nautique. MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services, as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 59 retail locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. MarineMax also owns Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies with operations in multiple countries. The Company also owns and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company. For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.
Forward Looking Statement
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the Company’s anticipated financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020; the Company's capital position to make strategic accretive acquisitions; the Company's positioning to take customer share; and the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's monitoring of it. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company’s ability to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company’s manufacturing partners, the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, the Company’s employees, the Company’s manufacturing partners, and the overall economy, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, the Company’s ability to integrate acquisitions into existing operations, the continued recovery of the industry, and numerous other factors identified in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
MarineMax, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
$
498,304
$
383,494
$
1,110,951
$
929,017
Cost of sales
374,851
285,784
828,704
693,627
Gross profit
123,453
97,710
282,247
235,390
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
74,838
68,968
208,284
187,436
Income from operations
48,615
28,742
73,963
47,954
Interest expense
2,133
2,936
8,490
8,485
Income before income tax provision
46,482
25,806
65,473
39,469
Income tax provision
11,555
6,719
16,422
10,169
Net income
$
34,927
$
19,087
$
49,051
$
29,300
Basic net income per common share
$
1.62
$
0.86
$
2.28
$
1.30
Diluted net income per common share
$
1.58
$
0.84
$
2.23
$
1.26
Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net income per common share: