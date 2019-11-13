Mariner Completes Magnetic and Radiometric Airborne Survey

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2019) - Mariner Resources Corp. (CSE: RNR) (the "Company" or "Mariner") - Mariner is pleased to announce the completion of a 621 line-kilometre helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey over the entire Silver Dollar property, near Revelstoke British Columbia.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "This is the first airborne geophysical survey ever completed on the Silver Dollar property. It will provide the foundation for a modern dataset that will allow us to better visualize and target zones of gold and polymetallic mineralization within this structurally controlled system."

The Silver Dollar project is situated 50 kilometres southeast of Revelstoke within the historical Camborne mining camp that was operational in the early 1900's. The property spans several mineral showings and past-producing gold-silver-lead-zinc, and gold-silver prospects that are in spatial proximity to the Camborne fault and occur along a strike length of approximately twelve kilometres. The purpose of the survey is to delineate the Camborne fault and possible secondary breaks and lineaments which may be associated with mineralization.

The survey was flown by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The 621 line-kilometre survey encompassed the entire 3344-hectare property and was flown at a line spacing of 100 metres, with an average flight height of 40 metres above ground.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Williamson, P.Geol., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Mariner Resources Corp.

Mariner Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The management team has a proven track record of delivering shareholder value during both good and challenging market conditions and have taken projects from exploration, through development, and into production on several continents.

