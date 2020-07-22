Mariner Resources Acquires Middle Ridge South Gold Property, Newfoundland

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - Mariner Resources Corp. (CSE: RNR) (the "Company" or "Mariner") is pleased to announce that further to its news release of July 9, 2020, the Company has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Middle Ridge South gold property (the "Property") located in Central Newfoundland for consideration of $240,000 cash and 1,800,000 common shares of the Company. The Property is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company may purchase 1.0% for $1,000,000 at any time. The shares are subject to a hold period expiring November 22, 2020.

One of the vendors of the Property is Crest Resources Inc. ("Crest"), who will receive 1,530,000 common shares in the transaction, or approximately 18.43% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company based on 8,300,000 common shares outstanding. The above transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying upon exemptions from the requirement to obtain a formal valuation and seek minority shareholder approval for the acquisition on the basis that the fair market value of Crest's interest in the acquisition is less than 25% of the Company's current market capitalization.

