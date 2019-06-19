Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

RADNOR, Pa., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNS) (the “Company”, “Marinus”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 105,000 shares of its common stock to five new employees, with a grant date of January 24, 2019.



The options have an exercise price of $3.12 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Marinus’s common stock on January 24, 2019, the date of grant. The options will vest and become exercisable as to 25 percent of the shares on the one-year anniversary of the recipient's start date, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75 percent of the shares in 36 equal monthly installments at the end of each month following the anniversary, subject to the employee's continued employment with Marinus on such vesting dates. The stock options were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Marinus in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABA A that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in three different dose forms (IV, capsule and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus has initiated the first ever pivotal study in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare form of epilepsy, and is currently conducting studies in patients with postpartum depression and refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com . Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.

Forward-Looking Statements