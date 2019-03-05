Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc    MRNS

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC

(MRNS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:31am EST

RADNOR, Pa., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNS) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that Edward Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual Cowen and Company Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. ET. The conference will take place in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed through the company’s website, www.marinuspharma.com. An archived version of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of ganaxolone, which offers a new mechanism of action, demonstrated efficacy and safety, and convenient dosing to improve the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety effects. Ganaxolone is being developed in three different dose forms (IV, capsule and liquid) intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus has initiated the first ever pivotal study in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder, a rare form of epilepsy, and is currently conducting studies in patients with postpartum depression and refractory status epilepticus. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com. Please follow us on Twitter: @MarinusPharma.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Marinus, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “believe”, and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding our interpretation of preclinical studies, development plans for our product candidate, including the development of dose forms, the clinical trial testing schedule and milestones, the ability to complete enrollment in our clinical trials, interpretation of scientific basis for ganaxolone use, timing for availability and release of data, the safety, potential efficacy and therapeutic potential of our product candidate and our expectation regarding the sufficiency of our working capital. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the conduct of future clinical trials, the timing of the clinical trials, enrollment in clinical trials, availability of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, the attainment of clinical trial results that will be supportive of regulatory approvals, and other matters, including the development of formulations of ganaxolone, and the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by the Company that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our drug candidates. Marinus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see filings Marinus has made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Lisa M. Caperelli
Executive Director, Investor & Strategic Relations
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
484-801-4674
lcaperelli@marinuspharma.com

Marinus Logo-2in.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
07:31aMarinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen Healthcare Conference
GL
02/28MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
02/26Marinus Announces Leadership Transition
GL
02/20MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Leerink Healthcare Conference
AQ
02/05Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule..
GL
02/04MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Sentiment Worsening on Low Stock Potential
AQ
01/28MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule ..
AQ
01/25Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule..
GL
2018MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
2018MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -39,2 M
Net income 2018 -38,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 9,04x
Capitalization 183 M
Chart MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Duration : Period :
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 17,7 $
Spread / Average Target 408%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Michael Cashman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward F. Smith Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, Treasurer & VP
Jaakko Lappalainen Vice President-Clinical Development
Lorianne K. Masuoka Chief Medical Officer
Nicole Vitullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC24.39%183
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.21%368 445
PFIZER-0.66%240 726
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.07%238 631
NOVARTIS6.00%232 743
MERCK AND COMPANY6.49%210 757
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.