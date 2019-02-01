Maritime Announces Board and Management Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2019) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime") announced that effective January 31, 2019 the following board and management changes have occurred to reflect the continued evolution and development of Maritime as it works to further advance the high-grade Hammerdown gold project and its Whisker and Orion exploration projects in Newfoundland:

Mr. Douglas Fulcher will no longer serve as Maritime's President and Chief Executive Officer and has resigned as a member of the board;

Mr. Andrew Pooler will no longer serve as Maritime's Chief Operating Officer and has resigned as a member of the board; and

Mr. Garett Macdonald, currently a member of the board, will serve as Maritime's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Maritime's Chairman, Mr. John Hayes, stated, "I would like to thank Doug and Andrew, on behalf of Maritime and Maritime's board, for their service as Maritime's President and Chief Executive Officer and as Maritime's Chief Operating Officer, respectively. The company has benefited from Doug's efforts in guiding Maritime's operations and has also benefitted from Andrew's technical expertise as reflected in the progress the company has made to date on its projects."

Mr. Hayes continued, "On behalf of Maritime and Maritime's board, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Garett as Maritime's President and Chief Executive Officer. With his diverse and extensive engineering experience in project development and mine operations, including both open pit and narrow vein underground settings, the board believes that Garrett will provide the necessary technical and corporate leadership to Maritime as the company examines and advances development opportunities at Hammerdown. His innovation and commercial focus have earned him the reputation for producing results which will benefit Maritime at this important stage in its history and in the development of the company's projects."

About Maritime Resources Corp:

Maritime Resources holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay Property, located near Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Hayes

Chairman

For further information, please call:

John Hayes

Telephone: 1-866-991-7004

info@maritimeresourcescorp.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42598