MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Markel Corporation    MKL

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
AM Best : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Markel Corporation's Recently Announced Preferred Stock

05/21/2020 | 04:41pm EDT

AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb-” to the recently announced $600 million 6.0% non-cumulative preferred stock issued by Markel Corporation (Markel) (Glen Allen, VA) [NYSE: MKL]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. Markel maintains financial leverage and coverage measures that are within AM Best’s guidelines for this rating. All other existing ratings of Markel and its subsidiaries remain unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 804 M
EBIT 2020 -1 115 M
Net income 2020 -826 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,74x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,33x
Capitalization 11 847 M
Chart MARKEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Markel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 000,00 $
Last Close Price 860,00 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Reeves Whitt Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Andrew Markel Chairman
Jeremy A. Noble Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Scyphers Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKEL CORPORATION-24.77%11 847
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-13.75%30 466
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-27.36%29 271
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-30.24%24 156
SAMPO OYJ-24.36%17 966
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-17.85%15 743
