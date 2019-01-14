Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Markel Corporation Investors (MKL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Markel Corporation
(NYSE: MKL)
(“Markel” or the “Company”) securities between July 26, 2017 and
December 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues
claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
On December 6, 2018, the Company disclosed that “after having been
contacted on November 30, 2018, it is fully cooperating with inquiries
by US and Bermuda authorities into loss reserves recorded in late 2017
and early 2018 at Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd and its
subsidiaries.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell $99.70 per
share, more than 8%, to close at $1048.23 per share on December 7, 2018,
on unusually high trading volume, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s
subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) that, as a
result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3)
that these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory
scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) that, as a result of
the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s
business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis.
