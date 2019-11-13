Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Markel Corporation    MKL

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Markel : Terry Ledbetter to retire as Chairman and CEO of State National; Markel names Matthew Freeman as his successor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 04:06pm EST

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Terry Ledbetter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its State National division, will be retiring at the end of 2019. Ledbetter founded State National with his brothers, Lonnie and Garry, in 1973.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)

Markel also announced that State National President Matthew Freeman will succeed Ledbetter as CEO, effective January 1, 2020.

"We thank Terry for everything he has done for State National and Markel," said Richard R. Whitt, Co-CEO of Markel. "The vision he and his brothers had for taking a small Texas mutual insurance company and building it into the leading fronting business in the industry was simply amazing. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life."

State National is a specialty provider of property and casualty insurance services operating in two niche markets across the United States. Its Lender Services business insures personal automobiles and other vehicles as collateral for loans made by credit unions, banks, and specialty finance companies. Its Program Services business provides access for reinsurers and other capital providers to the US property and casualty insurance market in exchange for ceding fees and is recognized as the largest and longest-standing pure-play fronting business in the US insurance industry.

Freeman joined State National in 2016 as President. Markel acquired State National Companies, Inc. in November 2017.

"Under Terry's leadership, State National established a strong industry reputation built around long-term client relationships, and we're confident Matt will do a great job building on his track record of sustainable growth and success," Whitt said.

About Markel
Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terry-ledbetter-to-retire-as-chairman-and-ceo-of-state-national-markel-names-matthew-freeman-as-his-successor-300957837.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MARKEL CORPORATION
04:06pMARKEL : Terry Ledbetter to retire as Chairman and CEO of State National; Markel..
PR
11/08MARKEL : announces agreement to acquire VSC
PR
11/04MARKEL : Acquires Caunce O'Hara Freelancer and Contractor Insurance Business
AQ
10/30MARKEL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30MARKEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
10/29MARKEL : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
10/22MARKEL : Announces Senior Moves Across Global Strategy and National Markets Team..
AQ
09/27MARKEL : Announces New Leadership Team for Claims
AQ
09/18MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
PR
09/18MARKEL : Announces Pricing Terms For Its Cash Tender Offers
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group