Markel : wins Young Professional Workplace award

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it has won the best Young Professional Workplace in the large business category by ChamberRVA, the chamber of commerce for the greater Richmond, Virginia, region. The award recognizes organizations in the region that excel at attracting, retaining, and developing young employees. Nine businesses were named finalists.

The award was presented by HYPE (Helping Young Professionals Engage), ChamberRVA's program for young professionals, during the Icons Awards dinner attended by 450 people at the Science Museum of Virginia.

"This award is a testament to all that Markel is doing to become an employer of choice for talented people at all stages of their careers. Markel's culture is special. The positive energy and creativity of our younger associates is both inspiring and something that is a true corporate asset. We are pleased to receive this honor and proud of all the people who work for Markel around the world," said Linda Schreiner, Senior Vice President, Strategic Management.

