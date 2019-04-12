Log in
04/12/2019

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that it has won the best Young Professional Workplace in the large business category by ChamberRVA, the chamber of commerce for the greater Richmond, Virginia, region. The award recognizes organizations in the region that excel at attracting, retaining, and developing young employees. Nine businesses were named finalists.

Markel Logo (PRNewsFoto/Markel Event Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Markel Corporation)

The award was presented by HYPE (Helping Young Professionals Engage), ChamberRVA's program for young professionals, during the Icons Awards dinner attended by 450 people at the Science Museum of Virginia.

"This award is a testament to all that Markel is doing to become an employer of choice for talented people at all stages of their careers. Markel's culture is special. The positive energy and creativity of our younger associates is both inspiring and something that is a true corporate asset. We are pleased to receive this honor and proud of all the people who work for Markel around the world," said Linda Schreiner, Senior Vice President, Strategic Management.

About Markel Corporation
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-wins-young-professional-workplace-award-300831579.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
